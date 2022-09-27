ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Hall, VA

shoredailynews.com

Northampton Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates Constitution Day

Photo attached: (First row) Margaret MacKenzie, Former Historian General, NSDAR; Betsy Mapp, Chairman of the Northampton County Board of Supervisors and Chapter Parliamentarian; Recording Secretary Susan Enzastiga (seated); (Second row) Nancy Gosline, Regent Claiborne Dickinson; (Third row) Susan Scott Robinson and Mary Anne Davis, (Fourth row) Treasurer Kit Warren and Ginger Johnson (5th row) Chaplain Bonnie Shannonhouse; Quincy Dix, and Corresponding Secretary Catharine Hubbard.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Accomack to Elect Town Officials in November General Election

Seats on town councils and for mayors across Accomack County are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election. Voters can cast their ballots early at the registrar’s office or wait until Election Day to participate at their polling place. Shore Daily News learned this week that the sometimes-controversial...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WMDT.com

Local girl asks for birthday donations

WORCESTER CO., Md. – Mckenna Benson recently asked for donations instead of gifts for her 7th birthday. She then donated all the items to the shelter. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Mrs. Brenda Mae Belote White

A memorial service for Mrs. Brenda Mae Belote White of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church, West Road, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Multiple Arrests Made by Ocean City Police During September’s Special Event Zone

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City was designated a Special Event Zone in anticipation of the “Pop-up Rally” event from Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 25. The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. In addition, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators could face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The “Pop-up Rally” event is a social media event that does not have an official promoter to work with. Social media-driven events could change at a moment’s notice and the attendance is unpredictable. While the event did not take place in Ocean City this year, the department said it took every precaution to be prepared as we have in years past.
OCEAN CITY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Gallery: End of an era, saying goodbye to Janet

Approximately 60 friends of Janet Hotcaveg gathered to say farewell to her business, Janet’s Cafe or the Onancock General Store, which has resided in Onancock on the corner of North Street and Back Street for more than a decade.
ONANCOCK, VA
delawarepublic.org

Court ordered Sussex County property reassessment on track

For the last year, Sussex County has been reassessing commercial and private property values. Tyler Technologies, the vendor selected to do the review, said it’s reassessed around 53,000 residential properties so far. In 2020, a Chancery Court judge ruled the state’s property tax system unconstitutional as part of an...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Ocean View woman sentenced for embezzling more than $1.1 million from Bethany business

DELAWARE – An Ocean View woman was sentenced on Wednesday on federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges. According to court documents and statements made in court, 55-year-old Joan Donald worked as an administrative assistant and quasi-bookkeeper for Dovetail, Inc., a high-end interior design and construction business in Bethany Beach. Beginning in at least 2014, Donald began defrauding Dovetail and its owner by paying herself a shadow salary, paying her personal credit card bills using the business’s bank account, and funneling money to her husband in various ways, including by fraudulent checks and Square payments.
OCEAN VIEW, DE
The Dispatch

Racist Comment Probe Unable To Confirm Paddack Posted, But Message Originated From Home IP Address

OCEAN CITY — The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into an elected official’s racist social media comment has been completed as inconclusive. Ocean City Councilman Mark Paddack was accused last September of making negative comments against a local businessman with alleged racial overtones. The comments were shared and quickly went viral through the local community. From the beginning, Paddack asserted his Facebook account had been hacked and was not responsible for the alleged offensive comments.
OCEAN CITY, MD
shoredailynews.com

New Church man acquitted on child molestation charge

An elegant 10-year-old girl wore a pink sparkling princess dress with a matching head band Thursday. She looked ready for a fun day at an amusement park. Instead, the child was in Accomack Circuit Court where she was questioned by Judge W. Revell Lewis, who then determined the 10-year-old was qualified to be a witness because her answers showed she knew the difference between the truth and a lie.
NEW CHURCH, VA
WBOC

Bishopville Man Sentenced for Homicide

SNOW HILL, Md.- Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, age 35, of Bishopville, Maryland, was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Division of Correction for his conviction on 2 counts of negligent homicide under the influence according to the state attorney's office of Worcester County. Gray entered a guilty plea to...
BISHOPVILLE, MD
shoredailynews.com

Nandua’s Williams named football player of the week

Pictured: Tristan Williams and Nandua Athletic Director Luke Brankley. Williams received a gift card to Subway, WESR’s top sports sponsor. Tristan Williams, a freshman from Nandua High School, was named player of the game by WESR’s Kenny Walker at Friday night’s win against the Washington Jaguars. Williams had 3 carries for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns in the game. He only played two series in the shortened game.
ONLEY, VA
WMDT.com

Traffic signal upgrades ongoing in parts of Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury officials are providing an update to the public regarding ongoing traffic signal upgrades. In April of this year, the City of Salisbury was notified of a malfunctioning traffic signal in front of James M. Bennett High School on East College Avenue. Parts were ordered immediately, however, global supply chain issues delayed the arrival of said parts until this week. Officials say the signal has been operating on a timer, which has been equally frustrating for drivers. Upgraders including a new camera, controller, and programming system for the signal were installed on Monday, solving issues that drivers had with the delayed and unnecessary light changes.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Ocean City Man Goes to Prison for Bank Robbery

OCEAN CITY, Md. - An Ocean City man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for holding up a bank nearly two years ago. The Worcester County State's Attorney's Office said that 38-year-old Christopher Dale Miller Jr. was sentenced to the Maryland Division of Corrections on Sept 8. after a Worcester County jury found him guilty of armed robbery and related offenses following a trial in April 2022.
OCEAN CITY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Firebirds, Jackets and Vikings volleyball victorious

The Arcadia Firebirds hosted the Chincoteague Ponies to open up district play. The Firebirds won in 3 straight sets. The Firebirds are 1-0 in the district. The Ponies fall to 0-1 in district play. The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted the Nandua Warriors and won by a score of 3-0. The...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
WMDT.com

Wicomico County Emergency Services closely monitoring Hurricane Ian,

SALISBURY, Md- The Wicomico County Office of Emergency Services is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, which is expected to disrupt weather patterns in Delmarva this weekend. Though the hurricane will not be making a second landfall over the Delmarva Peninsula, the event is expected to bring moderate flooding and rain over a period of time throughout the day.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WAVY News 10

Person hospitalized after Route 13 crash in Parksley

PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) — A person was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital after they crashed at the Royal Farms/Fisher’s Corner light on Route 13 in Parksley early Wednesday morning. The Parksley Volunteer Fire Company says it happened around 5:24 a.m. It’s believed the car may have rear...
PARKSLEY, VA

