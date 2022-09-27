ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Vladimir Putin
Lindsay Mills
Dmitry Peskov
Edward Snowden
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Newsweek

Russian State TV Urges Putin to 'Destroy' West, Says 'Real War' Starting

A Russian lawmaker appeared on state-run TV to urge President Vladimir Putin to "destroy" the West and said that the "real war" with Ukraine is starting. In a video posted to Twitter by Daily Beast reporter Julia Davis, who is also the creator of the Russian Media Monitor, Russian Senator Igor Morozov is heard speaking about the ongoing conflict with Ukraine and said, "the phase of us conducting a special military operation, while Ukraine and the entire West waged a powerful hybrid war, is over. Today, we need to understand: The real war is starting.
Salon

Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial

With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Newsweek

Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'

Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
HuffPost

Gorbachev Buried In Moscow As Putin Claims He Is Too Busy To Attend

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave them hope. President Vladimir Putin claimed to be too busy to attend. Gorbachev, who died Tuesday at age 91, launched drastic reforms...
Russia
Newsweek

Putin's Top Ally 'Highly Unlikely' to Send Troops to Ukraine: U.K.

It is "highly unlikely" that routine training exercises launched this week by Belarus, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, mean that the Eastern European country will send troops into Ukraine, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence on Friday. On Thursday, a Telegram post from Belarus'...
Newsweek

Putin Ally Dies 'of Stroke' in Russia's Far East

Vladimir Sungorkin, editor-in-chief of pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, has died at the age of 68. Sungorkin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had a stroke while on a business trip to the Khabarovsk territory in Russia's far east, a columnist for the newspaper told the state-run Interfax news agency. "Vladimir...
The Hill

Attacks mount in Russia after Putin troop mobilization

A number of attacks on Russian authorities have been reported since President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a partial call-up of troops to join his struggling seven-month war in Ukraine. In a statement on Monday, Russian authorities said that a 25-year-old male individual opened fire at a military registration and...
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
