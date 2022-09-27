A driver was stopped for weaving in his lane at 2:33 a.m. Sept. 4. The driver did not stop immediately, and the officer pursued him for a short distance. The driver reportedly gave no reason for not pulling over, and he was found to have no driver’s license. His three passengers were all likewise unlicensed. The man was cited and all four were taken home by police.

INDEPENDENCE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO