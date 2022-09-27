Police searching for vehicle, occupants who fled the scene after a crash that caused property damage in Morris County

HAZLET POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS PERSON. We are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the below pictured subject:. On Thursday September 22, 2022, the pictured subject was involved in a hit and run motor vehicle accident which left the passenger of the other vehicle injured. She is believed to be operating a white BMW series x5 with a NJ temporary license plate. Anyone who can identify or has information regarding the pictured subject is urged to contact Patrolman Patrick Kiley 732-264-6565.

HAZLET, NJ