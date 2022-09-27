Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Lower Tug Fork Road in Alexandria. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WKYT 27
Apparent carnival ride on I-75 in Scott Co. causes traffic backup
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution due to an unusual traffic hazard. In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, the sheriff’s office shared a photo of what appears to be a carnival ride in middle of the interstate. They said it’s southbound...
WLWT 5
Crash on I-71/75 in Erlanger causing morning delays
ERLANGER, Ky. — Delays are expected after a crash on northbound I-71/75 in Elranger, Wednesday morning. This is the second crash on the interstate this morning, police advise using caution. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along westbound I-275 in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic along westbound I-275 near I-71/75 in Erlanger has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking traffic along the interstate in Erlanger, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Air Care responds to Clermont County dog attack
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A dog attack reported in Clermont County sent the animal’s owner to the hospital in a medical helicopter overnight, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at the owner’s residence in the 800 block of Neville-Penn Schoolhouse Road in Washington Township...
Fox 19
Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
WLWT 5
A serious crash prompts police to close a route in Wilder
WILDER, Ky. — Police have closed a route in Kentucky following a serious crash on Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Kentucky State Route 9 and Licking Pike are closed between Apen Court and 12th Street, according to police.
Fox 19
Worker dies after being hit by semi at NKY logistics company
ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - A dock worker died Wednesday after being hit by a semi at an Elsmere logistics company. David Poe, 58, of Independence, Kentucky, was working at GXO Logistics when the semi hit him around 3 p.m., according to Kenton County Police. The semi was backing up to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man dies after car rolls overtop of him, officials say
FLORENCE, Ky. — A man died after his vehicle rolled overtop of him, according to the Hamilton County Coroner and Boone County Sheriff's Office. The coroner said 80-year-old Elmer Smith died Monday after sustaining injuries on Saturday. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Smith was parking his vehicle and...
Fox 19
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in College Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the second time in less than 24 hours, Cincinnati police responded to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle and seriously hurt. The most recent incident happened on West North Bend Road and Collegevue Place in College Hill around 7:15 a.m. Thursday. RELATED STORY: “Police identify...
Fox 19
80-year-old NKY man dies after vehicle rolls over top of him
FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - An 80-year-old Northern Kentucky man has died three days after he was critically hurt in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Elmer Smith, 80, of Florence, was pronounced dead Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows....
Fox 19
2nd suspect named in ‘senseless’ slaying of NKY grandfather walking home from work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities on Tuesday named the second suspect a shooting earlier this month that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Northern Kentucky man walking home from work. Zachary Holden faces charges of murder and robbery in the shooting death of Virgil Stewart, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Police identify 2 UC students struck - 1 fatally - by driver in stolen vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver behind the wheel of a suspected stolen vehicle who struck two 18-year-old University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one and seriously injuring the other. It happened at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday as Cayden Turner and Namiya...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash involving a school bus on Eden Court in Boone County. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WRBI Radio
No one injured in semi crash near Versailles
— No one was injured when a semi went off westbound US 50 near County Road 300 East around 7:00 Tuesday morning. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer driven by a Georgia man went off the side of the road near Versailles and struck a guardrail. The rig...
wymt.com
Mom who abandoned autistic son, was arrested in Ky., learns sentence
CINCINNATI (WXIX/WKYT) - An Indiana woman who was arrested in Kentucky after abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township, Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Magie Avenue in Fairfield. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on North Clinton Street in Middletown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
Fox 19
Local residents among American Red Cross volunteers in Florida helping hurricane victims
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several residents from Greater Cincinnati are among the more than 500 trained American Red Cross volunteers on the ground right now in Florida helping victims of Hurricane Ian. Since this will be a long recovery process in many areas along Florida’s west coast, more volunteers and staff...
Comments / 0