Fracking for gas could go ahead in Lancashire despite opposition the local county council, Liz Truss has suggested.Speaking on Thursday the prime minister said she would not rule out drilling in the county, where the council is opposed, along with most members of parliament.Ms Truss's first act in office was to lift the moratorium on the controversial gas extraction process – which has been blamed for causing earthquakes in nearby towns.She has stressed that "local consent" will be required before any extraction goes ahead, but not said what this will look like or which hurdles would have to be cleared."The...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO