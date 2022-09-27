Read full article on original website
Northampton Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates Constitution Day
Photo attached: (First row) Margaret MacKenzie, Former Historian General, NSDAR; Betsy Mapp, Chairman of the Northampton County Board of Supervisors and Chapter Parliamentarian; Recording Secretary Susan Enzastiga (seated); (Second row) Nancy Gosline, Regent Claiborne Dickinson; (Third row) Susan Scott Robinson and Mary Anne Davis, (Fourth row) Treasurer Kit Warren and Ginger Johnson (5th row) Chaplain Bonnie Shannonhouse; Quincy Dix, and Corresponding Secretary Catharine Hubbard.
delawarepublic.org
Lower Sussex NAACP asks for boycott over confederate flag flying at Marvel Museum
The Georgetown Town Council continues to come under fire for approving funds for the Georgetown Historical Society’s Marvel Carriage Museum. The Council gave the Society $24,750 to upgrade its parking lot and replace windows and flooring. But the Lower Sussex NAACP and others are upset because the Marvel Carriage...
shoredailynews.com
Accomack to Elect Town Officials in November General Election
Seats on town councils and for mayors across Accomack County are up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election. Voters can cast their ballots early at the registrar’s office or wait until Election Day to participate at their polling place. Shore Daily News learned this week that the sometimes-controversial...
WMDT.com
Local girl asks for birthday donations
WORCESTER CO., Md. – Mckenna Benson recently asked for donations instead of gifts for her 7th birthday. She then donated all the items to the shelter. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
shoredailynews.com
Mrs. Brenda Mae Belote White
A memorial service for Mrs. Brenda Mae Belote White of Salisbury, Md., will be held Saturday at 1 PM at Wesley Temple United Methodist Church, West Road, Salisbury, Md. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, Md.
WBOC
Politics and Seafood Mix at Annual Tawes Crab and Clam Bake in Crisfield
CRISFIELD, Md. - There was no shortage of crabs, clams or campaign signs at the Tawes Crab and Clam Bake on Wednesday. Co-chair Danny Thompson says organizers embrace the mix of politics and seafood. "A lot of people talk over the dinner table, it's just that our dinner table holds...
WBOC
Multiple Arrests Made by Ocean City Police During September’s Special Event Zone
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City was designated a Special Event Zone in anticipation of the “Pop-up Rally” event from Tuesday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 25. The Special Event Zone reduces established speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. In addition, legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Similar to a Construction Zone, violators could face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The “Pop-up Rally” event is a social media event that does not have an official promoter to work with. Social media-driven events could change at a moment’s notice and the attendance is unpredictable. While the event did not take place in Ocean City this year, the department said it took every precaution to be prepared as we have in years past.
shoredailynews.com
Gallery: End of an era, saying goodbye to Janet
Approximately 60 friends of Janet Hotcaveg gathered to say farewell to her business, Janet’s Cafe or the Onancock General Store, which has resided in Onancock on the corner of North Street and Back Street for more than a decade.
delawarepublic.org
Court ordered Sussex County property reassessment on track
For the last year, Sussex County has been reassessing commercial and private property values. Tyler Technologies, the vendor selected to do the review, said it’s reassessed around 53,000 residential properties so far. In 2020, a Chancery Court judge ruled the state’s property tax system unconstitutional as part of an...
WMDT.com
Ocean View woman sentenced for embezzling more than $1.1 million from Bethany business
DELAWARE – An Ocean View woman was sentenced on Wednesday on federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges. According to court documents and statements made in court, 55-year-old Joan Donald worked as an administrative assistant and quasi-bookkeeper for Dovetail, Inc., a high-end interior design and construction business in Bethany Beach. Beginning in at least 2014, Donald began defrauding Dovetail and its owner by paying herself a shadow salary, paying her personal credit card bills using the business’s bank account, and funneling money to her husband in various ways, including by fraudulent checks and Square payments.
