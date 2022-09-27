ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Weather Now: Quiet Week Ahead; Tracking Hurricane Ian

By Tony Petrarca, Michelle Muscatello
 2 days ago

Good Wednesday Morning…

Another nice day ahead with mostly sunny skies. After a cool start early this morning, temperatures will recover to near 70 by afternoon . Temperatures will trend cooler Thursday into Friday and remain dry. Meanwhile, Hurricane Ian continues to draw closer to the west coast of Florida (details below)

HURRICANE IAN LATEST:

Ian is a major hurricane and is 110 miles southwest of Naples Florida with 120mph sustained winds. Ian is likely to continue to strengthen on Wednesday

...IAN EXPECTED TO CAUSE LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE, CATASTROPHIC WINDS AND FLOODING IN THE FLORIDA PENINSULA... SUMMARY OF 1100 PM EDT...0300 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...24.9N 82.9W ABOUT 110 MI...175 KM SW OF NAPLES FLORIDA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...120 MPH...195 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT...NNE OR 15 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...952 MB...28.12 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: The Tropical Storm Watch north of Altamaha Sound to South Santee River is changed to a Tropical Storm Warning.

NOW TRACKING // Hurricane Ian »

This will be a high impact hurricane for the entire state of Florida as it slows down and moves through the eastern Gulf of Mexico toward the Florida west coast. Ian is expected to make landfall Wednesday night, but the exact location and intensity at landfall is still uncertain. New data is still trending a bit south with an increased risk for landfall near Fort Meyer Florida . The Hurricane Warning has been extended from Tampa Bay down to Maro Island.

On this track, Ian would bring significant storm surge flooding (10-12 feet), particularly for Fort Myers to Marco Island and Naples in addition to significant rainfall flooding, with some areas potentially seeing more than 2 feet of rain.

LATEST STORM SURGE FORECAST

New: The surge forecast has been lowered for Tampa Bay, but increased for Fort Meyers. Port Charlotte and Naples Florida with a potential surge of 10-12 feet (areas in red and purple)

LATEST WATCHES AND WARNINGS

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Hurricane Warning is in effect for… * Chokoloskee to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay * Dry Tortugas A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for… * Suwannee River southward to Flamingo * Tampa Bay * Dry Tortugas * Flagler/Volusia Line to the mouth of the St. Mary’s River * St. Johns River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for… * Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas * Indian Pass to the Anclote River * All of the Florida Keys * Flamingo to South Santee River * Flamingo to Chokoloskee * Lake Okeechobee * Florida Bay * Bimini and Grand Bahama Islands A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for… * Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West * Florida Bay * Mouth of St. Mary’s River to South Santee River

WPRI 12 News

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines. The American Red Cross is there to […]
FLORIDA STATE
