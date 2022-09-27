ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Daily Mail

Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money

As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
The Independent

Energy bills: Who gets the £400 rebate and winter fuel payment?

The British government announced earlier this year that households will have £400 knocked off their energy bills this winter as part of the effort to tackle soaring bills as the cost of living crisis bites.The policy was announced by former chancellor Rishi Sunak along with other measures including a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over eight million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.As a Tory leadership...
TheStreet

Why Your Electric Bill Will Be More Expensive, and Soon

Depending on where you live in the US, your electricity bill has likely risen at a rate higher than at the same time in 2021. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity bills rise 15.8% in August, 2022 compared to August, 2021. Natural gas bills rose even higher in August, at a 33% clip compared to the same period in 2021.
The Independent

When you should submit meter readings ahead of price cap hike

Energy providers have urged customers to take meter readings before costs rise on Saturday, warning that they could be overcharged if they fail to do so. If up-to-date figures are not provided, companies might charge the new, higher rate for energy used before 1 October. Money expert Martin Lewis has urged people to jot down their readings. “That way you draw a line in the sand that says to your energy firm, I’ve only used this amount at the cheaper rate,” he said. Wholesale gas and electricity prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, with consumers...
Markets Insider

'Firewood is the new gold' - prices and theft jump in Europe as Russia's gas cutoff boosts wood demand ahead of winter

Soaring energy prices in Europe are pushing the continent to revert to heating sources like coal and firewood, according to a report from the Washington Post. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets and forced consumers to cut back exceptionally to make up for the sharp increase in energy costs. With winter approaching, the report says, countries in Europe are facing a stark reality of rationing, thievery and a reliance on wood.
The Hill

Are heat pumps the key to accelerating the energy transition?

Story at a glance Heat pumps operate similarly to refrigeration systems such as air conditioners (ACs), with the only difference of producing hot instead of chilled water and/or air, and offering both heating and cooling options. Heat pumps consume a lot less energy and are at least three times more energy efficient compared to conventional…
FOXBusiness

Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines

The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Small businesses cut services to survive energy hike

Small business owners say they are having to make major cutbacks to survive the energy crisis. Government help will cut energy bills for businesses by around half their expected level this winter but owners say they will still struggle. Somerset health foods cafe Sow and Arrow are turning off their...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Charging some electric cars ‘nearing cost of petrol’ due to energy crisis, RAC warns

The cost of charging an electric car has surged due to soaring energy prices, prompting fears that drivers will avoid buying them. The RAC said charging an electric car using public charge points on a pay-as-you-go basis has risen by 42 per cent in just four months. It said electric car (EV) owners who use “rapid” public charging points were paying almost the same for electricity as they would for petrol per mile.The hike in price means drivers who only use the public network to charge vehicles pay around 18p per mile for electricity, compared to 19p a mile for...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds

Hydrogen will not have a major role in the future of heating homes across Britain, according to a new review of more than two dozen independent studies.The peer-reviewed report found that not one of the independent research pieces it identified thought there would be widespread use of the fuel in central heating systems.The Government is set to decide by 2026 what role hydrogen will play in future UK homes.It is currently running trials, and by 2035 hydrogen could be playing a big role in heating homes and businesses and powering cookers, the Government said last year.But the research, published in...
The Guardian

Cost of using electric car charging point in UK up 42% since May

The price of charging an electric car using a public rapid charger has jumped by almost £10 since May because of soaring energy costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The increased price of wholesale gas and electricity has pushed up the price to charge an average family-size car by 42% to above £32, according to analysis by the RAC. That was £9.60 more than in May, and £13.59 more than a year earlier.
tipranks.com

Shell Terminates Offshore Wind Projects in Ireland

Shell exits Ireland as it moves out of the two planned offshore wind projects with Simply Blue Group, citing regulatory hurdles. Shell (NYSE:SHEL) announced yesterday that it is withdrawing from the two planned offshore wind projects with Simply Blue Group in Ireland, citing the country’s regulatory hurdles. Shell entered...
