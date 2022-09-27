Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
This Indiana Treehouse is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenFishers, IN
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had a difference of opinion in the Colts game, and hindsight shows the QB was right. The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts finally got their first win of the season Sunday. They beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a surprisingly low-scoring affair. Colts QB Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for the game-winning touchdown from 12 yards out with just 24 seconds remaining. The Chiefs made a ton of mistakes during the game. But the Colts still played very well defensively and earned the win. We look toward the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Patriots face QB uncertainty as they head to Green Bay
The New England Patriots have an uncertain quarterback situation as they prepare to visit the Green Bay Packers
WIBC.com
Rookie Rising: Colts Jelani Woods Breaks Out At The Perfect Time
The Colts stunned the NFL world with their last second victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, giving them their first win of the season and breathing a sigh of relief after a rough first two weeks. The major contributor for the Colts was rookie tight end Jelani Woods, who made the most of his two catches as they both went for touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 24 seconds remaining.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBC.com
Who To Blame For The Colts Offensive Line, Protection Issues?
INDIANAPOLIS – Honestly, if this keeps up, Nick Foles is likely to see some starting action for the Colts this season. When Matt Ryan was traded from Atlanta to Indianapolis this spring, the belief was his new home would offer him more support. Part of that was pointing to...
Yardbarker
The Best Run Blocker on the Indianapolis Colts
With Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, anyone can look like the best run blocker on the Indianapolis Colts. The best of the bunch this season is not something to be totally proud of, but who is the best on the squad?. Left guard Quenton Nelson? Or maybe right tackle Braden...
WIBC.com
The Land of Confusion: Will The Real Colts Please Stand Up?
We’re heading into Week 4 of the NFL season and the Colts are 1-1-1. Needing to overcome a 17-point deficit just to tie the Houston Texans, getting shut out and humiliated by the Jacksonville Jaguars before shocking the NFL world with a last second win over the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs. Three games into the season and one question keeps popping into my head: Who exactly are the 2022 Indianapolis Colts?
WIBC.com
Former NFL Head Coach Dave McGinnis Previews Colts vs Titans
It wasn’t long ago when the Colts rivalry vs the Titans wasn’t much of a rivalry at all. Andrew Luck was a perfect 11-0 vs Tennessee, Colts fans would dismiss Titans fans attempted smack talk, and even the most prominent Colts alumni took shots at Tennessee on some of the NFL’s biggest stages.
Comments / 0