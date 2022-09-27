Read full article on original website
The second weekend of October is going to be rocking in Kingston. There are two big and important festivals going on in one weekend in Kingston and you can be a part of both of them. Both of these festivals have become traditions in Kingston, and it's going to be awesome to have them happening at the same time.
Artist’s Historic House at Stunning Ulster Landmark for Sale
What if you had the chance to live on one of the most beautiful sites in the Hudson Valley? In an historically significant and lovely house? You’d probably jump at the chance, right? Well, it’s a dream that can come true if you’ve got 1.5 million dollars. It sounds pretty steep, but well worth it if you’ve got the money.
Legendary Singer/Songwriter Dines Twice at Popular Kingston Restaurant Last Weekend
Imagine being out to dinner or drinks near the strand in Kingston, enjoying a Friday night, just casually strolling, taking in the sights and sounds. There's some sort of celebration happening at one of the popular restaurants, Ole Savannah, and out walks a woman who looks so familiar, wait, could it be?
The Biggest Night of the Year on the Walkway Over the Hudson
One of the best landmarks in the Hudson Valley, in my opinion, is the Walkway Over the Hudson. I’m lucky enough to live rather close to the Walkway, and I appreciate it on a few levels. First of all, it’s great to look up and see the Walkway, especially on a day when it’s full of people. And the neighborhoods around the Walkway benefit from the visitors. Not to mention the amazing views when you're on the Walkway Over the Hudson. So, when there’s a big fundraiser for the Walkway, I’m going to help spread the word.
Annual Cider Tasting Festival at Historic Poughkeepsie Mill
I remember the first time I heard about the Kimlin Cider Mill. I used to pass it often on Cedar Avenue and think how beautiful it could be. And how it must have looked in its day. I guess I’m not the only one because about 10 years ago they started doing cider tastings once a year to benefit the restoration of the Kimlin Cider Mill. Now those tastings are big family friendly events.
thephoto-news.com
Food truck festivities, highway superintendent shift and Rye Hill comments at Monroe Town Board meeting
The Monroe town board meeting on September 19 opened with a moment of silence for Anthony Completo, the town’s major accounts representative for Marangi Disposal in Middletown, a Korean War veteran who passed away on September 14. His funeral was held on September 20 at the Church of Anatasia in Harriman.
What Are These Mysterious Stone Chambers in Putnam County, NY?
When I was a kid, my friends and I would sneak off anywhere and everywhere. We would wander through nearby wooded areas and trails, we would look for small caves, hell, we even explored the old Hudson Valley Psychiatric Center a number of times! (What's the statute of limitations on trespassing? I hope I didn't just sign my ticket to jail!). If my friends and I ever discovered a small bunker that looked like something we would have found in one of our fantasy video games, you know for sure that it would be hard to ever drag us out of those.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Acting council chair seeking city resident to replace Salem
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Democrats on the Poughkeepsie Common Council are unable to come to a consensus regarding the appointment of a new chairperson for the council. The seat became vacant when Councilmember-At-Large when Sarah Salem resigned just hours after being convicted by a jury of misdemeanor DWI on September 20th.
newyorkalmanack.com
Walktoberfest on the Walkway Over the Hudson This Weekend
From noon to 5 pm vendors will exhibit their wares for tasting or purchase, allowing participants to support many local agribusinesses all in one location. With more than 190 vendors located throughout the Hudson Valley Rail Trail and the Walkway’s Ulster Welcome Center Plaza (87 Haviland Road, Highland), Walktoberfest features not only farm-fresh products, food from local restaurants, and beer, wine, and spirits samples in a designated tasting area, but also art installations, locally made goods, a special area for children’s activities, live music from 7he 7eam on Saturday and Americana Oak and Tiny Bubble Ukulele on Sunday, and more.
New Pizzeria & Pub Opens at Former Spanky’s Spot in Poughkeepsie
A new pizzeria & pub has taken over the long vacant Spanky's building on Main Street Poughkeepsie. After years of lying vacant, the building that housed the popular Spanky's Restaurant at 85 Main Street has a new occupant. Spanky's was always a popular restaurant and bar for so many years, known for their Cajun and Creole food. I remember going to check out many a blues night at Spanky's back in the day, as it was a popular spot for open blues jams led by the late Little Scotty (of Little Scotty and The Knockouts). I also remember old man Bill Kikillus (my former landlord when I lived in Pawling, NY back in the mid 1990's) taking the trip regularly to Spanky's to get the Clams casino; he'd rave about the Clams casino!
Noteworthy Memorial Garden Spotted Near Popular Newburgh Spot
It seems very sweet, but what's the story behind it?. I always enjoy spending time on the Newburgh waterfront, it's so beautiful and there are a ton of cool restaurants to enjoy. I was recently grabbing lunch down there and when I was trying to find a place to park I noticed something very interesting on the side. There was some kind of garden, it had older furniture and interesting lawn pieces in it.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Dr. Manning Campbell Takes Helm of School District
NEWBURGH – On Thursday, May 26th the Newburgh Enlarged City School District (NECSD) Board of Education held a special meeting. During this meeting they voted in Dr. Jackielyn Manning Campbell as Superintendent of Schools. Superintendent Manning Campbell began her assignment on July 1st. Her journey to superintendent came with some twists and turns. She did not go to school for education at first. She actually went to school to become a nurse like her mother until she realized that nursing was not her calling.
94.3 Lite FM
Hudson Valley’s Newest Mega-Dunkin’ is Under Construction
The Hudson Valley's newest donut mecca is currently under construction and it's gonna be super-sized. It's safe to say that we don't have a shortage of Dunkin' Donuts shops in the region. You can't drive more than a few miles without seeing those orange and magenta double-Ds staring you in the face.
The Truth About the Towns Flooded by the Ashokan Reservoir
There may not be a more beautiful sight than the Ashokan Reservoir on a clear autumn day. The gorgeous sparkling water surrounded by some of the best foliage that the New York has to offer is a Hudson Valley gem. But it's hiding a secret. Ashokan Reservoir in West Shokan,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Highland access project starts next week
BARRYVILLE – A Delaware River fishing access along Route 97 between Barryville and the historic Roebling Bridge will be closed for construction starting October 3 and continuing into spring 2023. Route 97 itself will remain open while the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation access site – known...
Fire Destroys Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant, New York Owner Convicted
The owner of a popular Hudson Valley restaurant and his niece were convicted after a fire destroyed the eatery. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
PD: Hudson Valley, New York Man Paid For Pizza, Drinks With Fake Money
A Hudson Valley man was arrested following a month-long investigation into fake money found at a popular pizzeria. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Department announced an arrest into alleged fake money that was used in Ulster County in August. Counterfeit Money Used At Saugerties, New York Pizzeria. On August 20,...
