Salford, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Fatal crash on Route 222 closes southbound lanes for hours

EAST COCALICO TWP., Pa. — A fatal crash closed a southbound stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster for about six hours on Tuesday. The crash was reported shortly before 3 p.m. on the border between East Cocalico and Ephrata townships in Lancaster County. Police have not yet...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Week’s Lane Closures Affect MontCo, ChesCo Drivers

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of several different roads in western Montgomery and northern Chester counties will have lanes closed on varying days during the coming week (Monday through Friday, Sept. 26-30, 2022) for resurfacing projects, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation office in King of Prussia forewarned. Work...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

New State Park Planned for Chester County

HARRISBURG PA – Chester County residents are expected to have access in slightly more than three years to a newly designated state park, located east of Lewisville and which abuts a portion of the Pennsylvania-Maryland state line, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022). A more than...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Vehicle Disabled in Valley Forge Road Crash

WORCESTER PA – A 28-year-old Norristown woman was cited by Pennsylvania State Police after the vehicle she was driving crashed Saturday (Sept. 24, 2022) at 2:48 a.m. into a PECO Energy utility pole on Valley Forge Road near its intersection with Heebner Road in Worcester, the agency reported. Troopers...
NORRISTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Plane crashes into front yard in Eastern PA

According to multiple reports, a single engine plane crashed next to a house in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County, near Allentown. Two people were on the plane, one of whom has died. The other was transported to the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar-Crest. Witnesses claim they saw the plane flying barely above the treetops and heard the engine sputtering moments before it hit the ground. It is believed the plane never actually hit the house, but came to a stop approximately ten yards away, where it then exploded. The crash is under the investigation of the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Neighbors say vehicle was drag racing before Lancaster crash

LANCASTER, Pa. — A vehicle crash in Lancaster that was caught on tape has neighbors saying it was caused by drag racing. "Racing. Yep. Just racing, as usual," Freddy Rivera Jr. said. Rivera lives along the 300 block of East Walnut Street and ran out when the crash happened...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township

Two people were killed in a crash on Route 222 in Lancaster County on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Route 222 in East Cocalico Township. Police said a Hyundai sedan hit the back of a box truck. Two passengers were thrown from the sedan. One died at the scene. The other was taken to Lancaster General Hospital but died from her injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WHYY

To stop their sewer system sale, Towamencin residents want to change local law

Towamencin Township residents are trying an innovative strategy to fight the privatization of the municipality’s sewer system. The small township of Towamencin, Montgomery County, has just 18,000 residents. But it’s one of the most recent in a wave of Pennsylvania communities battling privatization of public water and sewer systems. Opponents fear rising rates and loss of local control over a public entity.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton Borough Council considers fire tax

With the Northampton Volunteer Fire Department faced with increasing costs and an impending need for new fire trucks, the Northampton Borough Council has started to consider whether it is time for a fire tax to help support the department. Councilwoman Judy Kutzler started the discussion during council’s September 22 meeting....
NORTHAMPTON, PA

