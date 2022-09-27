Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in honor of Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined state officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.”. Governor Murphy unveiled the new name following his...
$6.5 Million in Apprenticeship Grants Available
$6.5 Million in Apprenticeship Grants Available.Morristown Minute. $6.5M in apprenticeship grants fund programs to support better-paying careers and advanced degree/credential attainment for NJ residents.
wrnjradio.com
Company enters settlement agreement to resolve claims of Medicaid over-billing
NEW JERSEY – A Boston, Massachusetts, company entered into a settlement agreement with the United States to resolve allegations that it caused improper claims for payment to be made to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County elementary school wins Best in New Jersey Farm to School Award
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher Tuesday presented Three Bridges Elementary School in Hunterdon County with the “Best in New Jersey Farm to School Award” during a visit to the school’s outdoor classroom. The presentation took place during...
thefreshtoast.com
New Jersey Workplace Cannabis Guidelines Leave Employers Baffled
Lawyers and business leaders who have been awaiting the guidelines were unimpressed and frustrated with what the commission released. New Jersey’s workplace guidelines released by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) have employers dazed and confused over what they can and cannot do when a worker is high on the job.
njbmagazine.com
NJBPU Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has launched the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to a...
Feds slam N.J. bank for discriminatory lending, reach $13M settlement
Lakeland Bank must pay $13 million to settle federal claims that it avoided giving loans to Black and Hispanic clients in greater Newark. The post Feds slam N.J. bank for discriminatory lending, reach $13M settlement appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NY bill threatens new $50 fee to NJ drivers as congestion pricing feud heats up
The political stakes of a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel are going way up. New Jersey pols have proposed a bill that would block the state’s DMV from sharing info with New York. Empire State legislators fired back this month with a bill to charge $50 to drivers from “non-cooperative” states. [ more › ]
roi-nj.com
NJEDA to open Food Security Planning Grant Program application Tuesday
More than one in 10 New Jersey households reports not having enough to eat within the past week. Even more, 1 million state residents live in what has been designated a “food desert” — meaning they don’t have access to nutritious food. The New Jersey Economic...
Gov. Murphy addresses opposition to offshore wind energy in New Jersey
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy answered questions about the state’s burgeoning offshore wind energy industry during his monthly call-in show with tri-state NPR affiliates Tuesday night. One caller confronted Murphy over wind turbine projects in Long Beach Island and nearby shore towns like Atlantic City. Some residents are opposed...
wrnjradio.com
NJ adds jobs in August; employment growth continues for 21st straight month
NEW JERSEY – Employment growth continued to be robust in August, with the state adding 15,400 nonfarm jobs in the final month of summer, the 21st month of consecutive job growth, according to preliminary estimates produced by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The state has added an average...
N.J. bank agrees to $13M settlement after avoiding Black, Hispanic customers seeking mortgages
A New Jersey-based bank agreed to pay $13 million to settle allegations it engaged in “redlining” — a form of housing discrimination in which a lender intentionally deprives Blacks and Hispanics of loans. “Lakeland avoided serving the credit needs of borrowers in majority Black and Hispanic census...
Inflation hits inmates’ wallets, even as their wages have flatlined
Inflation drove state prison commissary prices up 11% in the past year, but prison wages haven't risen in decades. The post Inflation hits inmates’ wallets, even as their wages have flatlined appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy to send NJ National Guard to Florida to support relief efforts after catastrophic Hurricane Ian hits the state
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday announced that he has authorized 135 New Jersey National Guardsmen for deployment to Florida to support relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall yesterday as a Category 4 storm. In addition, 40 military and support vehicles will be...
thelakewoodscoop.com
NJ Human Services Launches Redesigned Portal and Online Application for Food & Cash Assistance
The New Jersey Human Services Department has launched a modernized benefits portal and online application for residents to apply for the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Work First New Jersey (WFNJ) program and has expanded SNAP Navigators across the state. Individuals can check their eligibility for food...
Wow! Get Your Money! A Look at New Jersey’s Anchor Rebate Program
You do not need me to tell you that things are tough these days, but I will. We have been through a lot with the pandemic and now our economic woes. Inflation and our economy have millions worried and not just around the nation, but right here in New Jersey as well.
Horizon, N.J.’s largest health insurer, just inched closer to entering the for-profit health care business
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, the largest health insurer in the state, cleared the latest hurdle in its plan to expand into the health care business late last week when the state Department of Banking and Insurance gave preliminary approval to change its corporate charter. Banking and...
I’m new to N.J. Do I qualify for ANCHOR property tax relief?
Q. I understand that the ANCHOR program is for those who were homeowners or renters in New Jersey in 2019 only. If someone wasn’t a homeowner then, but was in 2021, how can they apply? Our income is way below the eligibility criteria but we didn’t move here until 2021.
wasteadvantagemag.com
With the Landfill Closure Approaching, Atlantic County Utilities Authority (NJ) is Researching Waste Conversion Technology
With the Atlantic County Utilities Authority landfill set to close in the next few years, officials are looking for a new way to deal with waste, particularly through emerging “waste conversion” technologies. New technologies available include processes that turn the waste into energy either through the combination of electricity and high temperatures in plasma gasification, or mechanical/biological treatment that sorts the waste, removes valuable materials and then converts the residue either through composting or conversion an anaerobic digestion process that leaves behind a waste-derived fuel. As part of the process, the remaining waste can be as little as a tenth of what now goes to landfill.
wrnjradio.com
Financial crimes on the rise in New Jersey, study says
NEW JERSEY – According to a survey conducted by market research firm TOP Data, 61% of Americans have experienced credit card fraud in the past year and 40% of them have lost a significant amount of money as a result. To break down the results, America’s Safest States –...
