Company enters settlement agreement to resolve claims of Medicaid over-billing

NEW JERSEY – A Boston, Massachusetts, company entered into a settlement agreement with the United States to resolve allegations that it caused improper claims for payment to be made to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
New Jersey Workplace Cannabis Guidelines Leave Employers Baffled

Lawyers and business leaders who have been awaiting the guidelines were unimpressed and frustrated with what the commission released. New Jersey’s workplace guidelines released by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) have employers dazed and confused over what they can and cannot do when a worker is high on the job.
NJBPU Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to a...
NJ adds jobs in August; employment growth continues for 21st straight month

NEW JERSEY – Employment growth continued to be robust in August, with the state adding 15,400 nonfarm jobs in the final month of summer, the 21st month of consecutive job growth, according to preliminary estimates produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state has added an average...
With the Landfill Closure Approaching, Atlantic County Utilities Authority (NJ) is Researching Waste Conversion Technology

With the Atlantic County Utilities Authority landfill set to close in the next few years, officials are looking for a new way to deal with waste, particularly through emerging “waste conversion” technologies. New technologies available include processes that turn the waste into energy either through the combination of electricity and high temperatures in plasma gasification, or mechanical/biological treatment that sorts the waste, removes valuable materials and then converts the residue either through composting or conversion an anaerobic digestion process that leaves behind a waste-derived fuel. As part of the process, the remaining waste can be as little as a tenth of what now goes to landfill.
Financial crimes on the rise in New Jersey, study says

NEW JERSEY – According to a survey conducted by market research firm TOP Data, 61% of Americans have experienced credit card fraud in the past year and 40% of them have lost a significant amount of money as a result. To break down the results, America’s Safest States –...
