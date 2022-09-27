Warner Bros. Discovery International President Gerhard Zeiler Sets Out Post-Merger Strategy, Commits to Local Content

Read full article on original website
Warner Bros. Bosses Accused of Fudging HBO Max Subscriber Numbers
Warner Bros. seriously altered its HBO Max subscriber numbers and misled shareholders, a class-action lawsuit that could include “hundreds of thousands of plaintiffs” alleges. The Wrap reports the lawsuit was filed Friday in New York “on behalf of the Collinsville Police Pension Board, an Illinois-based shareholder of Warner Bros. Discovery stock.” The suit alleges Warner Bros. “cooked” subscriber numbers by as many as 10 million and violated the Securities Act in order to merge with Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) CEO David Zaslav and CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels are named in the suit as defendants. WBD did not respond to The Wrap for comment. “WarnerMedia was improvidently concentrating its investments in streaming and ignoring its other business lines… [and] overstated the number of subscribers to HBO Max by as many as 10 million subscribers, by including as subscribers AT&T customers who had received bundled access to HBO Max, but had not signed onto the service,” the lawsuit alleges.Read it at The Wrap
Lionsgate 'is set to sell a stake in its studio business' which includes a library of more than 17,000 film and TV titles, including The Hunger Games, Mad Men and The Expendables
Lionsgate is preparing to sell a stake in its studio business while moving forward with a gradual separation and rebranding of Starz, its cable and streaming division. Previously, the company held talks to discuss selling a 20 percent stake in Starz, but it now believes Lionsgate is a more feasible option for investors, according to CNBC.
Paramount+ Streaming Service Review
As part of IGN’s State of Streaming event, we’re taking a fresh look at the major streaming services and what they offer subscribers in 2022. You can check out our initial thoughts on the Paramount+ streaming platform as of 2021, and see what’s changed (for better or worse) in this updated review.
MGM and Lionsgate Just Decided We Need More Streamers with Plus Signs
Plus-2 streaming services with plus signs: Epix will be rebranded as MGM+ in January 2023, the company revealed Wednesday. Also Wednesday: Starz announced it will rebrand international streaming service STARZPLAY as Lionsgate+. We’re told this was coincidence but still, good grief. While Lionsgate has long stated that it plans to sell or spin off Starz, Lionsgare also filed this SEC statement today: “Despite the volatile market environment, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. remains on a path to separating our Starz and studio businesses. As negotiations progress, we have increased our focus on the possibility of spinning our studio business, creating a number...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Warner Bros. Discovery Int’l President on His Commitment to Local Content and Saying “100 Percent Yes” to Theatrical Business
“The theatrical business is here to stay,” Warner Bros. Discovery is saying “100 percent yes” to theatrical windows, and local content is an important complement to global hits, the conglomerate’s president, international Gerhard Zeiler told a Royal Television Society (RTS) gathering in London on Tuesday. Zeiler spoke during an appearance at the RTS London Convention 2022 in a conversation with ITN journalist Nina Hossain, discussing the vision for the new media and entertainment giant and its plans to harness its brands to engage audiences that the industry giant. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael Sheen Gives Rousing Speech to Wales Soccer Team Ahead of World CupHulu...
Hulu Orders Eight-Episode Limited Series ‘Under The Bridge’
Hulu has ordered eight episodes of the limited series Under the Bridge, based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of a 14-year-old who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Seven teenage girls and a boy were accused of a savage murder. From ABC Signature, the limited series will be executive produced by Samir Mehta and Liz Tigelaar, who will also serve as showrunners. Quinn Shephard is adapting the book. Other EPs are Godfrey, Stacey Silverman and Geeta Vasant Patel, who will also direct. 2022 Hulu Pilots & Series Orders Mehta most recently served as a co-EP...
ITV CEO Previews Launch of Its Free Streaming Service As Disney, Netflix Ready Ad-Tiers
U.K. TV giant ITV said the fact that Netflix and Disney+ are preparing advertising tiers could expand the broader ad market and “is kind of about how powerful TV is,” CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday in London. “We will have to monitor very carefully,” she added though. Speaking at the Royal Television Society (RTS) London Convention 2022, the exec noted that “they could be complementary to our audience.” So, ITV will “deliver a mass audience,” while Netflix could be more of an “add-on” for marketers to their key TV ad buys when looking for more younger audiences.More from The Hollywood...
