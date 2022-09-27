Read full article on original website
KFVS12
78th annual Cotton Carnival parade Oct. 1
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 78th Annual Cotton Carnival Parade will be held on Saturday, October 1. According to the Sikeston Regional Chamber, the theme this year is “A Salute to the American Legion.”. The float line-up will be on Pine Street and the Field House. The parade will...
ktmoradio.com
It’s Fair Time!
The Delta Fair kicks off today with the annual parade at 5:30 p.m. Lineup for the parade starts at 4:30 p.m. Melissa Combs of the Kennett Chamber urges parade participants to not use St. Francis Street to get to the high school, and side streets will be blocked. The Lions...
Relentless mother drains Missouri pond to find son’s remains
After waiting for authorities to act, Connie Goodwin decided she'd had enough and, with the help of her family, got her son back.
kbsi23.com
Caruthersville adds safety measures ahead of Friday’s football tilt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – After last Friday’s murder of a 19-year-old male near campus, Caruthersville High School has ratcheted up its security measures ahead of this week’s homecoming game. The Dexter Bearcats will be making the trek on Friday, Sept. 30, and per Brad Gerling, Caruthersville...
KFVS12
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
ktmoradio.com
Road Work Scheduled Near Hayti and Campbell
Here are a couple of MoDOT announcements of upcoming road work. Route K in Pemiscot County will be closed as crews replace a culvert under the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Route B to County Road 258 near Hayti. Work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday from 7...
kbsi23.com
Gas tanker explodes at Bloomfield gas station
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KBSI) – A gas tanker truck at the local C-Mart gas station in Bloomfield exploded and caught fire Wednesday afternoon, forcing the closure of nearby roads. Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the driver sustained only minor injuries and was treated. Added Parrott: “He...
ktmoradio.com
Suspect Arrested in C’ville Shooting
A traffic stop by Cape Girardeau police and the MSHP led to the arrest of a Charleston man, wanted in connection with a shooting in Caruthersville Friday night. According to the Caruthersville PD, the 18 year old was wanted for questioning in the death of 19 year old Herschel Grant of Hayti, who was found shot in the 1500 block of Schultz St. He died at a Memphis hospital early Saturday.
Kait 8
Early morning crash slows traffic in Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Paragould slowed down the morning commute in Paragould. At least two vehicles were involved in a crash before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. on W Kingshighway, just in front of Arkansas Methodist Medical Center. No word on any injuries. Traffic is back and...
ktmoradio.com
One Killed, Others Hurt in Weekend Crashes
One person died when she apparently lost control of her car and it struck a pickup on CR 465 near Poplar Bluff Saturday afternoon. The MSHP reports 32 year old Gina Eberhart of Poplar Bluff was pronounced dead at the scene by Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, following the accident just before 6 p.m.
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff woman killed in crash in Butler County
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – A Poplar Bluff woman died in a crash just west of Poplar Bluff on Sept. 24. Gina N. Eberhart, 32, of Poplar Bluff was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt northbound on County Road 465 when she lost control and struck a 2016 Ford F-150 driving by Seth I. Barris, 21, of Poplar Bluff, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
thunderboltradio.com
Unwanted Visitor at Union City Home Arrested on Various Charges
An unwanted visitor at a Union City home was arrested on various charges. Reports said police were called to 1313 East College Street, where 42 year old Chysea Marney, of Union City, was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway. While speaking with Ms. Marney at the scene, she told...
ktmoradio.com
Traffic Accident Near Dexter Leaves Driver Seriously Hurt
A Butler County woman was seriously hurt Tuesday morning when the vehicle she was driving struck the rear of a Freightliner. The MSHP reports 31 year old Sara Lee of Harviell was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital, following the accident that happened just before 8:30 a.m. on US 60 at Highway F just west of Dexter.
ktmoradio.com
MSHP Arrests Kennett Man
A Kennett man was arrested by the MSHP Monday. 44 year old Lonnie Willett was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant out of New Madrid County and a Dunklin County warrant on various traffic charges. He was taken to the DCJC and is held with no bond.
ktmoradio.com
Traffic Accident Injures Malden Woman
A Malden woman was hurt when the pickup she was driving ran off Route WW just north of Campbell, struck a ditch, and overturned. The MSHP reports 43 year old Brandy Morgan was taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital with minor injuries. The accident happened yesterday just before 2:30 p.m.
Man falls from vehicle onto Arkansas interstate; 3 charged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured when he fell out of a vehicle onto an Arkansas interstate Sunday, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said it happened around 4:20 in the afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 555 just outside Marked Tree, Arkansas. A witness told deputies they saw the […]
ktmoradio.com
Route EE in Pemiscot County to Close for Bridge Replacements
SIKESTON-Construction of five bridges on Route EE in Pemiscot County will continue. The bridges are located over Drainage Ditches 1, 251, 258, 259 and 65 near Peach Orchard. During the first phase of construction, Route EE remained open, and traffic continued to utilize the existing structures over Drainage Ditches 1, 251, 258 and 259. Beginning Thursday, Oct. 6, Route EE will be closed from Route A to County Road 229.
Kait 8
Man accused of opening fire on another man during argument
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Paragould man after they said he fired several shots at another man. Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause Tuesday to arrest 30-year-old Jamal Bender on suspicion of aggravated assault. According to court documents, on Sept. 27, officers responded to a...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants in Union City
A Martin man was arrested in Union City on Sunday for outstanding warrants. Police reports said an officer was patrolling at the old school on West Florida Street, due to complaints of people sleeping inside the building. When finding the door unsecured, the officer located 45 year old David Smith,...
Kait 8
Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and cash
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A traffic stop in Clay County led to the seizure of drugs, weapons, and money from a man on probation. According to a media release from Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, on Saturday, Sept. 24, a deputy pulled over 28-year-old Justin Trinkle for going 15 miles per hour over the speed limit on Highway 135.
