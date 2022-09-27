ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Brooklyn residents fed up with sewer problems in their neighborhood: ‘It’s unacceptable’

DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A little rain is cause for big concern for residents of a Brooklyn neighborhood dealing with persistent flooding issues in their homes due to outdated sewer infrastructure. That’s according to Democratic State Sen. Andrew Gounardes, who joined Dyker Heights residents and other elected officials on Tuesday in calling on the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
evgrieve.com

City removes tree with Dutch elm disease from Tompkins Square Park

Parks workers were in Tompkins Square Park today to remove this American Elm between the main lawn and the dog run... unfortunately, workers said the tree had Dutch elm disease and needed to come down... Dutch elm disease isn't a stranger to Tompkins Square Park, as we've seen through the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Concern over Orchard Beach migrant housing situation

ORCHARD BEACH, Bronx (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams is defending the construction of a series of giant semi-permanent tents in the parking lot of Orchard Beach to be used as a migrant relief center. State officials briefed on the construction said up to five of the tent-like structures would be put in place and ready […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
evgrieve.com

City looking for feedback about the Open Street of Avenue B

Since the spring of 2020, the Avenue B Open Street has hosted a variety of free events, including art shows, musical performances, theater, fashion events and exercise classes. The citywide Open Streets program was designed to ease the isolation of the pandemic by expanding outdoor public spaces. The Department of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Air quality violations found in East Harlem apartment

NEW YORK -- Residents in East Harlem say their apartments are covered in a black tar-like substance due to work being done by the city.They told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been going on for seven years. After her reporting on Sept. 16, a small step was made Wednesday in getting them the help they need. READ MORE: Exclusive: Some East Harlem residents say mobile boiler at NYCHA houses has been covering their apartments in sootWednesday, NYCHA workers were seen troubleshooting a mobile boiler on East 102nd Street after receiving more calls about the pollution it's creating inside apartments nearby."The smoke, it's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
amny.com

NYPD removes abandoned and idling trucks following community complaints in the Bronx

The NYPD conducted a heavy tow operation in the Bronx Wednesday to remove large, stagnating trucks from the community. According to NYPD sources, the operation is but one in a number of initiatives the department has greenlit following community complaints. Locals argue that trucks parked overnight and sometimes for weeks make it difficult to get around and lead to other quality of life issues, with some trucks being left so long they begin to rust.
BRONX, NY
NY1

BQE redesign plan faces backlash from Brooklyn residents

A controversial plan to divert trucks from the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway onto local streets is facing backlash. Residents say their streets are already unsafe, and cannot handle more traffic. “This is a residential street. It’s not a truck route," said Amanda Ritchie, who lives with her family on East Fifth Street...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Nycha#Evg#Dob
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Thrillist

New York Finalizes Plans for $7 Billion Penn Station Transformation

Penn Station could finally shed its reputation as a dingy dungeon, thanks to a new renovation plan that's finally received approval. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that the MTA, in partnership with NJ Transit and Amtrak, just approved the contract for the massive project to a joint venture of architects of FXCollaborative, engineering firm WSP, and British design studio John McAslan and Partners.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach

NEW YORK -- Construction crews are building temporary housing in the Bronx for migrants.The emergency center is going up at Orchard Beach, and while some local residents are voicing concern, CBS2's Tim McNicholas says other people are looking at ways to help.The Bronx borough president says it will take at least two weeks to finish construction. When it's open, it will be an intake center where single adult migrants can find food, medical care, case work help and temporary shelter.Contractors worked for more than three hours Monday afternoon in the Orchard Beach parking lot."We have the space. I don't see anything...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

On-duty MTA bus driver hit with pepper spray in Manhattan: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — An MTA bus driver was pepper-sprayed while behind the wheel in Washington Heights, police said late Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 35, was driving near West 162nd Street and Edgecombe Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15 when he was flagged down by a person on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy