Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host
Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Porteous, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Ross County
Scotland could play Israel and Serbia, the teams they overcame in the last Euros play-offs, if they have to use the play-off route to reach the 2024 finals. (Express) The Scots could face the Netherlands, Portugal and France in the next edition of the Nations League. (Sun) Ryan Porteous wants...
BBC
Women's World Cup: Scotland recall Christy Grimshaw & Kirsty Hanson
AC Milan's Christy Grimshaw and Aston Villa's Kirsty Hanson return to the Scotland squad following injury for the Women's World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria on 6 October. The forwards are joined by West Ham United winger Lisa Evans and Rangers midfielder Sam Kerr, who both dropped out the previous...
BBC
Christ Tshiunza: Exeter's young Wales forward starting to show true form - Rob Baxter
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter says Christ Tshiunza is starting to show the form they know the young Welsh forward is capable of. The 20-year-old has started all three of Exeter's Premiership matches this season - his first starts in the league - and scored the late winner against Harlequins on Sunday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
Yardbarker
Jamie Carragher says it’s “too late” for Manchester United star to save his career
Jamie Carragher has claimed that it’s too late for Harry Maguire to salvage his Manchester United career. Maguire is going through what is undoubtedly the most difficult spell of his Manchester United career. On the pitch, Maguire is struggling and has found himself sitting on the substitute’s bench for the majority of the season.
BBC
Premier League experienced most injuries in European football last season, new research says
The Premier League suffered the most injuries to players across the top five leagues in European football last season, new data shows. Of 1,231 injuries to Premier League players, Chelsea were the club hit by the most, with 97, the research says. English clubs also suffered the greatest financial loss...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Mortgage rates: 'If we can't afford higher payments, we lose our home'
Sales assistant Robin Price, who is on the minimum wage, has been saving up his mortgage deposit for years and thanks to that and an inheritance, is now ready to buy. But with the threat of a sharp rise in interest rates looming, he says he now feels completely lost.
BBC
West Brom women change shorts colour to navy because of period concerns
West Bromwich Albion women will wear navy shorts with their home kit because of concerns about having to wear white while on their periods. They will wear navy for the rest of the 2022-23 season and beyond following discussions with their players. Wearing white can be a cause of anxiety...
fourfourtwo.com
Kenny McLean says Scotland boss Steve Clarke will welcome selection headache
Kenny McLean believes Scotland boss Steve Clarke will be happy to have a selection dilemma for the 2024 European Championship qualification campaign when it kicks off in March. Clarke was without almost a whole team of players and arguably six starters for Tuesday’s goalless draw against Ukraine in Krakow which...
Plans to end automatic promotion and relegation to Super League unveiled
Rugby league is set to return to a form of licensing under proposals unveiled by global sports media giant IMG as part of its long-term ‘strategic partnership’ with the sport on Wednesday.Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League would be scrapped and clubs instead elevated on the basis of their category status, which will be determined by a number of on- and off-field factors.The proposals will only come into force at the end of next season if a majority of the 37 current professional clubs vote in favour at a meeting next month.𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝘂𝗴𝗯𝘆 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲@IMG have presented their recommendations#SuperLeague— Betfred...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Women's World Cup play-off: Wales set to break attendance record again
Women's World Cup play-off: Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina. Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 19:15 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, Cymru Fyw, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.
Everton defender Nathan Patterson facing over a month out after injury with Scotland
Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed.The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.Patterson was injured in a challenge with Ruslan Malinovskyi during the first half of the contest.A statement from the club read: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at...
Yardbarker
Former Celtic defender and Belgian International seals shock switch to UAE
Former Celtic defender Jason Denayer has made a bizarre career move to the United Arab Emirates. UAE Pro League side Shabab Al Ahli have snapped up the player, who was a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Olympique Lyon. It was a surprising move for Denayer, especially...
BBC
Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out
Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC
FM says matching tax cuts in Scotland would be a serious error
Nicola Sturgeon has said it would be a "serious error" for Scotland to match all the tax cuts announced by UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Last week he set out plans to reduce the basic rate from 20p to 19p and scrap the 45p rate for high earners. His proposals do...
BBC
Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach
Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
BBC
Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond
Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
GOLF・
How to watch England vs Pakistan T20i cricket on a live stream including for free
Here's how to stream the high-scoring ENG PAK T20 cricket series from UK, India, Pakistan, USA, Australia and beyond
Comments / 0