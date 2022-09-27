ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

BBC

Rupa Huq MP apologises for 'superficially' black remark

MP Rupa Huq says she has apologised to Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for describing him as "superficially" black. Speaking at a Labour Party conference fringe event, Ms Huq also said: "If you hear him on the Today programme, you wouldn't know he's black." She has been suspended from sitting as a...
The Independent

Labour removes party whip after MP calls Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black

An MP has had the Labour party whip suspended after she called Kwasi Kwarteng ‘superficially’ black.Rupa Huq was heard discussing the chancellor’s private school background, before adding that "you wouldn’t know he is black" when hearing him speak. The MP for Ealing Central and Acton, in west London, is thought to have made the comments at a fringe event at the Labour conference in Liverpool on Monday. A senior Labour spokesperson said: “We condemn the remarks she made, which were totally inappropriate and call on her to withdraw them.”In the audio, revealed by the Guido Fawkes website, Ms...
BBC

Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician

The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
BBC

Iran protester: 'They said if we didn't keep quiet, they would rape us'

"They put me on the ground, and an officer put his boot on my back. He kicked me in my stomach, tied my hands, picked me from my arms, and then pushed me into a van." This is how 51-year-old Maryam, a protester arrested last week in central Tehran, described the moment Iranian security forces detained her.
BBC

Labour MP Rosie Duffield on lack of contact with Keir Starmer

Rosie Duffield said she felt “safer” being back at the Labour conference this year but has not yet heard from her leader. She did not attend the 2021 gathering after speaking out on women's issues. The MP said she had spoke to Sir Keir Stammer about those issues at the time, but they have not talked since.
BBC

Ukrainians told to be ready to fight for Russia

Ukraine's progress in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia has been far more limited than its successes in the north-east. Front line positions come under regular fire as both Russia and Ukraine attempt to push forward. The BBC's Abdujalil Abdurasulov gained rare access to the front line in Kherson, a region where Ukrainian men have been told they could be drafted to fight for the Russian army.
BBC

Wes Streeting speech: Labour promises face-to-face GP appointments

Labour says it would require GPs in England to provide face-to-face appointments for anyone who wants them, if it wins power. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would be patients' "shop steward" and give them more choice over how they access care. In a party conference speech, he also...
BBC

England v Germany: Police make four arrests after Wembley trouble

Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host

Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
BBC

Japan says Russia 'blindfolded and restrained' its consul in Vladivostok

Japan has accused Russia's security services of blindfolding and restraining one of its diplomats in the eastern city of Vladivostok. Motoki Tatsunori, its consul in the city, was freed from custody on Tuesday after being accused of espionage - and given 48 hours to leave Russia. Moscow alleges he received...
The Independent

Fracking could go ahead despite opposition from local councils, Liz Truss reveals

Fracking for gas could go ahead in Lancashire despite opposition the local county council, Liz Truss has suggested.Speaking on Thursday the prime minister said she would not rule out drilling in the county, where the council is opposed, along with most members of parliament.Ms Truss's first act in office was to lift the moratorium on the controversial gas extraction process – which has been blamed for causing earthquakes in nearby towns.She has stressed that "local consent" will be required before any extraction goes ahead, but not said what this will look like or which hurdles would have to be cleared."The...
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: PM Liz Truss vows to fight closure

Prime Minister Liz Truss has pledged to do all she can to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport. On Tuesday, owner Peel Group said the airport, which employs 800 workers, would wind down from 31 October. Speaking to BBC Look North, Ms Truss said: "I want to make sure that airport survives....
BBC

NHS Wales in dangerous and precarious state - BMA Cymru

A chronic staff shortage has left the NHS in Wales in a "dangerous and precarious state", a union has warned. BMA Cymru, which represents doctors, made the claim after Newyddion S4C saw evidence Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board was using Facebook to ask staff to work extra hours. One doctors'...
