Houston, TX

Restaurant receipt controversy: Family outraged after being labeled ‘negros’ on receipts at popular Mexican restaurant

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago
Comments / 232

NoMoreHops
2d ago

The word on the receipt is Spanish for Blacks, not the derogatory term the customer is claiming. Could the waiter have used the table number or something else? Sure. But nothing the New Black Panthers need to be concerned with.

Reply(44)
91
Scaffold PZ
2d ago

In the greater scheme of things, a bad Yelp or Google review and move on. Management apologized, the payaso lost their job. If we stop and waste time on every insult, every slight, we take our eye off the prize.

Reply(1)
45
Nacho
1d ago

I'm going to let yall in on secret within the Restaurant community. Many many many servers hate serving black customers, even black servers, for one reason. There is 95% chance you will not recieve a gratuity for your service. Thats why you see servers playing Paper, Rock, Scissors or drawing straws for tables they wait on. Ugly, Disgusting, Unacceptable......and 100% true.

Reply(10)
35
 

Related
houstonfoodfinder.com

Houston Chinese Restaurant Opens Breathtaking Heights Location

Ask a Houstonian where out-of-town guests should eat and a handful of restaurants will repeatedly be included in their recommendations: The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, Hugo’s, Himalaya, Crawfish & Noodles and Mala Sichuan Bistro — most likely the original in Chinatown. That’s the location that was named a James Beard Award finalist. However, the newest location in the Heights — a beautifully designed space in the M-K-T development at 600 North Shepherd — may now be my personal go-to (though I’d still recommend out-of-town visitors go to Chinatown).
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘A Book and a Smile’: 9-year-old Missouri City girl awarded for project aimed at building children’s libraries, improving relationships with police

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A 9-year-old from the Missouri City area is now being honored after teaming up with the Houston Police Department to help give the gift of reading. Missouri City native Khloe Joiner is the founder of “a Book and a Smile,” which is a project with the goal of helping to build children’s libraries and improve relationships between kids and the police.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Savannah Villanueva

Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children

Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

2006 TACO CABANA HOMICIDE TO BE FEATURED WEDNESDAY NIGHT ON INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY CHANNEL

Wednesday, September 28th @ 8Pm on Investigation Discovery Channel. The Conroe case involves Glen Holmes Jr., who allegedly shot and killed Conroe resident Barry Thomas on May 1, 2006, at the Taco Cabana drive-through on South Loop 336 after stealing his Cadillac. Before leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase, Holmes allegedly held up the drive-through demanding tacos to go. Holmes was able to escape authorities for nearly three weeks through Montgomery, Harris, and Walker counties before Conroe police received information Holmes was near an apartment complex in Houston. Houston police assisted in Holmes’ apprehension. Holmes was taken before a magistrate in Harris County and then released into the custody of Conroe officers, who transferred him to the Montgomery County Jail, where he was booked on a capital murder charge. Holmes was able to make bail for his $50,000 bond and was released on Aug. 7, 2006. Holmes was again arrested in late 2006, possibly for violating his parole, but was able to post his $75,000 bond and be released. After his second arrest, Holmes did not show up for his court trial in May 2008, which resulted in a charge of bond forfeiture and a manhunt to locate the fugitive. Anyone with information about Holmes can call Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at (800) 392-STOP.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Zoo Boo, beer, and the Beach Boys: 8 best bets for your Houston weekend

HOUSTON – A not-so-scary haunted house, an Oktoberfest extravaganza and a food and wine festival featuring some of the city’s top chefs made our shortlist of the Houston-area’s cultural offerings this weekend. 🎵 The Devon Allman Project at Miller Outdoor Theatre. Sept. 30. About this event...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Black-owned sneaker, streetwear store being pushed out by Galleria

After four years in the Galleria, Ken Haggerty, owner of Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban sneaker and streetwear retailer, has been told he can no longer operate out of his current store, and that he may be relocated to another part of the mall. The reason? According...
HOUSTON, TX
houstoncitybook.com

Biggest Nail Salon in Texas — and Maybe the Country! — Shines Bright in the Heights

THIRTY-TWO YEARS AFTER immigrating to Houston from Vietnam, Tom Tran has opened his 50th nail salon — and it's the biggest one in Texas. The 10,000-square-foot Milano Nail Spa – The Heights, located in the mixed-use complex just off I-10 and Studemont that is also home to SheSpace and First Watch, might even take the title of the largest in the U.S.
HOUSTON, TX

