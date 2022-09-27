Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Providers report dozens of errors giving Pfizer's COVID vaccine. Experts worry new boosters will fuel more
At least 87 times in the last few months, a health care provider has given a young child the wrong dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Luckily, none resulted in a serious medical problem, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But it shows the challenge of delivering a vaccine...
More people may have overdosed from fentanyl than know it because emergency rooms rarely screen for the drug: study
Most patients hospitalized for an overdose are screened with a 1980s toxicology test that doesn't include fentanyl testing, a new study shows.
Xylazine, the newest killer street drug in Michigan: What you need to know
A non-opioid animal tranquilizer for which there is no antidote is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine, a fast-acting central nervous system depressant that is not approved for human use, is showing up largely in fentanyl, the...
Flesh-eating drug called Tranq found in overdose deaths
"Xylazine has been sort of associated with these skin lesions," said Dr. Varun Vohra, Director of Toxicology at the Michigan Poison & Drug Information Center. The flesh eating drug, not approved for use in humans, was found present in more than 200 post-mortem studies conducted by Vohra and his team. Vohra believes the numbers will rise. "That's not inclusive of all the medical examiner data across the state, still that's an under-estimation is still a significant amount," Vohra added. According to the CDC, the number of overdose deaths surpassed 107,000 in 2021. Two-thirds of those deaths involved the synthetic opioid known as fentanyl. The...
MedicalXpress
Nearly all US states now set limits for opioid prescriptions
By the end of 2019, 39 states had enacted limits restricting prescriptions for opioid analgesics, according to new data released today by the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University's Beasley School of Law, with the vast majority of those limits having been enacted since 2016. The policy...
The DEA Warns About a Dangerous Drug Trend That Could Appeal to Kids & Young Adults
Earlier this week The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a warning about rainbow pills that contain fentanyl. The brightly colored, small, candy-like pills are being used in an effort by drug cartels to appeal to kids and young adults, the DEA reports. “Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that...
KIDS・
Health Officials Warn of Rainbow Fentanyl Being Used to Target Children and Young Adults
Health officials are warning of rainbow fentanyl that looks like candy, saying it could pose a threat to children — as well as young adults — as the lethal pills look similar to candy. The Drug Enforcement Administration recently issued a warning about the "alarming" trend of rainbow...
It's Time to Undo the Harm the CDC Has Done to Pain Patients | Opinion
Until the CDC gets out of the business of telling doctors how to practice medicine, none of us can feel safe.
ABC News
After his brother died by suicide, this teacher changed how he talks to students about mental health
Every day at the start of his classes, Nick Orr, a high school science teacher in Nevada, said he checks in with his students about their mental health. It's a practice Orr said he began doing after his own brother Anthony died by suicide shortly after graduating high school in 2020.
msn.com
CDC Issues New Guidance On Masks In Nursing Homes To Help Prevent COVID-19
On Friday, September 23, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated guidelines regarding the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in healthcare settings, specifically for nursing home facilities. These new guidelines ease the use of PPE that falls under the category of "source control," defined by the CDC as, "respirators or well-fitting facemasks or cloth masks to cover a person's mouth and nose to prevent spread of respiratory secretions when they are breathing, talking, sneezing, or coughing," as per the news release.
Herald and News
Federal government gives $23 million to Oregon to fight opioid epidemic
The federal government has allocated nearly $23 million to stem the opioid epidemic in Oregon, with overdose deaths skyrocketing in recent years. The money, announced by the Biden administration last week, is part of $1.5 billion awarded to all U.S. states and territories to fight the crisis. Nationwide, the money will be used for treatment and prevention of opioid and methamphetamine use, recovery, social services support, including housing, and supplies of the medication naloxone to reverse overdoses.
americanmilitarynews.com
US Gov’t panel wants ‘mental health screenings’ for all adults in America
A U.S. public health task force is now recommending that everyone over the age of 18 should undergo mental health screenings for depression and those between 19 and 64-years-old should be screened for anxiety disorders, even if they’re showing no symptoms of these mental health disorders. On Monday, the...
CDC drops universal masking at nursing homes, hospitals
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eased its universal masking recommendation for nursing homes and hospitals, unless those health care institutions are in areas seeing high levels of COVID-19 transmission. The change is part of updated guidelines published by the CDC on Friday. Still, due to high...
Essence
How To Support Someone’s Mental Health And Wellness Beyond Suicide Prevention Awareness Month
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month is September, but the conversation about mental wellness is year-round. In a world that is constantly pushing us back and forth, sometimes it can get overwhelming trying to keep it all together. The ages of people completing suicide are getting younger and younger as the years progress. According to TIME, suicide rates have risen by 57% from 2007 to 2018 amongst teenagers and young adults. More specifically, there has been an increase in African-American and Black girls who have attempted, but not completed, suicide.
Opioid crisis: The 3 waves of the overdose epidemic in Arizona, explained
Numerous research studies and reports have found three waves of the opioid overdose epidemic in the U.S. Here's how the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention breaks it down:. An increase in deaths from prescription opioid overdoses began during the 1990s. An increase in heroin deaths starting in 2010.
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Teen Substance Use Trends; Physician Burnout Increasing; Employee Mental Health
Alcohol and cigarette use among teens declined between 1991 and 2019, while vape use increased; most US physicians reported at least 1 symptom of burnout between the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022; an estimated 12 billion annual workdays are lost due to depression and anxiety among employees. Cannabis,...
Young people overwhelmingly struggle to access birth control: study
Story at a glance Young people overwhelmingly struggle to access birth control, according to new national survey data from Advocates for Youth. Fifty-five percent of survey respondents said they experienced so many barriers that they were unable to start taking birth control on their preferred timeline. Of those respondents, 58 percent experienced a pregnancy scare,…
KTUL
Oklahoma and Arizona Congressmen introduce bill to help combat opioid epidemic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Congressman Markwayne Mullin (R-OK-02) and Congressman Tom O'Halleran (D-AZ-01) recently introduced the E-Prescribing Parity for Controlled Substances Act (EPCS Act 2.0) to help modernize prescription writing to form more stringent barriers to accessing drugs like opioids. The barriers from the EPCS Act 2.0 is supposed...
To decrease US overdoses, increase recovery services and compassion
In 2021, more than 100,000 Americans lost their lives due to a drug overdose. America’s overdose epidemic is getting worse, as increasingly lethal substances enter the market. The reality of overdose and the toll it takes on communities is heartbreaking. Yet even now, there is hope. The U.S. Department...
Healthline
Drug-Related Bicycle Accidents Drawing Concerns
Researchers are calling drug-related bicycle accidents a “significant public health issue.”. They report that cyclists in these crashes tend to have more serious injuries. The most common drug detected in these accidents was methamphetamine, followed by cannabis. Experts say prevention programs are needed to educate cyclists about the use...
