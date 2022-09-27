Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Crazy NBA 2K23 college quest glitch lets players get VC & XP fast
Accumulating XP and VC in NBA 2K23 requires countless hours of gameplay; however, a simple glitch expedites the process. NBA 2K23 received glowing reviews for gameplay innovations, but microtransactions and outrageous VC prices bog down an otherwise great experience. 2K incentivizes purchasing microtransactions by offering expensive MyPlayer cosmetic items and...
Tired of Old or Disappointing Games? Here's How to Get a Refund for an Xbox Game
When you buy Xbox games from a brick-and-mortar store there are no worries about being able to return them, so long as you kept the receipt. Even if you didn't keep the receipt you might be able to sell it to GameStop for a fraction of its value. But what...
How to Activate SMS Protection for Overwatch 2
Players must learn to activate their SMS protection to play Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2, the next installment of Blizzard's popular series, is almost here. Complete with new characters, modes, and maps, its release is highly anticipated by fans everywhere. While the game can be pre-loaded ahead of time, some extra steps are needed to be able to play right away at launch.
Centre Daily
Games Leaving Xbox Game Pass: October 2022
Unfortunately, the new collection of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in October signifies the end for some others. Along with access to premium services such as Xbox Live and EA Player, the Xbox Game Pass is an affordable, subscription-based service that offers a rotating selection of games for players to try out each month.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Will Overwatch 1 Still Be Playable?
Overwatch 2's release is almost here, and some players are wondering if Overwatch 1 will still be playable. Overwatch 2, which is releasing on Oct. 4, is a free-to-play addition to the series, with new characters, maps, and modes. It is also available to pre-load on PC for those wishing to play as soon as possible. But what will become of Overwatch 1 once the date comes?
Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker
What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
FIFA 23: How to spot a Walkout while opening FUT packs
If you have spent valuable coins or FIFA Points on a player pack in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), you naturally hope for the best possible result: a player with a high rating. As in past editions, there is a method in FIFA 23 to recognize a so-called Walkout early on based on the pack animations. This raises the tension when you open up packs to the next level and can provide some additional spice to the popular game mode.
If You Bought 'FIFA 23' Ultimate Edition, You Can Get Early Access Right Now
It's just about time for players to get their hands on the last installment in FIFA's collaboration with EA Sports. FIFA 23 is set to hit consoles on Sept. 30, but there are some ways players have gotten early access before its launch. Being able to dive into the game before the servers are filled with new players will give you an advantage against other players, but how do you get to play FIFA 23 early?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Centre Daily
Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones Delayed Again
Ubisoft's upcoming pirate action-adventure game has been delayed once again, with a new release date set for March 9, 2023. In a statement posted yesterday, Sept. 28, Ubisoft announced that they would be moving the release date of Skull and Bones. "Our team is hard at work polishing and balancing the experience ahead of the worldwide launch. As a result, we've made the tough decision to move our release date to March 9, 2023."
Is Fifa 23 cross-platform?
FIFA 23 is finally upon, giving fans access to all the latest transfers, gameplay features and more. Cross-platform gaming applies to multiplayer titles in which you battle or join teams with other people online. It means you can play with or against players who are using other consoles or devices.
ComicBook
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
Gamespot
Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For October 2022 Revealed
Xbox has announced the next lineup of free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition will be free to claim in October. It marks the first month where the Games With Gold lineup doesn't include original Xbox or Xbox 360 games. Sadly, this means the lineup for October, and seemingly future months, only features two games.
FIFA 23 review: EA's final FIFA collaboration is more immersive, realistic and wacky than ever
FourFourTwo's FIFA 23 review: EA's officially-branded swansong features upgraded gameplay and a host of enjoyable little updates
FIFA 23 developer says EA Sports FC won’t ‘redefine the game’
FIFA 23 is now available to Ultimate Edition players, and it is the last time that EA Sports will be developing a football game under the name. Starting from next year, the same group of developers will be working under the new title, EA Sports FC. While the licensing deal...
First-time Overwatch 2 players will be missing out on some of the FPS game's most popular characters
The world could always use more heroes
Gamers to bid farewell to FIFA franchise after 30 years
One of the biggest franchises in video game history is coming to an end on Friday with the release of FIFA 23, the final installment of a football game that has entranced millions of fans for the past three decades. The end of the deal with FIFA came after the football body reportedly raised its licensing fee demand from $150 million a year to $250 million -- bring the total for the mooted four-year contract to $1 billion.
Ahead of Overwatch 2, a eulogy for the Overwatch I once knew
Overwatch 2 will erase so much of what I know and love about the original game
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 unveils revamped Competitive mode: Skill tiers, SR placements, more
Blizzard has finally unveiled how Competitive is changing in Overwatch 2 with the introduction of new skill tiers and a major adjustment to how placement matches are done. The original Overwatch’s Competitive mode left quite a lot to be desired, but Blizzard is looking to improve upon the experience with a new and improved ladder structure.
Polygon
Ranking the 7 best Warhammer fantasy video games
Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy setting is a unique beast. It was once a particular thing (dark high fantasy), and then it was rebooted into Warhammer Age of Sigmar (hard to explain), and now it seems like they’re bringing proper Warhammer Fantasy back (via Warhammer: The Old World). Kind of confusing, right?
Comments / 0