South Florida and The Keys are likely to be spared a hurricane strike. Tampa Bay still needs to plan for a strong or major hurricane. Rapid intensification signs are all present. Will Ian actually bend into the west coast of Florida or continue north or further west? Forecasters will know more Monday. Nearly all of Florida is in the storm's path based on the latest forecast modeling data. The Keys will get the stronger tropical storm force winds. Forecasters say, the longer it takes for the tropical storm to intensify into a hurricane, the better it may be for west and south Florida. Miami-Dade, Broward and The Keys are still in play for rain and gusts starting Monday night.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO