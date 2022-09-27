ALERT CENTER: Selden woman arrested in massage parlor investigation, police say

Police say they have arrested a Selden woman for unauthorized practice of a profession at a massage parlor.

Officers coordinated with Brookhaven town investigators, building inspectors and fire marshals to investigate quality of life complaints that included alleged prostitution.

Jing Ou was arrested at approximately 3 p.m. after allegedly performing massages without a license at The 692 A Spa, located on Middle Country Road.

Officials issued 20 summonses and the establishment was shut down.

Ou, 40, of Flushing, will be arraigned at a later date.