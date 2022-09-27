The Colts stunned the NFL world with their last second victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, giving them their first win of the season and breathing a sigh of relief after a rough first two weeks. The major contributor for the Colts was rookie tight end Jelani Woods, who made the most of his two catches as they both went for touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 24 seconds remaining.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO