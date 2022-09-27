ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts finally got their first win of the season Sunday. They beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a surprisingly low-scoring affair. Colts QB Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for the game-winning touchdown from 12 yards out with just 24 seconds remaining. The Chiefs made a ton of mistakes during the game. But the Colts still played very well defensively and earned the win. We look toward the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Rookie Rising: Colts Jelani Woods Breaks Out At The Perfect Time

The Colts stunned the NFL world with their last second victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, giving them their first win of the season and breathing a sigh of relief after a rough first two weeks. The major contributor for the Colts was rookie tight end Jelani Woods, who made the most of his two catches as they both went for touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 24 seconds remaining.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Who To Blame For The Colts Offensive Line, Protection Issues?

INDIANAPOLIS – Honestly, if this keeps up, Nick Foles is likely to see some starting action for the Colts this season. When Matt Ryan was traded from Atlanta to Indianapolis this spring, the belief was his new home would offer him more support. Part of that was pointing to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

The Best Run Blocker on the Indianapolis Colts

With Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, anyone can look like the best run blocker on the Indianapolis Colts. The best of the bunch this season is not something to be totally proud of, but who is the best on the squad?. Left guard Quenton Nelson? Or maybe right tackle Braden...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

The Land of Confusion: Will The Real Colts Please Stand Up?

We’re heading into Week 4 of the NFL season and the Colts are 1-1-1. Needing to overcome a 17-point deficit just to tie the Houston Texans, getting shut out and humiliated by the Jacksonville Jaguars before shocking the NFL world with a last second win over the powerhouse Kansas City Chiefs. Three games into the season and one question keeps popping into my head: Who exactly are the 2022 Indianapolis Colts?
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Former NFL Head Coach Dave McGinnis Previews Colts vs Titans

It wasn’t long ago when the Colts rivalry vs the Titans wasn’t much of a rivalry at all. Andrew Luck was a perfect 11-0 vs Tennessee, Colts fans would dismiss Titans fans attempted smack talk, and even the most prominent Colts alumni took shots at Tennessee on some of the NFL’s biggest stages.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

