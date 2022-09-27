Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
China hoodwinks US again: Recruited dozens from top US nuke lab to work for China: Report
Since 1987, dozens of Chinese nationals who were allowed to work at a top U.S. nuclear research facilities have been recruited to help China develop new missile and drone capabilities, according to a new report. A private intelligence firm called Strider Technologies published a new report this week called “The...
Philippines to shut 175 offshore gambling firms, deport 40,000 Chinese workers
The Philippines will stop operations of 175 offshore gambling firms and deport about 40,000 Chinese workers, a justice ministry official said on Monday, part of a crackdown on the notoriously opaque online gaming industry.
Asia's richest man, Gautam Adani, feels China will be 'increasingly isolated' in current global turbulence — and says the country's bounce back will be harder than ever
Gautam Adani says China will feel "increasingly isolated," and sees a harder economic bounce back. Companies and countries are turning away from globalization in favour of nationalism. However, the global turbulence has quicked opportunities for the rise of India, plugs Adani. India's Gautam Adani, the richest person in Asia, says...
Biden’s summit with Pacific leaders is a direct response to China – but the US should tread carefully
This week, the White House will host its first-ever summit with Pacific Islands leaders. The Pacific spans nearly a third of the globe and is home to 16 island nations. In geostrategic terms, the region is more important today than any time since the second world war. The summit is...
BBC
US chip makers hit by new China export rule
Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat
Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
Colombia’s new left-wing government: three opportunities to build stronger ties with Africa
The recent election of Colombia’s first left-wing president, Gustavo Petro, and first black vice-president, Francia Márquez, creates a new opening to revitalise ties with Africa. Colombia is often overlooked as a nation of interest because of its reputation for violence. Its negative standing results mainly from the decades-long...
Singapore's SATS in $1.1 billion deal to become biggest air cargo handler
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-based ground handling and catering provider SATS Ltd (SATS.SI) is acquiring Paris-based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for 1.19 billion euros ($1.14 billion) cash in its largest ever deal, to create the world's biggest global air cargo handler.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
WTO head Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: how trade can help beat inequality
In a recent study South Africa was identified as ranking first of 164 countries in the World Bank’s global poverty database. Underlying this inequality is its very high rates of unemployment. Professor Dori Posel spoke to World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala about why trade is important in tackling joblessness and inequality. And her experiences of fighting corruption in Nigeria.
NBC New York
India's Startup Market May Be Behind China's, But It Has ‘Tremendous Potential,' Says Facebook Co-Founder
India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
Exclusive: Cruz, Merkley bill seeks to secure Taiwan's inclusion in UN civil aviation body
Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas), an unusual bipartisan pairing, are introducing a bill to mandate the Biden administration develop a strategy to try to secure Taiwan's inclusion in the UN body overseeing civil aviation. Why it matters: The legislation, to be introduced Thursday, is the latest in...
Africa risks losing out on trade as rich countries cement relationships with trusted partners
Over the past few years, the world’s supply chains have been strained and disrupted by the COVID pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and rising geopolitical tensions. These started with the US-China trade war and then intensified following the war in Ukraine. In response to the cumulative economic and...
Boeing, Taiwan's China Airlines finalize 787 order
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan's China Airlines (2610.TW) has finalized an order for 16 Boeing Co (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner jets, with an option for 8 more, the companies said on Wednesday, nearly a month after disclosing a provisional agreement.
Washington Examiner
US official beats Russia to take over UN telecom agency overseeing internet
A top United States official won the majority vote to head the United Nations's leading agency for handling telecommunications and tech infrastructure standards. Doreen Bogdan-Martin received 139 votes, easily beating out the Russian candidate, Rashid Ismailov, who had 25 votes. This will allow Bogdan-Martin to lead the International Telecommunication Union for the next four years and oversee the international standards for internet connections, 5G, and other technologies.
FOXBusiness
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Hong Kong press freedom index hits new low under draconian national security law
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Press freedom in Hong Kong has declined for yet another year, with most local outlets now hesitant to criticize the Chinese government, according to a recent survey by the city’s journalists. “HK’s press freedom has...
NBC New York
A New Wave of UK Port Labor Strikes Begins, With ‘Massive Impact' for Christmas Supply Chain
The Unite union currently striking at the Port of Liverpool announced a second strike from Oct. 11-Oct. 17. The U.S. is the top trade partner, representing 30% of Port of Liverpool volume. Approximately $1 billion in trade is moved weekly at the Port of Liverpool. Unite, the union representing dock...
