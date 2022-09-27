ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

SE OKC Shooting Suspect Admits To Killing Driver In Stalled Vehicle

An enraged metro driver was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint on Monday for the deadly shooting of another driver who was stalled in the roadway. Oklahoma City police said 35-year-old Jason Mercer left the scene after the shooting but went back...
News On 6

OCPD: 1 Found Dead In South OKC Homeless Encampment

Oklahoma City Police said they found a body after they performed a welfare check Tuesday night. Officers arrived at a homeless encampment around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast 27th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When they arrived, authorities said they found one unidentified person inside a tent with injuries consistent...
News On 6

1 Killed; OSBI Investigates Shooting In Lincoln County

One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Lincoln County, according to authorities. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police responded to the scene at 335932 Oak Springs Dr. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said officers found a 35-year-old man...
news9.com

OCPD Identifies Officer Killed In Early Morning Crash On I-44

An Oklahoma City police officer was killed off duty in a crash early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police confirm. OCPD Captain Valerie Littlejohn said at around 12:30 a.m. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving northbound on I-44. Police said another vehicle driving southbound swerved left, propelled over the center...
News On 6

OCPD Investigating Homicide In SE Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City. Officers were called to the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. According to police, the incident started as an altercation and then escalated into a shooting. The suspect is in custody at this time. This is a developing story.
news9.com

Man Arrested 3 Separate Times In 2022 By Stillwater Police

A man has been arrested three separate times by Stillwater police in 2022, according to authorities. Officers said at around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday they were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Larry McCann at the intersection of East 14th Avenue and South Perkins Road. Police...
News On 6

Authorities Searching For Vehicles Involved In Deadly Crash On I-35

Authorities are searching for the people that were involved or witnessed a crash Tuesday night in Moore. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this happened at around 9:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-35 between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road. Troopers said they believe that some of the vehicles...
NewsBreak
News On 6

High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents

A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
KOCO

Cold case involving Oklahoma State Fair remains unsolved

OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been 41 years that a cold case involving the Oklahoma State Fair has remained unsolved. In 1981, an active search was underway for two 13-year-old girls who were last seen at the fair on Sept. 26. Four decades later, there are still no answers....
1600kush.com

Cushing man accused of trying to break into house

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 21-year-old Cushing man has been jailed on $5,000 bail pending an Oct. 3 court appearance on a felony charge accusing him of trying to break into a Cushing house while it was occupied by a man and a woman that he called his “baby momma.”
KOCO

Police search for suspect of stolen vehicle in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the suspect of a stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene where a vehicle had been stolen. Police said they tracked the stolen vehicle by pinging a cell phone that had been left inside. When...
News On 6

OHP Responds To Deadly 4-Vehicle Crash South Of Moore

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly four vehicle crash south of Moore. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m on I-35 northbound. OHP has confirmed at least one fatality. The roadway is blocked at this time. This is a developing story.
