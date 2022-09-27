ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, KY

WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
WLWT 5

Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger causing morning delays

ERLANGER, Ky. — Delays are expected after a crash on northbound I-71/75 in Elranger, Wednesday morning. This is the second crash on the interstate this morning, police advise using caution. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by...
ERLANGER, KY
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking lanes along westbound I-275 in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic along westbound I-275 near I-71/75 in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking traffic along the interstate in Erlanger, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
ERLANGER, KY
Fox 19

Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A serious crash prompts police to close a route in Wilder

WILDER, Ky. — Police have closed a route in Kentucky following a serious crash on Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Kentucky State Route 9 and Licking Pike are closed between Apen Court and 12th Street, according to police.
WILDER, KY
Fox 19

Worker dies after being hit by semi at NKY logistics company

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A dock worker died Wednesday after being hit by a semi at an Elsmere logistics company. David Poe, 58, of Independence, Kentucky, was working at GXO Logistics when the semi hit him around 3 p.m., according to Kenton County Police. The semi was backing up to...
ELSMERE, KY
Fox 19

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, Cincinnati police responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle and seriously hurt. The most recent incident happened on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place in College Hill around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. RELATED STORY: “Police identify...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

80-year-old NKY man dies after vehicle rolls over top of him

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - An 80-year-old Northern Kentucky man has died three days after he was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Elmer Smith, 80, of Florence, was pronounced dead Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows....
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WRBI Radio

No one injured in semi crash near Versailles

— No one was injured when a semi went off westbound US 50 near County Road 300 East around 7:00 Tuesday morning. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driven by a Georgia man went off the side of the road near Versailles and struck a guardrail. The rig...
VERSAILLES, IN
wymt.com

Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence

CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
styleblueprint.com

5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky

Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
KENTUCKY STATE

