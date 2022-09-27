ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Verstappen is ‘one of the most talented F1 drivers ever’, says Lando Norris

By Kieran Jackson
 2 days ago

Lando Norris has labelled Max Verstappen as “one of the most talented drivers ever to come into Formula 1” with the Dutchman on the verge of a second world title.

Should results go his way, the Red Bull star can defend his crown at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend - he currently has a 116-point lead over Charles Leclerc at the top of the Driver Standings.

Verstappen has won the last five races, stretching back to France in mid-July, and with 11 Grand Prix victories this season has the opportunity to break Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher’s joint-record of 13 wins in a single season.

McLaren star Norris, who was on the podium alongside Verstappen at Imola back in April, was full of praise for the Dutchman - who turns 25 on Friday - and insists he already deserves to be ranked amongst some of the greats of the sport.

“He’s done a pretty good job,” Norris told Sky Sports . “He should maybe have a go in our car and see what it’s like!

“He’s done amazing [and has been] very impressive. Similar to Lewis in previous years. He is one of the most talented drivers ever to come into Formula 1, one of the fastest.

“No doubt he is going to win his second [title] this year and most likely, he will go on to win a few more in the future.

“Even in FP1, FP2, FP3, he’s never under the limit, he’s always pushing the limit. Even FP1, the first lap of the whole day, his lap times are normally quicker than what we ever do in qualifying.”

Following his fifth win in succession at Monza two weeks ago and his 11th from 16 this season, Verstappen will gain his first shot at title glory at the next round in Singapore this weekend.

Verstappen’s championship lead stands at 116 points with only 164 available, meaning he will take the crown at the Marina Bay Circuit if he outscores Charles Leclerc by 22 points, Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez by 13 points, and Mercedes’ George Russell by six points.

