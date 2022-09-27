Read full article on original website
Related
Arkansas electric workers respond to power outages in Florida as Hurricane Ian lashes the coast
ARKANSAS — Mid-South workers are already responding to the expected fallout from Hurricane Ian as it bears down on Florida. Sixty-four Line workers and utility vehicles with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas (AECI), along with construction and right-of-way equipment, have been dispatched to assist the Peace River Electric Cooperative in Wauchula, Fla., with anticipated power outages.
shoredailynews.com
Eastern Shore may experience drought buster rain this weekend
It should work out that the Eastern Shore will experience all of the benefits of tropical storm activity without damages usually associated with the storms. Hurricane Ian plowed ashore Wednesday afternoon near Naples Florida packing 155 mph winds, a storm surge of over 10 ft and 10-20 inches of rain. The damage to the southwest Florida coast is substantial and it could be some time before the extent of the damage can be revealed.
End of watch: Sheriff honors EMS ‘public safety legend’ who died of cancer
Mourning in southeast Arkansas with the passing of a leader in the region’s first-responder community.
KHBS
Arkansans riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Widespread devastation in Cuba after Hurricane Ian ripped through. Parts of the country are just now starting to get power after an island-wide blackout. Norgelio Dieguez’s wife is there. "Right now, they have been 34 hours without power," Dieguez said. Dieguez lives in Bentonville. His...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATV
New study: Recent research shows Arkansas has 4th highest rate of violent crimes in U.S.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — New research on violent crimes in the U.S. revealed that Arkansas ranks number four on the list. According to criminal law experts jorgevelalaw.com, the research was conducted on the latest FBI crime data to reveal the state with the most reported violent crimes per 100,000 people.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Several more counties under burn bans
With only a few isolated showers over the last few weeks, Arkansas is continuing to dry out.
Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?
A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
Kait 8
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunters took a big bite out of Arkansas’s alligator population, bagging more than 100 of the massive reptiles. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Wednesday that during the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, hunters reported and tagged 157 alligators. According to an AGFC news release, Alligator...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arkansas correction facilities releasing inmates early due to overcrowding
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Corrections is facing overcrowding at facilities across the state. That’s why it is planning to release almost 400 potential parolees throughout the rest of this year. The ADC says the board of corrections approved a list of 369 inmates...
shoredailynews.com
Governor Declares State of Emergency
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday, September 30, 2022. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia...
krcgtv.com
Arkansas man and woman seriously injured in Audrain County crash
AUDRAIN COUNTY — An Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after an Audrain County accident Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on US 54 eastbound at Baysinger Corner around 8:03 p.m. The crash happened when Keith Stanford, 38, traveled...
Families of murder victims come together on the steps of Arkansas State Capitol
Family members who lost a loved one to violence gathered at the State Capitol Sunday afternoon for the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission seeking help in bear study
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is looking for partners in groundbreaking research.
Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas lands part of $80 million for farming conservation pilot program
The Rural Investment to Protect our Environment Program (RIPE) announced that the nonprofit and its partners have been awarded $80 million for a pilot program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program. The pilot program will target four states, including Arkansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Virginia.
KATV
'Ring' security system donating 1,000 video doorbells to AR domestic violence shelter
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One of Arkansas's largest domestic violence shelters, Women & Children First, announced a collaboration with Ring to provide resources to survivors of family violence Tuesday morning. A news release said Ring will be donating up to 1,000 Ring video doorbells and stick-up cameras will go...
‘The Voice’ contestant Andrew Igbokidi talks about the road ahead
The party is just getting started for a Hot Springs man who captured the nation’s attention with his amazing audition on ‘The Voice’.
Kait 8
National Cold War Center receives $1.9M in state funding for improvements
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A tourist spot in Northeast Arkansas dedicated to the efforts made in one of the nation’s most difficult wars is going to get better. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, officials with the National Cold War Center in Blytheville announced they acquired $1.9 million from the state of Arkansas. They said the contribution will aid ongoing efforts to make the center a major Delta tourism destination.
localmemphis.com
Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
Study: Rec. marijuana would increase Arkansas GDP by $2.36 billion over five years
Responsible Growth Arkansas (RGA) commissioned economists at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute (AEDI) to conduct an economic analysis of the Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment (AAUCA) - a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot.
Comments / 0