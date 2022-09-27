Read full article on original website
Related
Today’s daily horoscope for Sept. 29, 2022
Venus brings a posse of muses with her as she moves into Libra, the realm of art and beauty, so prepare to ingratiate yourself. The muses are fickle, which is clever on their part. If they always showed up when called, no one would do the work to court them. The muses will visit you on their own accord, so it’s more magical when they do.
SFGate
Horoscope for Thursday, 9/29/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Others have the upper hand now that Venus is in Libra, but there are ways to get what you want. Charm, guile, and showing a little leg helps. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Venus enters sibling sign Libra so look to relatives or friends for guidance. They see things better than you and won't steer you wrong.
purewow.com
Your Weekly Horoscopes: September 25 to October 1, 2022
We could all use a reset, right? This week gives us just that, with a new moon in Libra on the 25th. New Moons are a time to sit in quiet reflection before setting intentions for the month ahead. Libra is a social go-getter, always leading with balance and beauty. Think: Kate Winslet, Sting and Bruce Springsteen, who were all born with the sun and moon in Libra. This lunation sets us up to find stability in things that have otherwise felt chaotic or experimental.
boldsky.com
Horoscope Today, 28 September 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leo—Your October Horoscope Says a Solar Eclipse Is Making You Question Everything This Month
Feeling curious? If so, you should follow that thought! Your Leo horoscope for October 2022 wants you to embark on adventures that begin both near and far, because you’re tapping into a wealth of knowledge and stumbling upon mind-blowing evidence when you least expect it. As Venus opposes Jupiter in your open-minded and expansive ninth house on October 1, it will set the tone for a month filled with mischief, spontaneity and so many opportunities to step outside your comfort zone. That’s not the only reason you’re celebrating the month of October. By day two, Mercury retrograde will finally come to...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Horoscopes Sept. 26 through Oct. 1
ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Be ready for drama in the workplace, Aries. You may be experiencing general dissatisfaction at your job, or it could be due to tension with one coworker in particular. Be diplomatic; the workplace is not the environment for your brash ways. Crystal for...
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Pushing You to Take the Lead
Not that there's ever been such a thing as coincidences in astrology, but September's "personality" is very similar to that of Virgo, the same astrological season we're currently experiencing. Multidimensional and grounding, this month is a time to reflect on the recent energy shifts and reconnect with our mind, body, and soul. Your Sept. 11 horoscope is somewhat intertwined with last week's full moon in Pisces, given that this flood of consciousness is bringing us closer to a more spiritually evolved version of ourselves.
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Worst Month Of September, Thanks To Mercury Retrograde
If you’re already feeling bittersweet about summer coming to an end, you might be one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of September 2022. After all, not everyone is digging the overly analytical and perfectionist vibe of Virgo season, which often magnifies even the tiniest of flaws! However, this September is bound to be an even more intense ride than it usually is, because Mercury stations retrograde at 8 degrees Libra on September 9. This will likely provoke miscommunications in your relationships that may eventually lead to a full-blown conflict. If you and your S.O. are suddenly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Your Libra October 2022 Horoscope Predictions Are Here
Your sign's 2022 horoscope to see what's in store for you this year, or check out the Libra personality profile. To read monthly predictions for another zodiac sign, see our full October 2022 horoscope. Happy October, Libra. Spooky season awaits, and it couldn't come soon enough. Last month, Mercury retrograde...
In Style
Your Fall Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign
Fall has officially arrived! With the change of seasons comes a whole new vibe and energy. This autumn will have its issues due to all the planetary retrogrades (Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto), two eclipses, and tons of fraught astrological aspects in between. The sweet spot is October 22, when the Venus Star Point (the connection between the Sun and Venus) brings us lots of TLC and hope for the future. Don’t fret! Live, love, and be in the moment.
