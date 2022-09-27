ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
technewstoday.com

How to See Old Stories on Facebook?

Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
Business Insider

How to turn off active status on Facebook to appear offline

You can turn active status on or off on the Facebook website, mobile app, and Messenger mobile app. When your active status is turned off, you will appear offline even when you're online. You can also choose to appear offline only for certain people that you select. Facebook may be...
knowtechie.com

What do the checkmarks mean on WhatsApp?

What do the checkmarks mean on WhatsApp? You’re not alone if you’ve ever caught yourself asking this question. This is because billions of people use WhatsApp. Therefore, questions like what WhatsApp checkmarks mean are expected. Whereas nearly everyone knows what the two blue checkmarks mean on WhatsApp, the...
techunwrapped.com

Personalized advertising: what happens when you accept cookies

The famous cookies they open the door to personalized advertising, even if we do not stop to read them, it is a file that contains information about the actions carried out on a web page. Its acceptance brings with it, among other things, advertising personalization. From that moment on, when browsing the Internet or on social networks, advertisements may appear for previously searched products or even related to other content of interest to the user.
