Chris Paul was placed in a precarious situation the moment the news broke about Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s workplace scandal. Paul is not only one of the most outspoken individuals in the league when it comes to social issues, but he also happened to serve as the NBPA president for many years. The 12-time All-Star was dragged into the mess that centered around Sarver as Paul was expected to speak out against his own employer.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO