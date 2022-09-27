ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OCPD Respond To Deadly Shooting In SE OKC

 2 days ago
Oklahoma City Police responded to a shooting at around 6 p.m. Monday near South High Road and Southeast 43rd Street.

Police said when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds, who died at the scene.

Police also said they were able to make an arrest in connection with the case.

"We do have one suspect in custody," OCPD Sgt. Jeff Dutton said. "We are not looking for anybody right now, and investigators are conducting a scene investigation."

Authorities said they do not believe this was a random shooting.

