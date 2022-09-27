ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Review Journal claims police unlawfully seized slain reporter Jeff German's computers and cell phone

By Elizabeth Wolfe, Hannah Sarisohn
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
8 News Now

20 inmates have escaped from NDOC custody over last 4 decades

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 20 inmates have escaped from Nevada Department of Corrections custody since the 1970s, including an inmate who escaped from prison on Friday, Sept. 23, records showed. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after being convicted for making a bomb that killed a man outside […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#Police#Search And Seizure#Organized Crime#Las Vegas Review Journal#German#The Seized Devices
8 News Now

North Las Vegas police officer arrested on domestic battery charge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A North Las Vegas police officer was arrested over the weekend and is facing charges of domestic battery, according to the department. Officer Eric Halverson was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday, Sept. 25, a spokesperson confirmed. Officer Halverson is in his 16th year with the department […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
8newsnow.com

Henderson officer shot in face, returns fire, killing shooter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– New details have been released regarding an officer-involved shooting that closed down Eastern Avenue from Ione Road to St. Rose Parkway. On Monday, Henderson officers responded to a call of a suspicious man seen carrying a gun. According to the Henderson Police Department, while officers were en route, they were told that the man matched the description of a suspect involved in a domestic incident that happened earlier that same day.
HENDERSON, NV
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
167K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy