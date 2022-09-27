Read full article on original website
Are electric blankets the answer to sky-high energy bills? As UK households look for ways to cut costs amid soaring prices, how the heated appliances may save you money
As wholesale gas prices are on the rise, energy bills in the UK are set to soar, with a typical household's annual payment set to soar. The government has announced an energy price guarantee to help people manage their bills, but from 1 October an average household in the UK will pay rates that equate to £2,500 a year.
Energy bills: Householders urged to read meters before October price rise
Householders are being advised to read and submit their energy meter readings before Saturday ahead of prices rising. This will stop suppliers from from estimating usage and charging a higher rate for energy used before 1 October. From next month, the price cap for the average annual household energy bill...
Energy bills: Who gets the £400 rebate and winter fuel payment?
The British government announced earlier this year that households will have £400 knocked off their energy bills this winter as part of the effort to tackle soaring bills as the cost of living crisis bites.The policy was announced by former chancellor Rishi Sunak along with other measures including a £650 one-off payment for around eight million households on means-tested benefits; a £300 one-off payment to over eight million pensioner households to be paid alongside their winter fuel payment; and a £150 one-off payment for around six million people across the UK who receive certain disability benefits.As a Tory leadership...
Why Your Electric Bill Will Be More Expensive, and Soon
Depending on where you live in the US, your electricity bill has likely risen at a rate higher than at the same time in 2021. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, electricity bills rise 15.8% in August, 2022 compared to August, 2021. Natural gas bills rose even higher in August, at a 33% clip compared to the same period in 2021.
When you should submit meter readings ahead of price cap hike
Energy providers have urged customers to take meter readings before costs rise on Saturday, warning that they could be overcharged if they fail to do so. If up-to-date figures are not provided, companies might charge the new, higher rate for energy used before 1 October. Money expert Martin Lewis has urged people to jot down their readings. “That way you draw a line in the sand that says to your energy firm, I’ve only used this amount at the cheaper rate,” he said. Wholesale gas and electricity prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, with consumers...
Who Will Receive The Extra $95 Monthly Payment Under SNAP?
There is no disputing that the year 2022 has been particularly difficult for the typical American's wallet. Americans are paying more for basic essentials like food and gas as the inflation rate for August is estimated to be 8.3 percent.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
Utility Costs Are Skyrocketing. These 5 States Will Feel It the Most
These figures will shock you, no pun intended.
'Firewood is the new gold' - prices and theft jump in Europe as Russia's gas cutoff boosts wood demand ahead of winter
Soaring energy prices in Europe are pushing the continent to revert to heating sources like coal and firewood, according to a report from the Washington Post. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended global energy markets and forced consumers to cut back exceptionally to make up for the sharp increase in energy costs. With winter approaching, the report says, countries in Europe are facing a stark reality of rationing, thievery and a reliance on wood.
Are heat pumps the key to accelerating the energy transition?
Story at a glance Heat pumps operate similarly to refrigeration systems such as air conditioners (ACs), with the only difference of producing hot instead of chilled water and/or air, and offering both heating and cooling options. Heat pumps consume a lot less energy and are at least three times more energy efficient compared to conventional…
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Mortgage rates: 'If we can't afford higher payments, we lose our home'
Sales assistant Robin Price, who is on the minimum wage, has been saving up his mortgage deposit for years and thanks to that and an inheritance, is now ready to buy. But with the threat of a sharp rise in interest rates looming, he says he now feels completely lost.
Small businesses cut services to survive energy hike
Small business owners say they are having to make major cutbacks to survive the energy crisis. Government help will cut energy bills for businesses by around half their expected level this winter but owners say they will still struggle. Somerset health foods cafe Sow and Arrow are turning off their...
Gas Companies Are Promoting Hydrogen to Heat Homes. But the Science Isn’t on Their Side
Gas companies are promoting the fuel as a clean way to heat homes. But a new study says it doesn't make sense for the planet.
Charging some electric cars ‘nearing cost of petrol’ due to energy crisis, RAC warns
The cost of charging an electric car has surged due to soaring energy prices, prompting fears that drivers will avoid buying them. The RAC said charging an electric car using public charge points on a pay-as-you-go basis has risen by 42 per cent in just four months. It said electric car (EV) owners who use “rapid” public charging points were paying almost the same for electricity as they would for petrol per mile.The hike in price means drivers who only use the public network to charge vehicles pay around 18p per mile for electricity, compared to 19p a mile for...
Regions bank ordered to pay $191 million for surprise overdraft fees
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Regions Bank to pay at least $191 million in penalties and refunds for charging customers "surprise" overdraft fees. The bank must refund at least $141 million to customers and pay $50 million into the CFPB's victims relief fund, the CFPB...
Hydrogen will not have major role in heating homes, review of studies finds
Hydrogen will not have a major role in the future of heating homes across Britain, according to a new review of more than two dozen independent studies.The peer-reviewed report found that not one of the independent research pieces it identified thought there would be widespread use of the fuel in central heating systems.The Government is set to decide by 2026 what role hydrogen will play in future UK homes.It is currently running trials, and by 2035 hydrogen could be playing a big role in heating homes and businesses and powering cookers, the Government said last year.But the research, published in...
Cost of using electric car charging point in UK up 42% since May
The price of charging an electric car using a public rapid charger has jumped by almost £10 since May because of soaring energy costs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The increased price of wholesale gas and electricity has pushed up the price to charge an average family-size car by 42% to above £32, according to analysis by the RAC. That was £9.60 more than in May, and £13.59 more than a year earlier.
GoodWe’s new power inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners amid load shedding and rising electricity costs
PV Tech and GoodWe are co-hosting a webinar exploring how the company’s inverter can provide energy autonomy for homeowners. To register for the webinar, which takes place at 10:00 AM (CEST) on 27 October, please click here. Product Outline:. The GoodWe ES G2 inverter, ranging from 3 to 6kW,...
Shell Terminates Offshore Wind Projects in Ireland
Shell exits Ireland as it moves out of the two planned offshore wind projects with Simply Blue Group, citing regulatory hurdles. Shell (NYSE:SHEL) announced yesterday that it is withdrawing from the two planned offshore wind projects with Simply Blue Group in Ireland, citing the country’s regulatory hurdles. Shell entered...