The Dispatch
Racist Comment Probe Unable To Confirm Paddack Posted, But Message Originated From Home IP Address
OCEAN CITY — The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into an elected official’s racist social media comment has been completed as inconclusive. Ocean City Councilman Mark Paddack was accused last September of making negative comments against a local businessman with alleged racial overtones. The comments were shared and quickly went viral through the local community. From the beginning, Paddack asserted his Facebook account had been hacked and was not responsible for the alleged offensive comments.
BET
NAACP Threatens Lawsuit If County In Virginia Gives Statue To Pro-Confederacy Groups
There is a statue in Mathews County, Virginia, that honors Confederate soldiers. There are calls for the statue to be removed, but there is also controversy about where the statue will go. According to The Virginian-Pilot, the Mathews County NAACP is requesting for the statue to be removed, but pro-Confederacy...
shoredailynews.com
New Church man acquitted on child molestation charge
An elegant 10-year-old girl wore a pink sparkling princess dress with a matching head band Thursday. She looked ready for a fun day at an amusement park. Instead, the child was in Accomack Circuit Court where she was questioned by Judge W. Revell Lewis, who then determined the 10-year-old was qualified to be a witness because her answers showed she knew the difference between the truth and a lie.
WBOC
Bishopville Man Sentenced for Homicide
SNOW HILL, Md.- Jon Kaleb Michael Gray, age 35, of Bishopville, Maryland, was sentenced to serve 15 years in the Division of Correction for his conviction on 2 counts of negligent homicide under the influence according to the state attorney's office of Worcester County. Gray entered a guilty plea to...
shoredailynews.com
Nandua’s Williams named football player of the week
Pictured: Tristan Williams and Nandua Athletic Director Luke Brankley. Williams received a gift card to Subway, WESR’s top sports sponsor. Tristan Williams, a freshman from Nandua High School, was named player of the game by WESR’s Kenny Walker at Friday night’s win against the Washington Jaguars. Williams had 3 carries for 62 yards and 2 touchdowns in the game. He only played two series in the shortened game.
WMDT.com
Traffic signal upgrades ongoing in parts of Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury officials are providing an update to the public regarding ongoing traffic signal upgrades. In April of this year, the City of Salisbury was notified of a malfunctioning traffic signal in front of James M. Bennett High School on East College Avenue. Parts were ordered immediately, however, global supply chain issues delayed the arrival of said parts until this week. Officials say the signal has been operating on a timer, which has been equally frustrating for drivers. Upgraders including a new camera, controller, and programming system for the signal were installed on Monday, solving issues that drivers had with the delayed and unnecessary light changes.
WBOC
Ocean City Man Goes to Prison for Bank Robbery
OCEAN CITY, Md. - An Ocean City man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for holding up a bank nearly two years ago. The Worcester County State's Attorney's Office said that 38-year-old Christopher Dale Miller Jr. was sentenced to the Maryland Division of Corrections on Sept 8. after a Worcester County jury found him guilty of armed robbery and related offenses following a trial in April 2022.
shoredailynews.com
Firebirds, Jackets and Vikings volleyball victorious
The Arcadia Firebirds hosted the Chincoteague Ponies to open up district play. The Firebirds won in 3 straight sets. The Firebirds are 1-0 in the district. The Ponies fall to 0-1 in district play. The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted the Nandua Warriors and won by a score of 3-0. The...
WMDT.com
Wicomico County Emergency Services closely monitoring Hurricane Ian,
SALISBURY, Md- The Wicomico County Office of Emergency Services is closely monitoring Hurricane Ian, which is expected to disrupt weather patterns in Delmarva this weekend. Though the hurricane will not be making a second landfall over the Delmarva Peninsula, the event is expected to bring moderate flooding and rain over a period of time throughout the day.
WAVY News 10
Person hospitalized after Route 13 crash in Parksley
PARKSLEY, Va. (WAVY) — A person was taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital after they crashed at the Royal Farms/Fisher’s Corner light on Route 13 in Parksley early Wednesday morning. The Parksley Volunteer Fire Company says it happened around 5:24 a.m. It’s believed the car may have rear...
