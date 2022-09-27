Read full article on original website
Yolinda Weston, 61, of Gouldbusk
Yolinda Weston, age 61, of Gouldbusk, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the Rockwood Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Daniel ‘Chacho’ Ramirez
Daniel Armando Ramirez, 74, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. A visitation with family is planned at Heartland Funeral Home from 6:00 – 7:00 PM and a Rosary Prayer Service from 7:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, September 29, 2022. Catholic Mass will be held at St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Brownwood, Texas at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 30, 2022 with Father Frances officiating followed by interment at Greenleaf Cemetery.
Elwood Allen Bailey, 80, of Blanket
Elwood Allen Bailey, 80, of Blanket, Texas passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. A private graveside service will be held for him at Wolf Valley Cemetery, May, Texas. Al was born March 4, 1942 in Gorman, Texas to Charles and Irene (Blankenship) Bailey. He moved with his family to California and attended high school at Porterville and college at Santa Ana Junior College. Al married Nancy Reid February 14, 1981 in Riverside, California. He worked for the City of Santa Ana as the fleet manager and retired after more than 35 years. He deeply loved family time, camping, sand dunes and riding the 4-wheeler with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed league bowling with Nancy and many friends over the years at Academy Lane in Brownwood and back in California. They have traveled many miles making good memories and bowling all over the nation. His 97 Chevy pick-up was his pride and joy. He was a devoted husband to Nancy for 41 years, a father, craftsman, mechanic and life of the party. He will forever be missed.
Roxie Smith Nance, 73
Roxie Smith Nance departed her loving family on September 19, 2022, aged 73. She was born on March 8, 1949, in Rising Star to John Oliver Smith & Sarah Frances Vinson. Roxie was a 1967 graduate of Rising Star High School. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in English from Texas Tech in 1971. That same month, she married the love of her life, Robert ‘Bobby’ Nance. She enjoyed several years of traveling the state as coach’s wife. She welcomed twin boys, Robert Scott & Joseph Gregory on August 17, 1977. Roxie enjoyed being a wife, mother, sister, nana, and aunt.
Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery
Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
Brownwood Art Association hosts Renowned Texas Landscape Painter for Special Fundraiser Exhibit
Lifelong Texas painter Bob Stuth-Wade says inspiration has always been easy to find—even out of his back door in rural Dublin. “Out of my own back door there is beauty that changes with every shift of light, wind and season,” he says. “Painting is a long daily breath, a sigh of relief that I am home.”
Ida Valdez, 54, of Brownwood
Ida Valdez, age 54, of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 in Abilene. Funeral services for Ida will be held at 2pm on Monday, September 26 at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7PM on Sunday September 25th.
UPDATE: Driver Crosses Median & Crashes Head on into 2 Harleys Near Coleman
COLEMAN – Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday night that two men were killed in a head-on crash near Coleman on motorcycles. As previously reported, on Sep. 24, troopers with the Texas DPS worked a crash that killed two motorcyclists. For the original story see: Multiple Fatalities Reported in Crash Outside of Coleman New information released by the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the identities of the two killed as 40-year-old John Roger Ortiz of Lake Charles, LA, and 42-year-old Rogelio Espinoza, of San Antonio. The DPS stated in the…
Crash report: 30-year-old Central Texas woman dies in Callahan County wreck
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 30-year-old Central Texas woman was killed Monday morning in a traffic wreck near Baird. According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 45-year-old Rockdale man was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on State Highway 36 when he collided with a ‘truck tractor […]
Moving truck goes up in flames between Zephyr, Early
The following information was provided to BrownwoodNews.com regarding Wednesday’s 18-wheeler fire between Zephyr and Early:. On September 27th at 2:29 p.m. the Early Fire Department and Zephyr Fire Department were dispatched to 7100 Block of Highway 183/84 South for an 18-wheeler on fire with several grassfires in the ditch. The Early Fire Chief arrived on scene at 2:32 p.m. to find a 18-wheeler box trailer which was over 50% involved at the time of arrival. Highway 183/84 was shut down immediately for the safety of the firefighters and for fire department operations. The truck driver was able to disconnect from the burning trailer before our arrival and the truck was not damaged. The truck driver advised the trailer is completely full of furniture, household items and a motorcycle.
Council agrees to lease 4 acres from BNSF for Event Center parking
The Brownwood City Council on Tuesday, after lengthy discussion, begrudgingly authorized Mayor Stephen Haynes by unanimous vote to sign a lease with BNSF Railway Company for approximately 4 acres of land on Washington Street for the development of a parking lot for the Event Center complex. The lease calls for...
Stage One Drought Conditions Continue per BCWID
As of 7:30 am Wednesday, Lake Brownwood was at 7 feet and 3 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District #1 is still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of the Drought Contingency Plan. As of yesterday, Lake Brownwood was at 65.0 % capacity. One month ago, Lake Brownwood...
Driver ejected, killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County early Wednesday morning. Michael Reeves, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 257 northwest of Early just after midnight, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
Recent accident on CR 257 claims life of Brownwood man
A fatality accident just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at CR 257, eight miles northwest of Early, claimed the life of 33-year-old Michael Ray Reeves of Brownwood, according to information provided Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Reeves was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected according...
