Environment

Cadrene Heslop

The Most Rat Infested American Cities

Cities are notorious for having pest trouble because of the high number of restaurants present. Many pesky pest problems face Americans across several states. The issue is more significant in some areas than in others.
The Hill

These are the best cities in America for people with disabilities

Story at a glance Personal finance website WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 34 key indicators of disability friendliness to determine the best cities in the U.S. for people with disabilities.  Minneapolis secured the top position partly due to its No. 1 ranking in WalletHub’s health care category. Pittsburgh came in second on…
CBS News

3 reasons rent is starting to dip in some U.S. cities

The cost of renting an apartment is falling in some U.S. cities after reaching a record high in the first half of 2022. Between July and August, the national average asking price for a one-bedroom apartment fell 2.7% to $1,721, while rent for a two-bedroom dropped 2.4% to $2,054 according to Rent.com. The median rent in the nation's 50 largest cities fell to roughly $1,771 in August, according to Realtor.com.
HOUSE RENT
Jenn Leach

The most roach-infested U.S. cities

Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

These are America’s most depressed cities, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — Depression can affect anyone in any place, though new data shows some areas of the U.S. have more incidences of the anxiety disorder. Researchers at nursing information and education outlet CEUfast reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find the cities with the highest numbers of residents who have been been told they have any form of depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
AFP

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

Hurricane Ian left a trail of devastation across Florida on Thursday with whole neighborhoods reduced to shattered ruins and millions left without power as US President Joe Biden warned of a high death toll. At least six deaths have been confirmed by county officials but the toll is expected to rise significantly as rescuers fan out.
FLORIDA STATE
ceoworld.biz

RANKED: The Richest Billionaire in Each U.S. State in 2022

Elon Musk tops the list as the wealthiest person in the U.S. The founder of Tesla, based out of Texas, is worth some $263.7 billion, or about $110.5 billion more than Jeff Bezos ($153.2 billion, Washington). The United States is home to over a quarter of the world’s billionaires, representing about 748 of the roughly 2,668 billionaires worldwide.
ECONOMY
msn.com

These American national parks are all in danger

Slide 1 of 31: There are 423 national parks spread across the United States, and their forests, mountains, lakes, trails and valleys draw millions of visitors each year. But climate change is putting some of these protected regions at risk, causing wildfires, droughts and floods that ravage some of the country's most beautiful locations. These are the most endangered American national parks...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Major Florida bridge ripped apart by Hurricane Ian

The Sanibel Causeway, the only bridge connecting the islands of Sanibel and Captiva to the mainland, has had a section ripped out by Hurricane Ian.The damage was discovered this morning to the bridge, which runs between Sanibel Island and the Fort Meyers area, right near where the centre of the storm made landfall.It is currently unclear how many people may be on the islands, which are home to a small community, without road access to the mainland.A photo of the damage shows a major chunk of the road collapsed into the water. The Tampa Bay Times is reporting that...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of Florida and left millions in the dark. The destruction began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the U.S. The storm flooded homes on both of the state’s coasts, cut off the only bridge to a barrier island, destroyed a historic waterfront pier and knocked out electricity to 2.67 million Florida homes and businesses, nearly a quarter...
FLORIDA STATE
