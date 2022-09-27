ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC

Eurovision: Liverpool delighted to make final two in running to host

Liverpool has reacted with glee after the city was named as one of the final two cities in the running to host 2023's Eurovision Song Contest. The city will face off against Glasgow to host the event after the BBC cut Birmingham, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Leeds from its shortlist.
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Porteous, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Ross County

Scotland could play Israel and Serbia, the teams they overcame in the last Euros play-offs, if they have to use the play-off route to reach the 2024 finals. (Express) The Scots could face the Netherlands, Portugal and France in the next edition of the Nations League. (Sun) Ryan Porteous wants...
BBC

Women's World Cup: Scotland recall Christy Grimshaw & Kirsty Hanson

AC Milan's Christy Grimshaw and Aston Villa's Kirsty Hanson return to the Scotland squad following injury for the Women's World Cup play-off semi-final against Austria on 6 October. The forwards are joined by West Ham United winger Lisa Evans and Rangers midfielder Sam Kerr, who both dropped out the previous...
BBC

West Brom women change shorts colour to navy because of period concerns

West Bromwich Albion women will wear navy shorts with their home kit because of concerns about having to wear white while on their periods. They will wear navy for the rest of the 2022-23 season and beyond following discussions with their players. Wearing white can be a cause of anxiety...
fourfourtwo.com

Kenny McLean says Scotland boss Steve Clarke will welcome selection headache

Kenny McLean believes Scotland boss Steve Clarke will be happy to have a selection dilemma for the 2024 European Championship qualification campaign when it kicks off in March. Clarke was without almost a whole team of players and arguably six starters for Tuesday’s goalless draw against Ukraine in Krakow which...
The Independent

Plans to end automatic promotion and relegation to Super League unveiled

Rugby league is set to return to a form of licensing under proposals unveiled by global sports media giant IMG as part of its long-term ‘strategic partnership’ with the sport on Wednesday.Automatic promotion and relegation to Super League would be scrapped and clubs instead elevated on the basis of their category status, which will be determined by a number of on- and off-field factors.The proposals will only come into force at the end of next season if a majority of the 37 current professional clubs vote in favour at a meeting next month.𝗥𝗲𝗶𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝘂𝗴𝗯𝘆 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲@IMG have presented their recommendations#SuperLeague— Betfred...
BBC

Women's World Cup play-off: Wales set to break attendance record again

Women's World Cup play-off: Wales v Bosnia-Herzegovina. Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 October Kick-off: 19:15 BST. Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales, Radio Cymru, Cymru Fyw, the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.
The Independent

Everton defender Nathan Patterson facing over a month out after injury with Scotland

Everton right-back Nathan Patterson faces up to five weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury, the Premier League club have confirmed.The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during Scotland’s Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.Patterson was injured in a challenge with Ruslan Malinovskyi during the first half of the contest.A statement from the club read: “Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.“Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton’s medical team at...
Yardbarker

Former Celtic defender and Belgian International seals shock switch to UAE

Former Celtic defender Jason Denayer has made a bizarre career move to the United Arab Emirates. UAE Pro League side Shabab Al Ahli have snapped up the player, who was a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Olympique Lyon. It was a surprising move for Denayer, especially...
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out

Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
BBC

FM says matching tax cuts in Scotland would be a serious error

Nicola Sturgeon has said it would be a "serious error" for Scotland to match all the tax cuts announced by UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng. Last week he set out plans to reduce the basic rate from 20p to 19p and scrap the 45p rate for high earners. His proposals do...
BBC

Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach

Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
BBC

Rory McIlroy: World number two rejects criticism of caddie Harry Diamond

Rory McIlroy has strongly rejected criticism of his caddie Harry Diamond, saying that their record over the past five years "speaks for itself". The world number two's continuing inability to land a first major since 2014 has led to comment about Diamond's role - particularly on social media. However McIlroy,...
