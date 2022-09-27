Russia Violated Treaty After 'Coercive Interrogation' of Diplomat—Japan

Japan has accused Russia of violating an international treaty on consular relations after one of its diplomats was arrested and subjected to "coercive interrogation" on Monday.

Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan's foreign minister, told reporters in Tokyo that the Japanese consul in Vladivostok was blindfolded and physically restrained before being questioned by members of Russia's security service, the FSB.

Hayashi, who has demanded an apology from Moscow, called the treatment "totally unacceptable" and in breach of the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which defines the rights and immunities afforded to diplomats in host nations. Both countries are signatories.

The FSB named the Japanese diplomat as Motoki Tatsunori, who was arrested on suspicion of espionage, according to the state-owned Tass news agency. Tatsunori is alleged to have paid for classified information about the economic impact of Western sanctions on Vladivostok, a major port city in the Russian Far East.

Tatsunori also is said to have obtained information on the "current aspects of Russia's cooperation with an Asia-Pacific country," Tass said, without elaborating. The Russian foreign ministry declared Tatsunori persona non grata and ordered him to leave the country by Wednesday.

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi attends a meeting of the Quad nations on the sidelines of the 77th U.N. General Assembly in New York City on September 23, 2022. Hayashi accused Russia of violating the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations after the Federal Security Service, or FSB, arrested Japan’s consul in Vladivostok on spying charges on September 26. DAVID DEE DELGADO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, said there was "absolutely no evidence" to support allegations of illegal activities.

"The actions by the Russian side constitute a clear and serious violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the Soviet-Japanese Consular Convention," said Matsuno, who called the incident "extremely regrettable."

The consul had been released and was "in good health," the Japanese official said.

Article 41 of the Vienna Convention prohibits the arrest of consular officers "except in the case of a grave crime," absent which diplomats "shall not be committed to prison or liable to any other form of restriction on their personal freedom."

Article 44 states consular officers "are under no obligation to give evidence concerning matters connected with the exercise of their functions."

Moscow and Tokyo exchanged protests in the form of diplomat notes this week, and Mikhail Galuzin, Russia's ambassador Japan, was summoned by the Japanese foreign ministry, Hayashi said.

Police officers detain a woman in Moscow on September 24, 2022, during a protest against the partial mobilization announced by President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Japan accused Russia of violating the Vienna Convention after the Federal Security Service (FSB) arrested Japan’s consul in Vladivostok on September 26. AFP via Getty Images

Japan's relations with Russia are complex; the countries are yet to sign a postwar peace treaty and dispute the Russian-controlled Kuril Islands, claimed by Tokyo as its Northern Territories. Japanese officials also are increasingly alarmed by Russia's growing military ties with China.

Russia added Japan to its list of "unfriendly" countries and territories in March after Tokyo joined Western sanctions against the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

On Monday, Japan approved a new sanctions package banning the export of chemical weapons-related materials to Russia. An additional 21 Russian research facilities were included in the restrictions, which will take effect on October 3.