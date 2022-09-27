Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Colts: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts finally got their first win of the season Sunday. They beat the previously undefeated Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 in a surprisingly low-scoring affair. Colts QB Matt Ryan found Jelani Woods for the game-winning touchdown from 12 yards out with just 24 seconds remaining. The Chiefs made a ton of mistakes during the game. But the Colts still played very well defensively and earned the win. We look toward the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers
Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
Buccaneers, Chiefs will play in Tampa as scheduled
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa as scheduled. The Bucs spent most of this week in the Miami area preparing for the highly-anticipated prime-time matchup featuring quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes to avoid direct contact with Hurricane Ian.
Week 3 Game Changers: Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts needed some “game changers” to step up in order to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The Colts held the Chiefs to 17 points . That is only the seventh time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been held under 20 points since the beginning of the 2018 NFL season. This came with the help of these game changers.
The Best Run Blocker on the Indianapolis Colts
With Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, anyone can look like the best run blocker on the Indianapolis Colts. The best of the bunch this season is not something to be totally proud of, but who is the best on the squad?. Left guard Quenton Nelson? Or maybe right tackle Braden...
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their first injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The biggest names we’re keeping an eye on for this week for the Titans is outside linebacker Bud Dupree, linebacker Zach Cunningham and wide receiver Kyle Philips.
