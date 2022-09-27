ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Arkansas electric workers respond to power outages in Florida as Hurricane Ian lashes the coast

ARKANSAS — Mid-South workers are already responding to the expected fallout from Hurricane Ian as it bears down on Florida. Sixty-four Line workers and utility vehicles with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas (AECI), along with construction and right-of-way equipment, have been dispatched to assist the Peace River Electric Cooperative in Wauchula, Fla., with anticipated power outages.
ARKANSAS STATE
shoredailynews.com

Eastern Shore may experience drought buster rain this weekend

It should work out that the Eastern Shore will experience all of the benefits of tropical storm activity without damages usually associated with the storms. Hurricane Ian plowed ashore Wednesday afternoon near Naples Florida packing 155 mph winds, a storm surge of over 10 ft and 10-20 inches of rain. The damage to the southwest Florida coast is substantial and it could be some time before the extent of the damage can be revealed.
VIRGINIA STATE
KHBS

Arkansans riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida and Cuba

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Widespread devastation in Cuba after Hurricane Ian ripped through. Parts of the country are just now starting to get power after an island-wide blackout. Norgelio Dieguez’s wife is there. "Right now, they have been 34 hours without power," Dieguez said. Dieguez lives in Bentonville. His...
BENTONVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Why Is Arkansas One Of The Worst Places To Retire?

A survey recently came out asking the question which states are the best and the worst for retirees? Arkansas was listed as one of the worst. Why? Let's find out. Affordability is fairly easy to figure out, how far will your dollar spend in any given state is pretty straightforward. The questions come into play when you try to figure out "Quality of Life" and "Health Care."
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Hunters took a big bite out of Arkansas’s alligator population, bagging more than 100 of the massive reptiles. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Wednesday that during the two-weekend night-hunting-only season, hunters reported and tagged 157 alligators. According to an AGFC news release, Alligator...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northampton Circuit Court#Commonwealth
shoredailynews.com

Governor Declares State of Emergency

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting on Friday, September 30, 2022. “Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
krcgtv.com

Arkansas man and woman seriously injured in Audrain County crash

AUDRAIN COUNTY — An Arkansas man and woman were seriously injured after an Audrain County accident Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on US 54 eastbound at Baysinger Corner around 8:03 p.m. The crash happened when Keith Stanford, 38, traveled...
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
THV11

Why do we pay personal property taxes in Arkansas?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas law that feels as old as the postal service itself-- paying your personal property tax. It's a law that dates back to the 19th century and it's one that Bentley Hovis, Pulaski County Chief Deputy Treasurer, is pretty familiar with. “The simple answer...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas lands part of $80 million for farming conservation pilot program

The Rural Investment to Protect our Environment Program (RIPE) announced that the nonprofit and its partners have been awarded $80 million for a pilot program by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities Program. The pilot program will target four states, including Arkansas, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Virginia.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

National Cold War Center receives $1.9M in state funding for improvements

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A tourist spot in Northeast Arkansas dedicated to the efforts made in one of the nation’s most difficult wars is going to get better. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, officials with the National Cold War Center in Blytheville announced they acquired $1.9 million from the state of Arkansas. They said the contribution will aid ongoing efforts to make the center a major Delta tourism destination.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
localmemphis.com

Arkansas could see billions in recreational marijuana revenue

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We may still be months away from Election Day, but proponents of recreational marijuana are already starting to look ahead. "We're really putting our money where our mouth is with bringing forth this opportunity for Arkansans to vote on," said Eddie Armstrong, Chairman of the Ballot Question Committee for Responsible Growth Arkansas. "So a vote for Issue Four is really important, we encourage people to go vote."
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy