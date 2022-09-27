Energy providers have urged customers to take meter readings before costs rise on Saturday, warning that they could be overcharged if they fail to do so. If up-to-date figures are not provided, companies might charge the new, higher rate for energy used before 1 October. Money expert Martin Lewis has urged people to jot down their readings. “That way you draw a line in the sand that says to your energy firm, I’ve only used this amount at the cheaper rate,” he said. Wholesale gas and electricity prices have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, with consumers...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 19 HOURS AGO