ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Suns star Chris Paul reveals talking ‘regularly’ with Adam Silver on Robert Sarver scandal

Chris Paul was placed in a precarious situation the moment the news broke about Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s workplace scandal. Paul is not only one of the most outspoken individuals in the league when it comes to social issues, but he also happened to serve as the NBPA president for many years. The 12-time All-Star was dragged into the mess that centered around Sarver as Paul was expected to speak out against his own employer.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Yardbarker

Kyle Lowry doubles down on ‘wasted year’ with Heat

Not long after the season ended for the Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry made a sweeping declaration about how he felt that his debut campaign with his new team was a “wasted year.” At that time, it felt like the six-time All-Star was merely caught up with all the emotions of their disappointing Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Boston Celtics. As it turns out, however, this is a sentiment that has prevailed for Lowry.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Says He's In The Prime Of His Career

At 33, it's about time for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler to start having to answer to the question. On Tuesday, he was asked if he was in the prime of his career. Butler, who is coming off the best postseason of his career, said he felt he has reached that point.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Max Strus
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Haywood Highsmith
FanSided

Miami Heat: Erik Spoelstra ‘so grateful’ to have Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat are almost back to playing real and live basketball. It’s a time to be excited. With the newest NBA season on the horizon, things are really starting to take shape about how it might look around the league with each team. One of the first steps to figuring it all out, an ever so important first step, is training camp.
MIAMI, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Feels He Can Still Be A Starter

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo has made it known this is a redemption year for him after averaging just 12 points last season. He went as far as to labeling this season as a "A Revenge Tour." He also let it be known he wants a spot in the starting lineup.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Day#Unsaid#Ftx Arena
Yardbarker

West Notes: Jazz, Kelly Olynyk, Timberwolves, Grizzlies

The trade that sent forward/center Kelly Olynyk from the Pistons to the Jazz caught him by surprise, he says, but he’s excited about his new spot. The deal reunites Olynyk with Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, as the two were together with the Celtics. “It’s crazy because when I got...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Larry Brown Sports

Notable ex-NBA guard set to replace Dwyane Wade on TNT

TNT has decided to replace Flash with J-Crossover. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Wednesday that retired ex-NBA guard Jamal Crawford is set to succeed future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade on TNT’s Tuesday crew. The 42-year-old Crawford will join a team that already includes Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Centre Daily

Three Thunder Players Most Likely to Crack the Starting Lineup

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been the revolving door of lineups for the past few years. With injuries and the lean into development, OKC has seen a wide variety lineups that feature length, small-ball and everything in between. Despite the roster’s interchangeable nature, there have been some mainstays in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Watch Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem Try to Do the Griddy

The Miami Heat had their media day Monday, displaying the different personalities of the team. While there are moments to discuss expectations and projections for the year, there are also times for fun and entertainment. One of them was seeing Heat rookie Orlando Robinson instructing veteran Udonis Haslem on how to do the Griddy dance.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy