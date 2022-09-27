Read full article on original website
BBC
Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark
MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
Tory anger as Chinese vice-president views Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall after 'U-turn' by Parliament's Speakers
Tories have voiced fury after a Chinese delegation viewed the Queen lying in state in Westminster Hall. Following an apparent U-turn by the parliamentary authorities, vice-premier Wang Qishan was pictured in the historic hall last night ahead of the state funeral. Senior MPs complained that Beijing was being 'appeased' despite...
BBC
Stormont: Heaton-Harris 'will call election' if executive does not return
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will call a Stormont election if an executive is not functioning within a month. He said he was under a legal obligation to order a vote on 28 October if politicians had not restored the devolved institutions. "I will have to make...
‘I liked nearly all of it’: Guardian readers react to Starmer’s Labour conference speech
Idea of publicly owned energy firm and policies addressing climate crisis go down particularly well
Labour removes party whip after MP calls Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black
An MP has had the Labour party whip suspended after she called Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black.Rupa Huq was heard discussing the chancellor’s private school background, before adding that "you wouldn’t know he is black" when hearing him speak. The MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, is thought to have made the comments at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday. A senior Labour spokesperson said: “We condemn the remarks she made, which were totally inappropriate and call on her to withdraw them.”In the audio, revealed by the Guido Fawkes website, Ms...
howafrica.com
Labour MP Rupa Huq Suspended For Making ‘Racist Comments’ About UK’s First Black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng
Rupa Huq, a Labour MP has been suspended for making ‘racist comments’ about UK’s first black Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Huq had claimed that Kwasi was “superficially black” at a party conference panel event titled “what’s next for Labour’s Agenda on Race?”. She...
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC
Iran protester: 'They said if we didn't keep quiet, they would rape us'
"They put me on the ground, and an officer put his boot on my back. He kicked me in my stomach, tied my hands, picked me from my arms, and then pushed me into a van." This is how 51-year-old Maryam, a protester arrested last week in central Tehran, described the moment Iranian security forces detained her.
BBC
Labour MP Rosie Duffield on lack of contact with Keir Starmer
Rosie Duffield said she felt “safer” being back at the Labour conference this year but has not yet heard from her leader. She did not attend the 2021 gathering after speaking out on women's issues. The MP said she had spoke to Sir Keir Stammer about those issues at the time, but they have not talked since.
BBC
Ukrainians told to be ready to fight for Russia
Ukraine's progress in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been far more limited than its successes in the north-east. Front line positions come under regular fire as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to push forward. The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov gained rare access to the front line in Kherson, a region where Ukrainian men have been told they could be drafted to fight for the Russian army.
BBC
Wes Streeting speech: Labour promises face-to-face GP appointments
Labour says it would require GPs in England to provide face-to-face appointments for anyone who wants them, if it wins power. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would be patients' "shop steward" and give them more choice over how they access care. In a party conference speech, he also...
BBC
England v Germany: Police make four arrests after Wembley trouble
Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
BBC
Mortgage rates: 'If we can't afford higher payments, we lose our home'
Sales assistant Robin Price, who is on the minimum wage, has been saving up his mortgage deposit for years and thanks to that and an inheritance, is now ready to buy. But with the threat of a sharp rise in interest rates looming, he says he now feels completely lost.
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host
Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
BBC
Japan says Russia 'blindfolded and restrained' its consul in Vladivostok
Japan has accused Russia's security services of blindfolding and restraining one of its diplomats in the eastern city of Vladivostok. Motoki Tatsunori, its consul in the city, was freed from custody on Tuesday after being accused of espionage - and given 48 hours to leave Russia. Moscow alleges he received...
Fracking could go ahead despite opposition from local councils, Liz Truss reveals
Fracking for gas could go ahead in Lancashire despite opposition the local county council, Liz Truss has suggested.Speaking on Thursday the prime minister said she would not rule out drilling in the county, where the council is opposed, along with most members of parliament.Ms Truss's first act in office was to lift the moratorium on the controversial gas extraction process – which has been blamed for causing earthquakes in nearby towns.She has stressed that "local consent" will be required before any extraction goes ahead, but not said what this will look like or which hurdles would have to be cleared."The...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: PM Liz Truss vows to fight closure
Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to do all she can to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport. On Tuesday, owner Peel Group said the airport, which employs 800 workers, would wind down from 31 October. Speaking to BBC Look North, Ms Truss said: "I want to make sure that airport survives....
BBC
NHS Wales in dangerous and precarious state - BMA Cymru
A chronic staff shortage has left the NHS in Wales in a "dangerous and precarious state", a union has warned. BMA Cymru, which represents doctors, made the claim after Newyddion S4C saw evidence Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board was using Facebook to ask staff to work extra hours. One doctors'...
Green party to unveil details of wealth tax policy at Harrogate conference
Co-leader Adrian Ramsay says energy and cost of living crises means party’s policies have never been more needed
Pound hits all-time low against dollar after mini-budget rocks markets
Odds of sterling hitting parity with dollar jump, as analysts say UK bond market ‘getting smoked’ by giveaway
