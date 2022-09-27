Kirby Smart: Javon Bullard status in flux after DUI charge, ‘a lot in the air there’
ATHENS —The status of Georgia starting defensive back Javon Bullard is in flux after his arrest on a DUI charge near Sanford Stadium early on Sunday morning.
“We have a process here we go through, and we have a committee he goes through with the athletic director (Josh Brooks) and Darrice (Griffin, senior deputy director of athletics),” Smart said at his press conference on Monday.
“There’s still a lot in the air there.”
Bullard, a sophomore from MIlledgeville, started three of the first four games this season for Georgia including the home game on Saturday against Kent State. Bullard played 47 snaps --fourth most among defensive players -- in the 39-22 home game victory over the Golden Flashes.
