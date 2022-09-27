ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msn.com

The Two Failed Games That Led To Hollow Knight

"Hollow Knight" became a revelation to 2D platforming fans when it surfaced as a part of a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Promising a charming yet grim art style, memorable NPCs, and tough-as-nails boss battles (pun intended), the project easily hit its funding goal and several of its stretch goals in its active month. The popularity of Team Cherry's hit Metroidvania continued to grow following release, with several fans even creating an uproar over a perceived "Hollow Knight" clone featuring a similar art style and mechanics. But Team Cherry did not plant the seeds for "Hollow Knight" with ideas it generated specifically for its Kickstarter campaign. The story of the little knight began a few years earlier.
ComicBook

PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch

PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
ComicBook

Xbox Games with Gold Reveals Free Games for October 2022

Xbox has officially revealed the new slate of free video games as part of Xbox's Games with Gold for October 2022. This latest set of free video games is notable in part because it marks the first set of Games with Gold to not include Xbox 360 video games since the service first started offering them. More specifically, Xbox's Games with Gold for October 2022 includes both Windbound and Bomber Crew Deluxe Edition.
SVG

After Over Two Decades, The Sega Dreamcast Is Getting A New Upgrade

Veteran gamers may recall 2001 as one of those rare, historic years when the trajectory of the video game industry well and truly changed forever. It was the year that Nintendo finally followed up the Nintendo 64 with the GameCube, Microsoft made its bold debut into the console market with the very first Xbox, and Sega ended production of the failed Dreamcast and exited the gaming hardware race for good. In many ways, the Dreamcast was an unfortunate casualty of Sega's biggest mistakes and its unique hardware and killer library of games were never given a true chance to shine. However, none of that has stopped Dreamware Enterprises in its bid to create a brand-new accessory for the system nearly 20 years after its discontinuation.
Gamespot

EA And Koei Tecmo Reveal Wild Hearts, Out Next Year

Dynasty Warriors developer Omega Force has officially revealed Wild Hearts, a new monster-hunting game that will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 17 next year. Koei Tecmo says that Wild Hearts has been in development for four years and features a "unique twist" on the hunting genre, as players will be able to use technology to take down ferocious beasts.
The Verge

PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week

Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
ClutchPoints

Terraria 1.4.4 Patch Notes – QoL, Weapon adjustments, and more

Terraria 1.4.4, also known as the Labor of Love update, is one of the most anticipated updates to come to Terraria. Although we went through a few of the new features some time ago, this time we’re going in depth. Let’s go through all the update has to offer. Terraria 1.4.4: Labor of Love patch […] The post Terraria 1.4.4 Patch Notes – QoL, Weapon adjustments, and more appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Polygon

Xbox Games With Gold cutting back monthly games

With Xbox 360 games retired from Xbox Live Games With Gold, Microsoft is now offering subscribers just two titles per month, for Xbox One and later hardware. And if you don’t recognize October’s titles, well, you’re not alone. Next month, Games With Gold will be giving out...
ClutchPoints

Atlus suing fans who resurrected their MMO, SMT Imagine

Back in 2007, Atlus released the MMORPG Shin Megami Tensei: Imagine. After nine years, in 2016, SMT Imagine was shut down by the company. Years later, fans of the game decided to revive the game and let others play it again. Now, Atlus is suing them. Keep reading to learn more about the ongoing legal […] The post Atlus suing fans who resurrected their MMO, SMT Imagine appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4 Getting 2022 Xbox Sleeper Hit

A surprise sleeper hit that launched on Xbox consoles only a few short months ago has now been confirmed to release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in the near future. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see a game launch on one console and later come to all other platforms. However, in the case of this 2022 title, it's perhaps a bit surprising how much Nintendo and PlayStation fans have been requesting the game to come to their own dedicated platforms.
dotesports.com

Over 8 million hours: Modern Warfare 2’s beta is going to war against all other shooters

The first two weeks of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta have already put up some impressive numbers, especially with its peak player count on Steam. The Steam Charts website showed that the beta for CoD: MW 2 listed a peak concurrent player count of 169,000 over the last weekend. The game also recorded over 8 million hours of playing time on the platform, despite being only available for those who pre-ordered the title itself.
ComicBook

Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed

Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Long-Awaited Full Release of First-Party Game

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now finally play the full version of a first-party game that was initially launched over two years ago. Back in July 2020, Obsidian Entertainment released its new survival title Grounded as an early access project on both Xbox and PC. Since that time, Obsidian has continued to regularly update Grounded in the pursuit of reaching its 1.0 version. And while it took a bit to reach this point, Grounded has now formally left its early access phase.
