3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
Zacks.com
Grab These 3 Financial Mutual Funds As Rate Hikes Continue
In a desperate bid to control the inflationary levels not seen in decades, the Federal Reserve has been raising rates since March. Fed officials have continued to raise rates in their meetings, from 25 to 75 basis points, as inflation has not eased off. In the Fed September Federal Open Market Committee meet, a third consecutive 75 bps hike was announced to elevate rates to a target range of 3 to 3.25%, while indicating that the market may expect a similar hike from the next meeting as well.
Zacks.com
5 ETFs That Survived September Slump With Double-Digit Gains
BDRY - Free Report) , Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (. CYA - Free Report) , Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (. PFIX - Free Report) , Advocate Rising Rate Hedge ETF (. RRH - Free Report) , and ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (. VIXY - Free Report) have...
Zacks.com
Buy These 3 PIMCO Funds for Superlative Returns
PIMCO (Pacific Investment Management Company, LLC), founded in 1971, is an American investment management firm based in Newport Beach, CA. As of Jun 30, 2022, the company had $1.82 trillion of assets under management in various asset classes like fixed income, equities, commodities, ETFs, hedge funds and private equity. PIMCO...
Zacks.com
3 Investment Banks to Watch Amid Industry-Wide Headwinds
The Zacks Investment Bank industry, which had been having a dream run since mid-2020, is now facing a challenging operating backdrop due to serious macroeconomic and geopolitical factors. This, along with costs related to technological upgrades and business diversification efforts, will hurt the industry players’ financials. Yet, the trading...
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.
Nord Stream pipeline ‘damaged beyond repair crippling £35billion project FOREVER’ after huge blasts triggered earthquake
NORD STREAM is feared to have been damaged beyond repair and left crippled indefinitely after it was torn open by a series of explosions. German officials reportedly believe the project - estimated to be worth around £35billion - may never be fully operational again. It is feared the key...
Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Down 24% to 51%, These 3 Top Dividend Stocks Are Coiled Springs for When Economic Growth Returns
These dividend stocks are well off their all-time highs.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Zacks.com
PNM Resources (PNM) Gains on Investment Amid Regulations
PNM - Free Report) cost-effective power generation and initiatives to provide reliable, clean energy to customers will drive its performance in the long run. PNM Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. The...
Zacks.com
Buying Opportunities in the Auto Sector as Volatility Surges
Volatility has become the byword for the stock market this year. After enduring a tough first half, the U.S. markets breathed a sigh of relief from the big summer rally that started in mid-June and continued till mid-August. But the rally petered out in the second half of August. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s resolute stance at the Jackson Hole conference that he won’t back off in the fight against inflation even if it results in economic pain didn’t go down too well with investors.
Zacks.com
Is Red Oak Technology Select (ROGSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
ROGSX - Free Report) could be a potential option. ROGSX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. History of Fund/Manager. ROGSX is a part of the Oak Associates family of funds, a company based...
Zacks.com
Here's Why MLP ETFs Stood Out in Q3 Despite Oil Plunge
USO - Free Report) and United States Brent Oil ETF (. BNO - Free Report) slumped 22% and 18%, respectively, in the past three months (as of Sep 23, 2022), due to global recessionary fears and a likely fall in demand. A surging greenback has also been weighing on the broad-based commodities as the latter is priced in the U.S. dollar.
Zacks.com
Beat the Market Swings With 4 Blue-Chip Picks From Tech Sector
Growing inflationary woes, resulting in continuous interest rate hikes and heightened fears of a recession, have been hurting investor sentiments. This has been taking a toll on the U.S. equity market, which is plummeting as depicted by the 19.82%, 30.78% and 23.48% year-to-date declines in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 indexes, respectively.
Zacks.com
5 Top ETF Stories of Nine Months of 2022
U.S. stocks have collapsed this year, with the major bourses in bear market (a drop of 20% or more from a recent high). Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, persistently high inflation, aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and global growth concern have roiled the stock market badly. With just a...
Zacks.com
Ultra Short-Term Treasury ETF (BIL) Hits New 52-Week High
BIL - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high of $91.58 from its 52-week low price of $91.37/share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
Zacks.com
3 Solid Funds to Buy on Soaring Consumer Confidence
Soaring inflation has compelled the Fed to adopt an aggressive rate hike stance, with the central bank already raising interest rates five times this year. The Fed’s aggressive rate hike policy has now raised concerns of a deep economic crisis. However, even then, consumer confidence is high as people feel that aggressive rate hikes will help the Fed get control over soaring inflation in the near term.
8 Safe Investments for Seniors
As you age, it’s generally a good idea to start slowly reducing the risk in your portfolio. When you are young, not only do you have a rising income stream coming from your job, you have plenty of time to recover from any bear markets. But, if you’re at the end of your career or perhaps even retired, your income likely won’t be increasing anymore, and you will have little to no time to bounce back from any selloffs.