Warner Bros. Discovery Official Shoots Down Rumors Of Comcast Merger
According to a report from Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav took to a recent zoom call with the company to shoot down rumors that they will be merging with Comcast. During the call, Zaslav said the following:. “We are not for sale, absolutely, not for sale. We have...
Lawsuit claims Warner Bros. stretched its HBO Max numbers by millions
Following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, a new lawsuit has claimed that the company misled shareholders and bumped up its HBO Max subscriber numbers by ten million. The lawsuit was filed by a shareholder who, following the merger, agreed to trade in his Discovery shares for Warner Bros. Discovery shares instead.
Indie agency Known beats out incumbents to land AMC Networks’ media business
One client in a category is a win, two clients in the same category is a conflict, and three or more becomes a specialty. That’s the way it seems to be going with independent agency Known, which is becoming a major shop for media clients looking to market themselves in novel and disruptive ways.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Says Company's "Not For Sale" Amid NBCUniversal Merger Rumors
Warner Bros. Discovery has been in the headlines for a wide array of reasons in recent months, as the newly-minted media company has made some buzzworthy and unexpected business decisions. As the company has tried to cut down a reported $55 million in debt by cancelling nearly-completed projects and moving existing movies and shows off of its HBO Max streaming service, some have wondered exactly what the financial endgame will entail. A recent report from industry analysts suggested that a possible outcome could be a merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and NBC Universal — but CEO David Zaslav is reportedly shutting down. According to new reporting, Zaslav recently told employees at a company town hall that the company is "not for sale."
'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' producer partners with AMC
South Korea's telecom giant KT said it has established a partnership with AMC Networks in the United States.
Morgan Freeman, Lori McCreary to Produce ‘War Is Coming’ Short From Nigerian Filmmaking Group The Critics Company (EXCLUSIVE)
Morgan Freeman and his producing partner Lori McCreary are set to produce “War Is Coming,” a short film from Nigerian filmmaking collective The Critics Company. Freeman and McCreary are producing through their Revelations Entertainment production banner. “War Is Coming” follows the story of Óla, a brash teenager who discovers he is the reincarnation of a demigod, and spirals into his destiny, unprepared for the events that come as a result of this discovery. The film will debut at the Smithsonian National Museum of African Art’s +234 Connect Festival: A Celebration of Nigerian Creativity. It will also be released simultaneously via The Critics Company’s...
Starz’s International Streaming Service to Rebrand as Lionsgate+
Starz’s international streaming service StarzPlay will rebrand as Lionsgate+ in 35 countries. The rebranding is timed to the global launch of a new brand design and graphics package on Sept. 29. “We recognized the potential of the global OTT market early, and over the last few years we have...
Warner Bros. Inflated HBO Max Subscriber Numbers Ahead of Discovery Merger, Lawsuit Alleges
Hundreds of thousands of people could be eligible to join the class-action suit.
Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ end multiyear deal
Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ are ending their multiyear content deal, three years after the tech giant launched its subscription streaming service, sources familiar with the matter said. The partnership, announced in 2018, created original programs for Apple TV+. At the time, the deal was considered an important step toward...
Danny Boyle to Direct Dance Adaptation of ‘The Matrix’
Danny Boyle is set to direct a dance adaptation of 1999 sci-fi blockbuster “The Matrix.” Titled “Free Your Mind,” the Warner Bros. Theater Ventures-licensed project is set to debut next October at Factory International, a new arts venue in Manchester, U.K. The production, described as a “large-scale immersive performance,” will serve as the venue’s inaugural show. “Combining the hip-hop choreography of hundreds of dancers with the latest immersive design, ‘Free Your Mind’ will take audiences on a thrilling journey through ‘The Matrix’ and into a new realm of possibilities,” reads the logline. “This eye-opening production will stretch across the building’s ultra-flexible spaces, responding...
Warner Bros. Discovery Shuts Down Acquisition Rumors, CEO Claims "We Are Not for Sale"
Warner Bros. Discovery has been in the news quite a lot lately due to public lawsuits, major layoffs and film cancellations. The shakeup within the company has made global news and now CEO David Zaslav has reassured its employees that the company is not primed for sale. In a recent...
