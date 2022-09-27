Restaurant receipt controversy: Family outraged after being labeled ‘negros’ on receipts at popular Mexican restaurant

The word on the receipt is Spanish for Blacks, not the derogatory term the customer is claiming. Could the waiter have used the table number or something else? Sure. But nothing the New Black Panthers need to be concerned with.
In the greater scheme of things, a bad Yelp or Google review and move on. Management apologized, the payaso lost their job. If we stop and waste time on every insult, every slight, we take our eye off the prize.
I'm going to let yall in on secret within the Restaurant community. Many many many servers hate serving black customers, even black servers, for one reason. There is 95% chance you will not recieve a gratuity for your service. Thats why you see servers playing Paper, Rock, Scissors or drawing straws for tables they wait on. Ugly, Disgusting, Unacceptable......and 100% true.
