Selden, NY

ALERT CENTER: Selden woman arrested in massage parlor investigation, police say

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Police say they have arrested a Selden woman for unauthorized practice of a profession at a massage parlor.

Officers coordinated with Brookhaven town investigators, building inspectors and fire marshals to investigate quality of life complaints that included alleged prostitution.

Jing Ou was arrested at approximately 3 p.m. after allegedly performing massages without a license at The 692 A Spa, located on Middle Country Road.

Officials issued 20 summonses and the establishment was shut down.

Ou, 40, of Flushing, will be arraigned at a later date.

Police: 17-year-old girl fatally shot on Eastern Parkway

The NYPD is currently investigating a shooting incident that took place on Eastern Parkway on Wednesday night, taking the life of a 17-year-old girl. Police say the girl was shot in the face and pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. They say she was with a group of people when two...
