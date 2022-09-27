14 best men’s moisturisers that soften skin and lock in hydration

Of all the products a man can have in his grooming armoury, a decent moisturiser is probably the most important. With skin relying on moisture to feel comfortable and function correctly, and with everything from central heating to alcohol and harsh detergents conspiring to dry it out, it’s the bedrock of any good skincare regime.

Not only will a moisturiser prevent skin feeling dry, tight and itchy, it’ll also act as an insurance policy against premature ageing by ensuring its protective lipid barrier is maintained. And, choose one with a built-in sunscreen and you’ll also be guarding against sun damage and photo-ageing. Even skin that’s on the greasy side can benefit from a moisturiser as long as it’s one suited to oily skin.

To get the most of your moisturiser, apply first thing in the morning after cleansing and again last thing at night (it’s while we are sleeping that skin loses most of its moisture) and apply when skin is still slightly damp to help lock it in.

If you suffer from particularly dry skin, Consultant Dermatologist Mary Sommerlad at leading skincare clinic Sk:n suggests gently exfoliating before applying. “No matter how many creams are applied, dry skin will stay dry without some light exfoliation,” she says, recommending a wet washcloth to gently exfoliate dead skin cells. “Once the skin is perfectly buffed, the moisturiser will penetrate and really get to work,” she says.

She also recommends switching moisturiser depending on the season or how dry skin feels and checking labels for hero ingredients that help with hydration. “Look out, especially, for moisturisers that contain hyaluronic acid, as this ingredient helps to prevent skin from drying out,” she adds.

With a recent survey conducted by Clarins showing that dry skin is men’s biggest skincare concern and a quarter of them are worried about fine lines and wrinkles, a man’s best friend may well be his moisturiser. Here’s our pick of the most impressive – from the best moisturiser for dry skin to the perfect cream for guys over 40.

How we tested

The basic challenge here was “do these products make skin feel soft, supple and hydrated?” To test that we applied morning and night and based our judgement on everything from how skin felt immediately after application (and several hours later) to consistency, smell and – as ever – price and value for money.

The best men’s moisturisers for 2022 are:

