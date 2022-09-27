Read full article on original website
Gallatin Board of Aldermen issue results of meeting on September 26
The Gallatin Board of Aldermen on September 26th tabled an ordinance that would amend the city code relating to utilities involving deposits and joint liability for a bill. John Northcutt and Mike Luna, representing Northcutt Properties, attended the meeting after being contacted by City Administrator Lance Rains. Northcutt said the amendment would be financially detrimental to his business. He asked Rains to gather data for the Mary Arlene Apartments to show how many delinquent accounts were on the books and how much was owed to the city since 2005. Rains will try to gather the information by the next meeting.
Grundy County Commission elects to participate in project to expand streambank stabilization
The Grundy County Commission has elected to participate in the Fiscal Year 2022 Community Project Funding Grant to expand the Thompson River Streambank Stabilization project. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the grant program results from a congressional appropriation announced by Congressman Sam Graves’s office. The amount is $508,420. The appropriation is a one-time grant that requires a 0% match.
Grundy County Public Water Supply District expands boil advisory for southwest Grundy County
Grundy County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has updated a precautionary boil advisory for southwest Grundy County. The new boundaries are Highway 6 on the north, the Thompson River on the east, the Livingston County line on the south, and the Daviess County line on the west. The water...
Missouri Department of Conservation to host free workshops for kindergarten teachers in Kirksville
The Missouri Department of Conservation will host two free workshops for kindergarten teachers in Kirksville that will focus on MDC’s new curriculum, Kindergarten: Bears Through the Season. The workshops will be held at the MDC Northeast Regional Office on October 17th and November 14th from 9 to 1 pm.
Trenton Building and Nuisance Board take action on a number of properties
Three properties of concern were added and one was deleted during Monday evening’s meeting of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. Declared a nuisance were 506 Jackson Street, 1422 Tindall Avenue, and 1703 East 2nd Street. Each will be evaluated again at next month’s meeting. Because the storage...
North Central Missouri College Fair set for October 6
The Admissions Office at North Central Missouri College in Trenton will host a college fair Thursday, October 6th, in the Ketcham Community Center on the college campus in Trenton. The college fair will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with representatives from approximately 45 colleges, technical schools, and...
Man arrested by Chillicothe police for DWI serving 60 days in jail for second contempt of court offense
Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports a Chillicothe man initially arrested by the Chillicothe Police in June for alleged felony driving while intoxicated has been in contempt of court twice. Forty-seven-year-old Kelvin Kimler had a court appearance on August 3rd and was allegedly mouthing and cursing the judge. He was...
Walsworth donates $5,000 to Marceline and Brookfield schools
In celebration of the company’s 85th anniversary and their commitment to literacy, Walsworth is making $2,500 donations to schools and literacy programs near each of its six locations. Checks will be presented to both the Marceline R-V Schools and the Brookfield R-III School District by CEO Don O. Walsworth on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Putnam County Route YY bridge now open
A project to rehabilitate the Sandy Creek Bridge on Putnam County Route YY, north of U.S. Route 136 near Unionville, is now complete. Contractors from Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transpiration, began the project in early August which brought the bridge deck up to current standards, improved the driving surface, and removed the previous load posting which limited vehicles greater than 19 tons.
Veterans events to be held in Trenton during October 2022
Veterans events in Trenton have been announced for October. A veterans service officer will help with VA paperwork and answer questions at Trenton VFW Post 919 on October 3rd from 9 to 2 o’clock. Attendees are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214. The Kansas City Vet Center...
Trenton Police Department reports an increase in nuisance incidents
The Trenton Police Department reports 185 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year so far as of September 26th. The number of incidents is an increase of 16 from what was reported through August 22nd and up 88 from what was reported from January through September 26th, 2021. A...
Missouri Department of Conservation and partners to offer free trapping clinic near Sumner
A free Beginner’s Trapping Clinic will be offered Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, at the Habitat Flats Lodge near Sumner. This clinic is hosted by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Missouri Trappers Association. The clinic begins at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. Free meals and lodging will be provided at Habitat Flats.
Officials release schedule of events for 2022 Missouri Day Festival
The schedule has been released for the Missouri Day Festival in Trenton. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will present the event, which will include activities from October 13th through 16th. The festival will start with the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance Soup Supper at the First Baptist Church that Thursday...
Chula Woman Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter in Livingston County Court
A Chula woman faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Brandi Lynn Glosser faces felony charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Records list both charges from March 2. Glosser waived...
Entries for 2022 Missouri Day Parade currently underway
Entries for the 37th annual Missouri Day Festival parade continue to be received and the sponsor, the Trenton Rotary Club, is encouraging participants to pre-register for the October 15th parade, “Homegrown Since 1985”. Floats and entries will celebrate the importance of local history, business or civic individuals, or cultural traditions.
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Friday at about 2:45 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 48-year-old DuvalMetri L Brown of Des Moines, IA on several charges or warrants, including alleged resisting arrest, following too close, speeding, no turn signal, failure to yield, no valid license, assault on law enforcement, a Harrison County warrant for alleged speeding and a Clinton County warrant for speeding – no insurance – no valid license. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
Authorities report the arrest of two men from Trenton
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on September 26th on a technical probation violation and another on a felony charge. Thirty-five-year-old Dan Peters’s alleged probation violation involved special conditions, involving termination from the Third Circuit Treatment Court. His original charge was first-degree property damage. Bond was set at $5,000 cash only for Peters, and he is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court on October 13th.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
Jeff Crowley to retire from Serve Link Home Care, Kassie Hodge named as new CEO
Serve Link Home Care has named a new chief executive officer/director for the agency. Kassie Hodge has served as the Director of Hospice and Palliative Care for Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph for the last four years. She attended North Central Missouri College and received an Associate Degree. She...
Officers with Chillicothe Police Department busy over the weekend, some of the calls a bit unusual
Chillicothe police report a 39-year-old individual was taken Saturday evening to The Caldwell County Detention Center on charges of resisting detention and assaulting officers. Assistant Police Chief Rick Sampsel said there was a report of a suspicious-acting subject having jumped out of a vehicle, acting crazy, and southbound on Washington...
