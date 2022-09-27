Read full article on original website
Related
At superstar stadium spectacle, Lady Gaga crashes through the surface
Did she know he’d be there? Or was his presence a genuine surprise?. Either way, Lady Gaga catching sight of her producer BloodPop in the crowd Saturday night at Dodger Stadium appeared to throw her off the script she’s been working from on her latest tour, the Chromatica Ball, which due to multiple pandemic-related delays finally launched in July, more than two years after the release of the album it was meant to accompany.
Jordin Sparks’ Parents: Meet Her Mom & Famous Football Playing Dad
Jordin Sparks, 32, is a successful songstress most known for winning Season 6 of American Idol when she was just 17 years old. She is the only daughter of her two parents, Phillippi Sparks, 53, and Jodi Sparks. She also has one sibling, her brother, P.J. Sparks, 31. Get to know the musician’s parents below!
NFL・
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Huge Star Looks Set for Las Vegas Strip Return
Nature abhors a vacuum. And so does Las Vegas. The live entertainment capital of the world has something for all tastes. If you’re just not a music person, you can just gamble all you want. (Though practice some common sense.) But if you do love music (and what kind...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Turns Heads With Blue Rhinestone Bodysuit At iHeartRadio Music Festival
Chloe Bailey loves to put on a good show. In the past, she's drawn comparisons to none other than Beyoncé, and has even gotten compliments from the legend. Bailey's performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas found her showing off her talent, and looks, once more. During her set, she performed several of her biggest hits while wearing a blue rhinestone bodysuit and fishnet tights in front of a packed crowd.
Britney Spears says she won't join the entertainment business after conservatorship ends: 'WAY too late'
If you're waiting for Britney Spears to release new music, you might be disappointed. Spears, 40, explained to fans in a lengthy Instagram post shared Sunday that she doesn't want to rejoin the "entertainment industry" after being released from her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer also emphasized that Jennifer Lopez's...
Janet Jackson Goes From Make-Up Free To Full Glam In Gorgeous Transition Video: Watch
Janet Jackson was not ready to go out at the start of the video she posted to TikTok on Sept. 1. In the video, Ms. Jackson, 56, sits in a t-shirt, a pair of glasses, and her hair in a wrap. She seems more ready for a night on the couch watching whatever’s left on HBO Max. However, thanks to a bit of magic – and a TikTok transition soundtracked by Latto’s “Big Energy” – Janet goes from meh to marvelous! in a blink of an eye. Janet appears in a full face of makeup and a chic white outfit.
Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute to Coolio: 'Heartbroken'
Coolio died Wednesday at the age of 59, his manager confirmed to PEOPLE The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of rapper Coolio. The Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — died Wednesday at age 59, his manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to PEOPLE. His cause of death has not been publicly shared. Coolio's fellow artists and those in Hollywood paid tribute to him on social media shortly after the news of his death was announced. Weird Al Yankovic, who infamously created a parody "Amish Paradise" inspired by Coolio's...
RELATED PEOPLE
Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022
Elton John’s net worth in 2022 is $500 million. John is a famous singer and songwriter who has released hit songs such as Rocket Man, Daniel, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, and many more. He has won five Grammy Awards, two Academy Awards, and two Golden Globes. More importantly, he’s considered as one of the best-selling […] The post Elton John’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Donny Osmond Returns to ‘The Masked Singer’ Stage and Joins the Judges Panel for Vegas Night (Exclusive Video)
Donny Osmond is back on “The Masked Singer” stage in honor of Vegas Night!. The iconic singer, who was the runner-up on Season 1 of the Fox competition series, is helping the panel Wednesday night as a guest judge — but not before reprising his rendition of “The Greatest Show,” which was his first song as his former alter ego Peacock (and the first song ever performed on “The Masked Singer” stage).
Shania Twain Teases “Very Frank Lyrics” On Upcoming New Album, Talks Harry Styles Coachella Performance
From the earliest days of her career, Shania Twain was delivering lyrics that were imbued with an openness that many of her peers weren’t affording at that time. She gets right down to the point and tells it like it is. So for Twain to dub her new album as containing “very frank lyrics,” it’s safe to assume we are in for quite a treat.
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Seductive James Bond Night Dances Could Go ‘Very Wrong’ Say Upset Fans
'Dancing with the Stars' fans fear the seductive dances scheduled for James Bond night could go 'very wrong.'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ciara Taps Summer Walker for ‘Better Thangs,’ a ‘Feel-Good R&B Anthem’
Nothing but positivity. Ciara is back with her second single of the year, as she welcomes Summer Walker to celebrate the “Better Thangs” in life. The new sunshine-kissed single dropped Wednesday. Ciara described the track as “a feel-good R&B anthem for elevating every aspect of your life” in a statement about the song. “It’s meant to bring joy while inspiring the continuous evolution of one’s self,” she said. After releasing her album Still Over It last year, Walker has hopped onto songs by top-notch artists such as “No Love” with SZA, “Best Friends” with the Weeknd, and most recently,...
Legend Loretta Devine shows off singing voice in Disney’s ‘Eureka’
Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Devine unfurls her beautiful singing voice while starring in the new Disney animated show, “Eureka,” which also stars legendary drummer Sheila E., bestselling author Misty Copeland and Wendell Pierce. The show centers on a precocious girl who uses her brilliant inventions to advance her civilization.
Harry Styles Shares a Rare Record With Prince, Beyoncé, and Eminem
Harry Styles has risen to the top of the entertainment world in just a few short years. His latest achievement puts him in an exclusive club alongside Prince, Beyoncé, and Eminem.
NME
will.i.am claims he inspired Beyoncé to release ‘Break My Soul’ remix EP
Will.i.am has claimed he was the inspiration behind Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ remix EP. Earlier this year, Beyoncé released a four-track EP featuring remixes of the ‘Renaissance’ track from the likes of Honey Dijon, Terry Hunter and Nita Aviance. According to will.i.am though,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maroon 5 announces Las Vegas residency
Adam Levine is back in the news, but this time for professional reasons.
Elton John and Britney Spears’ “Hold Me Closer” Music Video Is a Colorful Display of Intimacy
A month after Elton John and Britney Spears teamed up to unveil their pop collaboration, “Hold Me Closer,” the duo dropped the accompanying music video for the track Tuesday. While John and Spears do not appear in the clip, the Tanu Muino-directed video features a number of dancers portraying emotional and heartfelt choreography against the vibrant, colorful backdrop of Mexico City.More from The Hollywood ReporterPresident Joe Biden Surprises Elton John With National Humanities MedalBritney Spears Speaks Out After Facing Backlash for "Body Shaming" Christina Aguilera's DancersBritney Spears Says She "Won't Probably Perform Again" “This was an emotional one for me as I grew up with Britney. After...
9 Surprising Black Celebrity Guinness World Record Holders
With Beyoncé being inducted soon in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame, we took a look at 9 other Black celeb history makers as well.
Billboard
‘Boyfriend’ Singer Dove Cameron Signs With Sony Music Publishing
Singer, songwriter and award-winning actress Dove Cameron has inked a worldwide deal with Sony Music Publishing (SMP). News of the deal arrives just after Cameron won the best new artist prize at the MTV VMAs and went viral with her queer pop anthem “Boyfriend.”. In conversation with Billboard, Cameron...
Comments / 1