Cult mom Lori's Vallow's son says his biggest fear is that her story will become 'our family's story'
"Sins of Our Mother," The Netflix true crime docuseries about Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, will stream on September 14.
Cousin of Jeffrey Dahmer victim angry at new Netflix series for ‘retraumatising’ family
A relative of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has spoken out against Netflix’s new thriller, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, for “retraumatising” their family. The show – based on serial killer Dahmer’s real crimes – stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” and the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.Since its arrival on the platform on 22 September, some have found the show’s gruesome scenes nauseating, with many angered viewers believing it romanticises and glorifies the tragic murders.One courtroom scene...
Kidnapped twice by the same man years apart – the staggering real-life story of Jan Broberg
The first time Jan Broberg was kidnapped as a child, her parents and investigators in their tight-knit, conservative Idaho community barely knew how to define a pedophile. In the 1970s, FBI agents were out of their depth when it came to child molestation, according to one of the men on the case.When it happened again two years later, the pitfalls of naivete and excessive trust became apparent. Jan was kidnapped by the same expert groomer, the same man who had insidiously infiltrated the Brobergs’ lives, twice.“They were perfect childhood years, until the day I woke up in the back...
When Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Was Finally Caught, It Had Little to Do With Good Police Work
It was only a matter of time before Ryan Murphy decided to take on a real-life American horror story. In Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Murphy along with his longtime collaborator Ian Brennan (Glee), approach the Milwaukee cannibal from a different side. The series wades through the gruesome acts of the infamous serial killer (played by Evan Peters) through the lens of his victims and the people around him.
'Too sick and twisted': Netflix viewers 'nauseated' over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and since then, many viewers have found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through...
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?
Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
Comedian Louie Anderson's Sister Claims He Was 'Forced' To Change Dying Wishes On 'Deathbed' In Shocking Court Filing
Comedian Louie Anderson's sister asked a judge to invalidate a late change in the comedian's trust, claiming he was "forced" to make a final swap while not of sound mind, RadarOnline.com has learned.The filing by the late star's sibling, Lisa Anderson, was submitted on Friday, September 2, court records show.She claims the late change directly impacted the distribution of his fortune, arguing that he was a victim of "elder abuse" in his final days. Ahmos Hassan, described as his agent, and Abraham Geisness, described as his manager, are listed as the respondents. Lisa noted that her late sibling suffered from...
'Beyond Scared Straight' star Ashley Tropez, 24, is found dead with 'traumatic injuries' inside an abandoned house she was squatting in
Troubled reality TV star Ashley Tropez has been found dead in an abandoned California home at 24 years of age after suffering 'traumatic injuries'. The former teen star of 'Beyond Scared Straight', a show that took teenagers to prisons in an effort to scare them into behaving better, was found dead on Friday inside a derelict home in Victorville, CA, local police said.
Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace
A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
musictimes.com
Luke Bell Real Cause of Death After Missing For 10 Days Preventable?
The deadly disappearance of country musician Luke Bell was reportedly not the first time he had vanished. Unfortunately this time, he was found dead. Apparently, he is dealing with Bipolar Disorder and while the autopsy is pending, it is now already being reported as the real cause of his death.
Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man
JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
2 Women Lured Men On The Streets In With Kindness Before Killing Them In 'Black Widow Murders'
In nature, black widow spiders are known for having a telltale red hourglass shape on their bellies. When it comes to the real world and true crime, black widows — everyday shorthand for women who lure men to their deaths, often for financial gain — aren’t so easy to identify.
Robin Wright Seen In 1st Photos Since Filing For Divorce From Husband Clément Giraudet
Robin Wright, 56, was seen on a casual outing for the first time since it was reported she and her husband of four years, Clement Giraudet, have parted ways. The actress wore a gray hoodie, black leggings, and sneakers as she walked by cameras in Los Angeles, CA on Sept. 24. She also had her hair pulled back and wore glasses with her look as her facial expression appeared to be somewhat somber.
Alabama teen on trial for killing dad, stepmom, three siblings after saying he was ‘fed up’ with them
An Alabama youth accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings when he was 14 went on trial Tuesday on capital murder charges. Prosecutors accuse Mason Sisk of shooting his family to death in their north Alabama home in 2019, saying he told investigators he killed them because he was “fed up” with them. In their opening statements, prosecutors said Sisk told a teacher he wouldn’t be in school the following week and then took a handgun from the home of a family friend to shoot his family, news outlets reported.
Heartbreaking new Kiely Rodni video reveals chilling details in mystery death of teen after major announcement
DRAMATIC new video has revealed fresh details in the mystery death of a teenage girl. Kiely Rodni reportedly went missing on August 6 in Truckee, California, and the video comes as a major announcement about memorializing her young life was announced. The California teen's body was discovered two weeks after...
Molly Russell’s mother screamed after finding her body, inquest told - OLD
The mother of a 14-year-old girl who took her own life has told an inquest she screamed and called out her daughter’s name after finding her body.Janet Russell said she had spent the morning of the death on November 21, 2017 doing household chores and saying goodbye to another daughter as she left for school before discovering Molly.In a statement read out to North London Coroner’s Court on her behalf by Oliver Sanders KC, Mrs Russell said she called out for Molly but did not hear a response, so began searching for her around the house.She said: “I knew then...
Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her
The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
Hayden Panettiere recalls ‘horrifying’ moment her daughter asked to call other women ‘Mommy’
Hayden Panettiere has opened up about the “horrifying” moment when her only daughter asked other women if she could call them “Mommy”.The Nashville actress spoke about the moment to Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne during the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.Panettiere, 33, discussed an alleged phone call she had with ex Wladimir Klitschko, 46, about their seven-year-old daughter Kaya. “I also remember her dad calling me and he said, ‘Kaya is going around and asking other women if she can call them Mommy,’” she explained. “And my breath...
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Sexual assault charges in Arizona against Colby Jordan Ryan, the surviving son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho woman accused of killing her two younger children, have been dropped, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said. Ryan was arrested this month in Mesa, Arizona, after his estranged wife accused him of raping...
