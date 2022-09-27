Police searching for vehicle, occupants who fled the scene after a crash that caused property damage in Morris County

Read full article on original website
Know anything? Authorities are seeking clues after a suspicious vehicle with three occupants damaged property and sped away during an accident in Morris County. The suspect vehicle — a silver/gray Volvo — made a left turn on Harwich Road from Fieldstone Drive in Morris Township just after 5:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, police said.
Three people were sent to the hospital after a dump truck hauling sand crashed into three other vehicles and flipped over in Hunterdon County in the morning on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. A vehicle had stopped on Route 31 northbound near milepost 25 in Raritan Township attempting to turn...
A 22-year-old motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon after he collided with a car in Glen Ridge, investigators announced Wednesday. Jordan A. Mayrant, of Bloomfield, was driving a Yamaha YZF motorcycle that was involved in a crash with an Audi Q5 around 4 p.m. in the area of Bloomfield Avenue and High Street, according to a statement from the Glen Ridge Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
A driver abandoned a severely injured woman when he crashed his SUV into a utility pole in Fairview and ran from the scene, authorities charged. Kyu Cho, a 64-year-old Korean national who lives in Little Ferry, crashed the Acura MDX on Broad Avenue (Route 1/9) near Prospect Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday, July 23.
A 56-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Middlesex County early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The man was driving an SUV west on Prospect Plains Road in Monroe in the area of Engelhard Drive when the vehicle veered off the road to the right before striking a curb and a fire hydrant, township police said.
A grease bandit who was caught red-handed behind a Route 17 restaurant is suspected in a series of similar thefts that have saturated the area. Rashan Nix, 44, of Newark, has an extensive criminal history in several New Jersey counties and Pennsylvania and has joined the growing number of cooking oil thieves, investigators say.
A dental assistant and an Ecuadorian national who drives a truck for a living were charged with aggravated assault by Dumont police for severely injuring a woman with do-it-yourself at-home dentistry, authorities said. David Pharaoh Crosby Jupiter, the 44-year-old self-employed trucker, was arrested last Friday, Sept. 23, and sent to...
A Middletown man is facing felony DWI charges for a crash into a state trooper's car on the Palisades Parkway.
A 73-year-old driver died in a single-car crash in the Poconos on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. The woman was behind the wheel of a blue 1989 Cadillac sedan that crashed in the area of Hallet Road and Cherry Lane Road in Pocono Township around 2:10 p.m., local police said.
A man shot in the head early Saturday outside of a closed bar in Gloucester County has died of his injuries, authorities confirmed Wednesday. Charges already filed against the alleged gunman were upgraded Wednesday to include murder, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of...
A tree worker in Mahwah was airlifted with severe injuries after falling 40 or so feet, authorities said. AirMed One was summoned to Glasgow Terrace -- between Route 202 and West Ramapo Avenue -- around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. The chopper was called out of concern over area traffic...
LACEY – A local man is dead, as well as two other pedestrians, after being hit by a car Saturday evening, State Police said. The crash occurred in Burlington County at around 11:25 p.m. According to police, the driver of a Nissan Maxima was traveling northbound on Chatsworth Barnegat Road (CR 532) in Woodland Township. The driver rear-ended a Ford Mustang and hit three pedestrians, police said.
A 21-year-old Newark man was killed and another victim hurt in a West Orange shooting on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities said. Corington Valentin was found with gunshot wounds on the 100 block of Watson Avenue around 3:20 p.m., and rushed to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott said.
HAZLET POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IDENTIFYING THIS PERSON. We are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the below pictured subject:. On Thursday September 22, 2022, the pictured subject was involved in a hit and run motor vehicle accident which left the passenger of the other vehicle injured. She is believed to be operating a white BMW series x5 with a NJ temporary license plate. Anyone who can identify or has information regarding the pictured subject is urged to contact Patrolman Patrick Kiley 732-264-6565.
A death near a Morris County construction site was being investigated as a suicide, authorities said. A man was found unresponsive and bleeding from the head at 289 Beaverbrook Road in Lincoln Park around 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The accident was being...
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – State police on Monday identified a passenger killed when a SUV traveled off the left side of the roadway and impacted a tree on Interstate 80 in Warren County. Jachob Brockway, 27, of Upper Buffalo, NY, was in the front seat of a...
A truck driver suffered a medical emergency early Sunday before crashing through a guardrail on Interstate 280 East in Morris County and ending up on the wrong side of the highway, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-280 East near milepost 0.5...
A car carrier loaded with hybrids caught fire, causing some major morning headaches on northbound Route 17. Special foam was needed to help extinguish the blaze, which apparently broke out in the brake system and spread early Wednesday, Sept. 28, Saddle River Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said. No one was...
A knife-wielding man threatening restaurant workers in Newark is being sought by police. Police responded to Sagres Bar & Grill, at 44-50 Prospect Street, on a call of a male with a knife threatening workers around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé said.
A 22-year-old man from Linden has been arrested in connection with a golf cart crash that left a 31-year-old dad hurt during the H2oi weekend meet-up in Wildwood, authorities said. Eryk R. Wnek was doing a "burn out" in his 2020 BMW when he collided with another vehicle and then...
