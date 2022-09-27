The famous cookies they open the door to personalized advertising, even if we do not stop to read them, it is a file that contains information about the actions carried out on a web page. Its acceptance brings with it, among other things, advertising personalization. From that moment on, when browsing the Internet or on social networks, advertisements may appear for previously searched products or even related to other content of interest to the user.

