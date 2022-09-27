Read full article on original website
News On 6
Police Searching For Suspect In Connection To Deadly Shooting At SE OKC Homeless Camp
Oklahoma City police are working to identify and track down a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting. Officers found a body on Tuesday inside a tent on the southeast side of the city. Investigators have not released the victim’s name, pending next-of-kin notification. “It was just, ‘Boom!’” an...
news9.com
SE OKC Shooting Suspect Admits To Killing Driver In Stalled Vehicle
An enraged metro driver was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a first-degree murder complaint on Monday for the deadly shooting of another driver who was stalled in the roadway. Oklahoma City police said 35-year-old Jason Mercer left the scene after the shooting but went back...
News On 6
OCPD: 1 Found Dead In South OKC Homeless Encampment
Oklahoma City Police said they found a body after they performed a welfare check Tuesday night. Officers arrived at a homeless encampment around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Southeast 27th Street and Santa Fe Avenue. When they arrived, authorities said they found one unidentified person inside a tent with injuries consistent...
News On 6
1 Killed; OSBI Investigates Shooting In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning in Lincoln County, according to authorities. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Sac and Fox Nation Tribal Police responded to the scene at 335932 Oak Springs Dr. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said officers found a 35-year-old man...
news9.com
OCPD Identifies Officer Killed In Early Morning Crash On I-44
An Oklahoma City police officer was killed off duty in a crash early Thursday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, police confirm. OCPD Captain Valerie Littlejohn said at around 12:30 a.m. Sgt. Meagan Burke was driving northbound on I-44. Police said another vehicle driving southbound swerved left, propelled over the center...
KOCO
Man dead, person in custody after shooting in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A man is dead and a person is in custody after a shooting in Oklahoma City. On Monday, police responded to a scene at Southeast 43rd Street and High Avenue where a man had been shot and killed. A man was shot dead and left not...
KOCO
Man shot, killed after car he was test driving breaks down on Oklahoma City road
OKLAHOMA CITY — One man is in jail after allegedly shooting and killing a driver in Oklahoma City because his broken-down car was blocking the road. KOCO 5 learned on Tuesday that the driver was on a test drive at the time. The car was stopped on Southeast 43rd...
News On 6
OCPD Investigating Homicide In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide in southeast Oklahoma City. Officers were called to the shooting just before 6:30 p.m. According to police, the incident started as an altercation and then escalated into a shooting. The suspect is in custody at this time. This is a developing story.
Another death in a homeless camp is latest homicide for OKC
The Oklahoma City Police Department is counting the death of a person in a homeless camp as Oklahoma City's latest homicide. The post Another death in a homeless camp is latest homicide for OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
News On 6
Police Searching For Suspect In Connection With Attempted Carjacking, Stabbing At NW OKC Apartment
A meetup through a phone app on Monday turned into a brutal stabbing on the city's northwest side, according to Oklahoma City police officials. Officers found the 23-year-old victim around 3 a.m. barely conscious and bleeding in front of an OnCue store on the Northwest Expressway near Portland Avenue. The...
news9.com
Man Arrested 3 Separate Times In 2022 By Stillwater Police
A man has been arrested three separate times by Stillwater police in 2022, according to authorities. Officers said at around 9:42 a.m. Wednesday they were trying to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Larry McCann at the intersection of East 14th Avenue and South Perkins Road. Police...
News On 6
Authorities Searching For Vehicles Involved In Deadly Crash On I-35
Authorities are searching for the people that were involved or witnessed a crash Tuesday night in Moore. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said this happened at around 9:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-35 between 19th Street and Indian Hills Road. Troopers said they believe that some of the vehicles...
News On 6
High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents
A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
KOCO
Man accused of peeping through Edmond teenager’s window admits he was on camera
EDMOND, Okla. — The man accused of peeping through a teenager’s window in Edmond earlier this month admitted to officers he was the man on camera. Brian Rich told police he did nothing wrong, but they said it’s not the only accusation against him. According to the...
Court docs: Man who struck Edmond motorcycle officer faces multiple charges, $950k bond
According to an arrest warrant filed in Oklahoma County on Monday, Garrett Trammel, 24, is facing five counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one count of felony eluding a police officer.
KOCO
Cold case involving Oklahoma State Fair remains unsolved
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been 41 years that a cold case involving the Oklahoma State Fair has remained unsolved. In 1981, an active search was underway for two 13-year-old girls who were last seen at the fair on Sept. 26. Four decades later, there are still no answers....
1600kush.com
Cushing man accused of trying to break into house
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 21-year-old Cushing man has been jailed on $5,000 bail pending an Oct. 3 court appearance on a felony charge accusing him of trying to break into a Cushing house while it was occupied by a man and a woman that he called his “baby momma.”
KOCO
Police search for suspect of stolen vehicle in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are searching for the suspect of a stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City. Around 9 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a scene where a vehicle had been stolen. Police said they tracked the stolen vehicle by pinging a cell phone that had been left inside. When...
News On 6
OHP Responds To Deadly 4-Vehicle Crash South Of Moore
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly four vehicle crash south of Moore. The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m on I-35 northbound. OHP has confirmed at least one fatality. The roadway is blocked at this time. This is a developing story.
okcfox.com
Man robs pawn shop in NW OKC at gunpoint, police asking for help in identifying suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who robbed a pawn shop at gunpoint. Police say this man pictured robbed a pawn shop in NW Oklahoma City at gunpoint. If anyone recognizes him, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300, or...
