Las Vegas Review Journal claims police unlawfully seized slain reporter Jeff German's computers and cell phone

Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Prison escapee climbed out of cell window, over barbed-wire fence, sources say
The convicted murderer who escaped Friday from a prison outside of Las Vegas climbed out of his cell window and over a barbed-wire fence, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Former Las Vegas prosecutor who helped put convicted murderer behind bars talks bombing case; officials not immediately notified about escape
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The prosecutor who helped put convicted murderer Porfirio Duarte-Herrera behind bars for life said he did not learn of the prisoner’s Friday escape until he received a breaking news alert from the 8 News Now Investigators.
Federal authorities now offering higher reward for killer who escaped Nevada corrections facility
UPDATE - 8:45 P.M. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday night federal authorities will now offer a combined $30,000 for the capture of Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, the inmate accused of escaping a Nevada Department of Corrections facility over the weekend. Hours earlier, the U.S. Marshals Service said it would...
‘I will blow this place up,’ California man accused of making bomb threat at Las Vegas bank
Ashton Aspley, of Palm Springs, California, was arrested on Saturday, Sept. 24, at a Chase Bank near Arroyo Crossing Parkway and Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest valley after he entered the bank with a black plastic bag covering his hand and wrist while becoming aggressive and threatening to citizens and employees, the arrest report said.
Convicted murderer who escaped prison captured in Las Vegas
A man who escaped a southern Nevada prison on Friday and eluded police for five days was captured Wednesday near downtown Las Vegas, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Timeline: Convicted murderer escapes from prison outside Las Vegas on Friday, public alerted Tuesday
A man serving a life sentence for murder escaped from a prison outside of Las Vegas over the weekend, not on Tuesday as officials first implied in a statement.
20 inmates have escaped from NDOC custody over last 4 decades
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 20 inmates have escaped from Nevada Department of Corrections custody since the 1970s, including an inmate who escaped from prison on Friday, Sept. 23, records showed. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted for making a bomb that killed a man outside […]
Court date set on new charges for Hells Angels members, prospects
Five of eight men affiliated with the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels are due to appear in court on new charges including racketeering next week. The men are wanted in connection to the shooting of six people on a freeway during an alleged shootout with rival motorcycle gang members on Memorial Day weekend.
Search for missing prisoner leaves residents concerned
Southern Desert Correctional Center sits 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas and it's where Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence for murder.
Woman accused of murder told 911 operator she shot someone in the head, report says
Lahela Kaiwi-Brewer, 27, is facing an open murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing 32-year-old Jamie Chase on Friday morning.
North Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic battery charge
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested over the weekend and is facing charges of domestic battery, according to the department. Officer Eric Halverson was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 25, a spokesperson confirmed. Officer Halverson is in his 16th year with the department […]
Las Vegas parolee accused of committing series of burglaries with stolen car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of violating his parole, breaking into several valley businesses with crowbars, and stealing money and other items. Michael Workman, 39, is facing three counts of attempted burglary of a business and five counts of burglary of a business. Workman had allegedly committed the burglaries in […]
Bail lowered for student accused in attack on Las Vegas teacher
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Bail was lowered on Monday for a student who is accused of attacking a teacher at a Las Vegas high school in April. Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia is now being held on a $100,000 bond. He was previously being held on $500,000 bond. If he...
Republican challenger in Nevada Senate race refuses to back FBI, calls it 'far too political'
HENDERSON, Nev. — Adam Laxalt teed off on Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, his Democratic opponent in Nevada's Senate race, at a campaign event here Wednesday, accusing her of failing to stand behind law enforcement in 2020 after a George Floyd protest turned violent. But after the event, Laxalt, a...
Henderson officer shot in face, returns fire, killing shooter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– New details have been released regarding an officer-involved shooting that closed down Eastern Avenue from Ione Road to St. Rose Parkway. On Monday, Henderson officers responded to a call of a suspicious man seen carrying a gun. According to the Henderson Police Department, while officers were en route, they were told that the man matched the description of a suspect involved in a domestic incident that happened earlier that same day.
‘I can’t forgive him,’ Las Vegas man charged with security officer’s murder arrested 49 times
The Las Vegas man accused of pushing a downtown hotel security officer, leading to his death, was previously arrested nearly 50 times, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Man serving life sentence for deadly Las Vegas Strip bombing escapes from prison
The man convicted for making a bomb and killing another man outside a Las Vegas Strip resort escaped from prison over the weekend, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.
Henderson police: Third arrest made on murder charge in beating death
A third man has been arrested on a charge of open murder in the beating death of a man outside a Henderson business, police said.
California man arrested for allegedly planning ‘Las Vegas style’ mass shooting
Police in Chico, California arrested a man who they say threatened to commit a "Las Vegas style" mass shooting with a specific deadline.
Lawyer: Phlebotomists on-scene with Las Vegas police will lead to more DUI convictions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are making a big change to make sure DUI drivers don’t get away with it come trial time. One attorney telling FOX5 to expect more convictions. “I think the net result of this, quite frankly, is more convictions. It is not...
