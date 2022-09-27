ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Flesh-eating drug called Tranq found in overdose deaths

"Xylazine has been sort of associated with these skin lesions," said Dr. Varun Vohra, Director of Toxicology at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center. The flesh eating drug, not approved for use in humans, was found present in more than 200 post-mortem studies conducted by Vohra and his team. Vohra believes the numbers will rise. "That's not inclusive of all the medical examiner data across the state, still that's an under-estimation is still a significant amount," Vohra added. According to the CDC, the number of overdose deaths surpassed 107,000 in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths involved the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
MedicalXpress

Nearly all US states now set limits for opioid prescriptions

By the end of 2019, 39 states had enacted limits restricting prescriptions for opioid analgesics, according to new data released today by the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University's Beasley School of Law, with the vast majority of those limits having been enacted since 2016. The policy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#Suicidal#Minnesotans#Mnn
msn.com

CDC Issues New Guidance On Masks In Nursing Homes To Help Prevent COVID-19

On Friday, September 23, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated guidelines regarding the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in healthcare settings, specifically for nursing home facilities. These new guidelines ease the use of PPE that falls under the category of "source control," defined by the CDC as, "respirators or well-fitting facemasks or cloth masks to cover a person's mouth and nose to prevent spread of respiratory secretions when they are breathing, talking, sneezing, or coughing," as per the news release.
HEALTH SERVICES
Herald and News

Federal government gives $23 million to Oregon to fight opioid epidemic

The federal government has allocated nearly $23 million to stem the opioid epidemic in Oregon, with overdose deaths skyrocketing in recent years. The money, announced by the Biden administration last week, is part of $1.5 billion awarded to all U.S. states and territories to fight the crisis. Nationwide, the money will be used for treatment and prevention of opioid and methamphetamine use, recovery, social services support, including housing, and supplies of the medication naloxone to reverse overdoses.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
UPI News

CDC drops universal masking at nursing homes, hospitals

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eased its universal masking recommendation for nursing homes and hospitals, unless those health care institutions are in areas seeing high levels of COVID-19 transmission. The change is part of updated guidelines published by the CDC on Friday. Still, due to high...
HEALTH SERVICES
Essence

How To Support Someone’s Mental Health And Wellness Beyond Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is September, but the conversation about mental wellness is year-round. In a world that is constantly pushing us back and forth, sometimes it can get overwhelming trying to keep it all together. The ages of people completing suicide are getting younger and younger as the years progress. According to TIME, suicide rates have risen by 57% from 2007 to 2018 amongst teenagers and young adults. More specifically, there has been an increase in African-American and Black girls who have attempted, but not completed, suicide.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Hill

Young people overwhelmingly struggle to access birth control: study

Story at a glance Young people overwhelmingly struggle to access birth control, according to new national survey data from Advocates for Youth.  Fifty-five percent of survey respondents said they experienced so many barriers that they were unable to start taking birth control on their preferred timeline. Of those respondents, 58 percent experienced a pregnancy scare,…
WOMEN'S HEALTH
KTUL

Oklahoma and Arizona Congressmen introduce bill to help combat opioid epidemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R-OK-02) and Congressman Tom O'Halleran (D-AZ-01) recently introduced the E-Prescribing Parity for Controlled Substances Act (EPCS Act 2.0) to help modernize prescription writing to form more stringent barriers to accessing drugs like opioids. The barriers from the EPCS Act 2.0 is supposed...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

To decrease US overdoses, increase recovery services and compassion

In 2021, more than 100,000 Americans lost their lives due to a drug overdose. America’s overdose epidemic is getting worse, as increasingly lethal substances enter the market. The reality of overdose and the toll it takes on communities is heartbreaking. Yet even now, there is hope. The U.S. Department...
HEALTH
Healthline

Drug-Related Bicycle Accidents Drawing Concerns

Researchers are calling drug-related bicycle accidents a “significant public health issue.”. They report that cyclists in these crashes tend to have more serious injuries. The most common drug detected in these accidents was methamphetamine, followed by cannabis. Experts say prevention programs are needed to educate cyclists about the use...
CYCLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy