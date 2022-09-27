ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Business Insider

Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever

Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
BBC

US chip makers hit by new China export rule

Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
Indy100

What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world

Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
The Conversation Africa

WTO head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: how trade can help beat inequality

In a recent study South Africa was identified as ranking first of 164 countries in the World Bank’s global poverty database. Underlying this inequality is its very high rates of unemployment. Professor Dori Posel spoke to World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala about why trade is important in tackling joblessness and inequality. And her experiences of fighting corruption in Nigeria.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NBC New York

India's Startup Market May Be Behind China's, But It Has ‘Tremendous Potential,' Says Facebook Co-Founder

India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
Washington Examiner

US official beats Russia to take over UN telecom agency overseeing internet

A top United States official won the majority vote to head the United Nations's leading agency for handling telecommunications and tech infrastructure standards. Doreen Bogdan-Martin received 139 votes, easily beating out the Russian candidate, Rashid Ismailov, who had 25 votes. This will allow Bogdan-Martin to lead the International Telecommunication Union for the next four years and oversee the international standards for internet connections, 5G, and other technologies.
FOXBusiness

Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion

A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
americanmilitarynews.com

Hong Kong press freedom index hits new low under draconian national security law

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Press freedom in Hong Kong has declined for yet another year, with most local outlets now hesitant to criticize the Chinese government, according to a recent survey by the city’s journalists. “HK’s press freedom has...