MindBodyGreen
September 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Back to school…or back to something else? Whatever it is, the direction is a definitive U-turn this September, as six planets will be retrograde by the second weekend of the month. Five of them are the slow-moving outer planets: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. In all fairness, they...
ohmymag.co.uk
Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces: This is what your moon zodiac sign says about you
By now, you’ve likely heard a lot about the famed moon sign, which offers plenty of insight into your emotional world. While your sun sign concerns your identity and your rising sign focuses on the impression you give, your moon sign deals with all the things bubbling under the surface.
Your September Horoscope Predicts A Beautiful Virgo Season (But Also A Hectic Mercury Retrograde)
It’s been a chaotic summer, but your September 2022 horoscope proves the cosmos are just getting started. After all, this month is kicking off on quite a bang, because Mercury—planet of communication—is will form an opposition with loudmouth Jupiter on September 2, which could lead to some brilliant ideas and explosive brainstorming sessions! However, it could also inspire you to overpromise and underdeliver, so remember to be realistic. This month begins with Virgo season underway, which means class is back in session. It’s time to get organized and practical about your goals, because this mutable earth time believes in the power...
Stay Tuned, Pisces—Your October Horoscope Says Life Is About to Get Much More Interesting
A lot is happening in your Pisces horoscope for October 2022, so hang on tight! It all begins on October 1, when Venus opposes Jupiter in your second house of money and paves the way for so much financial growth. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to splurge on a big purchase or ask for that raise you deserve, the time is now! Either way, you’re beginning this month with a deeper understanding of the beauty that surrounds you, so make your universe that much more pleasing to your eye. Because Mercury retrograde will also come to an end...
Scorpio—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Going Down A Rabbit Hole Of Self-Discovery
Are you ready to explore your inner psyche? Your Scorpio horoscope for September 2022 says it’s time to unleash all those pent-up emotions you’ve been holding inside. As Mercury in your 12th house of spirituality forms an opposition with expansive Jupiter on September 2, there’s a chance that visions from your subconscious could alert you to some deep-seated truths that need recognizing. If you’re already feeling confused, keep in mind that this is only the beginning! When Mercury stations retrograde on September 9, you can expect your dreams to get super wild, so remember to jot down what you can remember...
Sagittarius—Your September Horoscope Says You’re Feeling Nostalgic For The Good Old Days & Finding Closure
Your social life is about to get so much more interesting this month and your Sagittarius horoscope for September 2022 proves it! In fact, it will likely bring you blessings in love too. After all, on September 2, Mercury will oppose Jupiter in your fifth house of fun and pleasure, which is highlighting your desire to have the time of your life. You deserve to feel that exhilarating joy that only comes when life is at its most beautiful! However, let’s not forget this month is only just beginning, and by September 9, you may find that conflicts are beginning to...
New York Post
September 2022 new moon: Will your zodiac sign find the perfect partner?
A new moon in Libra will soon appear, giving us the opportunity to improve our relationships or find significant new ones. The new moon appears on September 25, 2022 and will bring vivid focus to how we are mirroring others and connecting to them in business, love or collaboration. Commitments,...
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here & Mercury Retrograde Is Officially Coming to an End
If you’re at the end of your rope, your horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2 will give you the confidence to keep going. There’s so much to look forward to right now, and after the intense month we’ve all had, the astrology of the current moment is a downright blessing. As Mercury retrograde joins forces with Venus in Virgo on September 26, it will give you the opportunity to heal lingering rifts, reconnect with old friends and passionately resume creative projects you’ve abandoned. This retrograde has placed immeasurable pressure on your relationships, but Venus—planet of romance and...
Your Sept. 25 Weekly Horoscope Says Cuffing Season Is in Full Effect
New week, new moon, new beginning. Your Sept. 25 weekly horoscope presents you with a clean slate — and just days before the end of Mercury retrograde. The week begins on a quieter note, as the moon joins forces with the sun, where it will renew itself in harmony-seeking Libra on Sept. 25. Inspired by Venus in Virgo, this new moon will be equally as personal as it is productive. In addition to this being an opportunity to devote ourselves to our own personal growth, we're also being called to integrate this approach in our relationships, finances, and values.
Comments / 0