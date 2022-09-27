ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Kirby Smart: Javon Bullard status in flux after DUI charge, ‘a lot in the air there’

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SG4FI_0iBn9tsq00

ATHENS —The status of Georgia starting defensive back Javon Bullard is in flux after his arrest on a DUI charge near Sanford Stadium early on Sunday morning.

“We have a process here we go through, and we have a committee he goes through with the athletic director (Josh Brooks) and Darrice (Griffin, senior deputy director of athletics),” Smart said at his press conference on Monday.

“There’s still a lot in the air there.”

Bullard, a sophomore from MIlledgeville, started three of the first four games this season for Georgia including the home game on Saturday against Kent State. Bullard played 47 snaps --fourth most among defensive players -- in the 39-22 home game victory over the Golden Flashes.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Family fuels Georgia football outside linebacker MJ Sherman

ATHENS -- Mekhail Sherman, or MJ for those who can’t pronounce his first name of Muh-kyle, has had to wait his turn for playing and leadership opportunities. Now a junior, Sherman is making the most of his significant playing time on special teams. Sherman has remained patient and determined...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia coast, state readies for Ian

It’s all hands on deck for emergeny responders and officials across Georgia as whatever remains of Ian makes its way to the state in a couple days’ time. Gov. Brian Kemp toured the newly activated State Operations Center on Wednesday. “It’s really going to depend, too, when the storm hits, what the tides look like, how that may affect places like St. Mary’s, or St. Simon’s, or perhaps Savannah,” Kemp said.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Milledgeville, GA
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
City
Griffin, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Atlanta traffic tips for evacuees fleeing Ian

The stresses of urgency, fear, and the unknown pulse through the waves of evacuees from the Georgia coast and from Florida, as Hurricane Ian bears down on the mainland. As is often the case in more cheerful times adjacent to holiday weekends, an egress from Florida jams I-75 in South Metro Atlanta and then that clog travels north and congeals on I-285 and the Downtown Connector (I-75/85).
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

UGA Football Player Arrested, Facing 7 Charges

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 21, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Police pulled Bullard over at 3 a.m. ET because he was driving without his headlights. The college football player subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic nearly causing an accident and had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148.
ATHENS, GA
d1sportsnet.com

Tyler Williams commits to Georgia

4 star wide receiver Tyler Williams has committed to Georgia. The 6-3, 200 pound Williams, from Lakeland FL, chose Georgia over 44 offers. He is rated the No. 20 wide receiver in the 2023 class and No. 182 overall. September 27, 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flux#Athletics#American Football#Dui#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
95K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy