Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Man causes panic at assisted living home: Mayfield Police Blotter
Officers responded to an assisted living facility around 11 p.m. Sept. 21 for a report of a man in the building with a gun. They located the suspect with his wife, an employee of the business, and found he was experiencing a mental health episode. The Cleveland man, 31, was subsequently taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
Man locks himself in semi after crashing into pole: North Ridgeville Police Blotter
On Sept. 26, officers responded to a report about a man who had crashed into a pole and fled on foot. Prior to the officer’s arrival, dispatch reported that the suspect had run across the street to a semi-truck lot and locked himself in a semi. He eventually exited...
Unwanted house guest claims to have defecated on homeowner’s lawn: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Sept. 23 that she was receiving unwanted text messages from a man who had been staying with her periodically until she asked him to leave. She said he had just messaged her to say he had defecated in her yard. Officers located the man near the woman’s...
Man calls 911 after sister ends his wash cycle: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
Officers responded to a 911 call at a residence Sept. 23 and learned that a man had called because his sister had taken his clothes out of the washing machine without his permission. It was his third load of laundry, and the woman said she took it out because it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Suspect tries to steal $1,300 worth of merchandise from Cleveland Home Depot, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the man accused of attempting to steal $1,300 worth of merchandise from Home Depot is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. The theft happened at 11901 Berea Rd. at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, said police. Police said the suspect...
No brotherly love after man’s identity is fraudulently used during traffic stop: South Euclid Police Blotter
A man reported Sept. 19 that his brother had fraudulently used his personal information during a traffic stop in the city in July. He learned of the fraud after his brother failed to go to court and he was wrongfully issued a warrant and had his driver’s license suspended.
Hawken School bus driver arrested for drunk driving: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 5:35 p.m. Sept. 23, a caller reported seeing a school bus weaving between lanes on Interstate 271. The bus got off the freeway on Cedar Road and was then seen running into curbs. The bus then turned onto northbound Richmond Road and eventually into the Hawken School bus lot....
Thieves target Ames Road parking lots, steal Hyundai vehicles: Parma Police Blotter
On Sept. 2, police were dispatched to an Ames Road address after a resident reported that their Hyundai Tucson had been stolen from a parking lot overnight. A short time later, another Ames Road resident called police after discovering that someone had stolen their Hyundai Sonata from a parking lot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTOS: BB gun vandals shoot out house, car windows
Vandals are believed to have used a BB gun to shatter the windows of a home and two vehicles in Parma, according to police. It happened in the early morning of Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, according to a report.
Mother undecided on action after daughter shatters vehicle rear window: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Sept. 10, police were dispatched to a Woodhaven Avenue residence regarding a property damage complaint. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said that a couple of days earlier, her daughter had thrown something at her vehicle’s rear window, causing the glass to shatter. Due to the...
Drunk driver wrecks girlfriend’s car: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 5, police were dispatched to Pearl Road regarding a two-car crash. An arriving officer talked to the at-fault driver, who smelled like booze and was driving his girlfriend’s Ford. It also turned out that the Parma Heights man had a suspended license. After failing a field sobriety...
Resident worries about threatening texts after insulting man’s daughter: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Aug. 30, an East Pleasant Valley Road resident came to the police station to report that he was being threatened over the phone. The man told the officer that during an eBay chat conversation, a seller threatened him. The resident thought the two were just joking around until the seller texted photos of guns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Akron PD release bodycam video amid brutality accusations
Akron police have released hours of officer body camera video from an August incident, during which a local man has publicly stated he was taken behind the Lebron James I-Promise school and beaten and bloodied by police.
Boy, 14, could be charged for taking 90-year-old man’s wallet at community center: Solon Police Blotter
At 3:30 p.m. Sept. 20, a Lyndhurst man, 90, reported that while he was changing clothes in the locker room of the Solon Community Center, 35000 Portz Parkway, his wallet was stolen from the locker. The man suspected that a boy wearing an orange shirt had taken the wallet. He...
Police stop car full of unlicensed drivers: Independence Police Blotter
A driver was stopped for weaving in his lane at 2:33 a.m. Sept. 4. The driver did not stop immediately, and the officer pursued him for a short distance. The driver reportedly gave no reason for not pulling over, and he was found to have no driver’s license. His three passengers were all likewise unlicensed. The man was cited and all four were taken home by police.
‘Busy’ Cleveland Heights woman arrested on warrant: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Aug. 31, police were observing traffic at the corner of Royalton and Brecksville roads when they observed a gray Kia SUV with expired license plates. The officer explained the issue to the Cleveland Heights driver, who acknowledged knowing that the plates were expired. The woman said that due to...
Police say Parma woman was caught on video beating her dog
A citation filed by Parma police states a woman was caught on video beating her dog and is now facing a charge of abuse of animals.
Truck carrying backhoe knocks down wires on Highland Heights road
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- At 6:31 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 28), Highland Heights police received multiple calls about wires down across Wilson Mills Road near Interstate 271. Some of the wires were draped atop vehicles. It was also reported that a vehicle had crashed into a telephone pole. Upon police and...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police release pictures of suspects wanted for murder outside bar
GARFELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have released several surveillance pictures of suspects wanted for the murder at the Showcase Bar & Grille this past weekend. Garfield Heights police said Ronnie Briggs, 27, of Cleveland, was shot at the bar located in the 5000 block block of Turney Road early Sunday morning.
cleveland19.com
Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1