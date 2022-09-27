Read full article on original website
Larry Summers on the collapsing pound was on the money again: ‘an emerging market turning into a submerged market.’ Here’s what analysts say happens next
The British pound plunged to an all-time low against the U.S. dollar on Friday, prompting warnings that it could soon hit parity with the greenback. Britain’s currency is in trouble—and things could still get a lot worse for sterling, experts warn. The British pound crashed to an all-time...
China's 'Rapid' Debt Buildup May Portend A Looming Financial Crisis: New York Fed
China’s recent debt buildup following the Covid-19 pandemic has researchers from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York wondering if the country can avoid a financial crisis in the years to come. The consequences of a Chinese crisis may impact the entire globe, as a bad turn for the...
What would happen if the IMF bailed out Britain?
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued a rare warning to a G7 economy on Tuesday when it called on Liz Truss’s new administration to “re-evaluate” Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax-slashing, heavy-borrowing “mini-Budget”.The chancellor outlined his plans for driving economic growth by scrapping £45bn in tax to Parliament on Friday 23 September – a strategy that proved not to include accompanying spending cuts or even a cost estimate from the Office for Budget Responsibility – only for the value of the pound to go crashing to an all-time low against the US dollar the following Monday morning.Amid a storm of criticism denouncing...
Britain's market rout stokes contagion fears around the globe
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The scale and speed of the sell-off in British assets has jolted world markets, raising concern about contagion as chaos in a major developed economy adds to unease already generated by sharp interest rate rises from the United States and elsewhere.
BBC
IMF sounds alarm on UK tax cut plans
The International Monetary Fund has openly criticised the UK government over its plan for tax cuts, warning that the measures are likely to fuel the cost-of-living crisis. In an unusually outspoken statement, the IMF said the proposal would be likely to increase inequality and add to pressures pushing up prices.
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Economic growth could grind to a halt and spark global recession next year, OECD says
Many of the world's biggest economies are on track for slower economic growth and a recession next year. Several of the world’s largest economies face heightened recession risks as the pandemic’s aftershocks and the Ukraine War slow growth worldwide, one of the top policy and economic development forums says.
UK PM Liz Truss Defends Tax Cuts, Vows to Press on
A package of tax cuts announced by the government last week caused the pound to plunge against the dollar and U.K. government bond yields to soar. Truss told the BBC she was prepared to take "controversial and difficult decisions" to grow the economy and support households with higher energy bills.
UK central bank intervenes in market to halt economic crisis
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England took emergency action Wednesday to stabilize U.K. financial markets and head off a crisis in the broader economy after the government spooked investors with a program of unfunded tax cuts, sending the pound tumbling and the cost of government debt soaring. The central bank warned that crumbling confidence in the economy posed a “material risk to U.K. financial stability,” while the International Monetary Fund took the rare step to urge a member of the Group of Seven advanced economies to abandon its plan to cut taxes and increase borrowing to cover the cost. The Bank of England said it would buy long-term government bonds over the next two weeks to combat a recent slide in British financial assets. The bank’s actions are focused on long-term government debt, where yields have soared in recent days, pushing up government borrowing costs. “Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to U.K. financial stability,″ the bank said in a statement. “This would lead to an unwarranted tightening of financing conditions and a reduction of the flow of credit to the real economy.″
The British pound falls again after the IMF's stinging attack on the UK's $48 billion tax-cutting plan
The pound slid Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund sharply criticized the UK's plan for tax cuts. The IMF said it could derail the Bank of England's efforts to tame inflation, running at four-decade highs. The UK's currency hit a record low Monday, as the UK tax plan roiled financial...
The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism
The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
ceoworld.biz
Bank of England enacts emergency bond buys to stave off crisis after pound crash
The Bank of England said it will buy long-dated British government bonds to “whatever scale is necessary” in order to restore orderly market conditions.
Liz Truss defends mini-budget, tax cuts in British radio interviews
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- In a series of BBC News local radio interviews on Thursday, British Prime Minister Liz Truss repeatedly defended her "mini-budget" despite international criticism, saying the government had to take action on the economy. Truss told BBC Radio that the government had "to take decisive action" leading...
‘Do Not Bet': China's Central Bank Warns Against Yuan Speculation
BEIJING — The People's Bank of China has warned against betting on the yuan, after its rapid decline against the U.S. dollar this week. "Do not bet on a one-sided appreciation or deprecation of the renminbi exchange rate," the central bank said in a Chinese statement on its website late Wednesday, according to a CNBC translation.
Nasdaq Says IPOs by Chinese Firms Could Pick Up ‘Dramatically' as Delisting Fears Ease
The Nasdaq has a "very, very strong" pipeline of Chinese companies that want to list on the exchange in the coming months as the U.S. and China appear closer to resolving an audit dispute, said Bob McCooey, vice chairman of Nasdaq. Some 30 Chinese companies went public on the Nasdaq...
Treasury's Wally Adeyemo Says Biden Administration Is Doing Everything It Can to Combat Inflation and Recession
The Treasury's Wally Adeyemo touts the Biden administration's economic policies during CNBC's investing summit. The deputy Treasury secretary said the economic outlook is strong despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine affecting inflation. Adeyemo waved off concerns about a debt increase from White House policies, said...
Moody’s warns against Kwarteng’s ‘unfunded’ tax cuts after IMF intervention
Global ratings agency Moody’s has warned that the UK’s “unfunded” tax cuts could lead to larger budget deficits and higher interest rates. In a statement on Tuesday after the rare intervention from the IMF, the agency questioned the “credibility of the government’s fiscal strategy” in a direct blow to Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng.
10-Year Yield Rises, Reversing Some of Wednesday's Major Losses
Treasury yields rose across the board Thursday, with the 10-year note reversing some of the losses it made on Wednesday after the Bank of England launched a bond-buying plan designed to stabilize market chaos in the U.K. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was at 3.755%, up by 5...
