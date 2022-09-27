A traffic stop by Cape Girardeau police and the MSHP led to the arrest of a Charleston man, wanted in connection with a shooting in Caruthersville Friday night. According to the Caruthersville PD, the 18 year old was wanted for questioning in the death of 19 year old Herschel Grant of Hayti, who was found shot in the 1500 block of Schultz St. He died at a Memphis hospital early Saturday.

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO