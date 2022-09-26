ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NFL takes bold step against Buccaneers Tom Brady

Is Tom Brady still having fun while playing with the Buccaneers? The answer to that remains to be seen, but he sure seems pissed off during bad games. It is more than fair to say that Tom Brady has changed slightly in his demeanor during year three with the Buccaneers.
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
atozsports.com

Watch: Lane Kiffin sounds like a coach who is unhappy at Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin sounded like a guy this week who’s unhappy with his current situation in Oxford. The former Tennessee Vols head coach went on a mini-rant during a media session where he basically lambasted the Ole Miss fan base for not showing up at games.
Yardbarker

Bears Worked Out Five Players

Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie. The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the...
Yardbarker

The One Man That Can Carry the Chicago Bears

The one man that can carry the Chicago Bears. I got news for you, it’s not Justin Fields. His been disappointing so far this season but he’s still very young. The one man that can carry the Bears this season is Khalil Herbert. Changing of the Guard?. David...
Yardbarker

Bills snag former All Pro in move Josh Allen will love

With their secondary looking like an infirmary at the moment, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a move to shore up the group ahead of Week 4’s game on the road against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Bills are in the process of inking three-time All Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a deal.
The Spun

Vikings Star Was Reportedly Seen Limping On Wednesday

Through the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings have looked like one of the NFC's best teams thanks to a solid offense and a tolerable defense. But one of that defense's best players appears to be injured right now. According to Vikings insider Chris Tomasson...
Larry Brown Sports

Colts owner reveals when Seahawks might be sold

The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to undergo a sale. Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks the Seattle Seahawks will be next up on the block. Irsay spoke with Bloomberg for their “Business of Sports” show. The Colts owner said he envisions the Seahawks being sold some time in 2024.
atozsports.com

Cowboys: NFL completely screws Micah Parsons out of major achievement

The NFL announced its September players of the month on Thursday after the first three weeks of the season. Understandably, I opened the press release entirely sure that I was about to read the name that I expected listed as the NFC Defensive Player of the Month. After all, Dallas...
atozsports.com

Bills’ injury update gives devastating surprise ahead of matchup

It’s official, the injury bug has hit the Bills… hard. Thursday’s injury update provided yet another update for a team plagued with injury. It appears injuries are worse than we originally thought as a new name has popped up. Specifically, Gabe Davis, who was limited yesterday, did...
atozsports.com

Why the NFL has drastically changed its tune on Jalen Hurts

This team is legit. The Philadelphia Eagles are the team to beat in the NFC, at least that’s how it is looking so far. They are the team to beat for a few reasons. Their defense is stout. They can play with anyone, and they can do it all. There isn’t a team they can’t defend, as far as I’m concerned. Just ask the Commanders offensive line, as they gave up nine sacks to this Eagles’ defense.
numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
