The King's new royal cypher looks a lot like the Real Madrid badge

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
 2 days ago

There’s a new cypher to mark the King’s ascension to the throne, and football fans keep pointing out the same thing.

The new crest has been revealed ahead of the official period of royal mourning ending, with Charles’ monogram set to appear on official documents and government buildings in the future.

The design incorporates the King’s initial C intertwined with the letter R for Rex – Latin for King – with III within the R denoting Charles III, with the crown above the letters. A Scottish version features the Scottish Crown.

It won’t be straight away that we see the cypher everywhere, with the cyphers of previous monarchs still set to be used in places and the process of replacing them set to be a gradual one.

However, all football fans can talk about after seeing the new design is its uncanny resemblance to the badge of Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The most obvious similarity is the crown, which not only sits in the same place in the design but is also red and gold in colour.

Not only that, but the composition of the initials inside the main part of the crest looks like the C and the R of the royal cypher.

The fact that the C and the R could hypothetically refer to one of Real’s finest ever players, Cristiano Ronaldo, only adds to the similarity, too.

It has attracted the attention of social media users, with journalist Colin Millar writing: “This could pass as a redesigned Real Madrid badge at first glance.”

Nooruddean Choudry also posted a side by side picture of the two designs and wrote: “Real should sue.”




The College of Arms, which designed the cyphers, was founded in 1484 and is responsible for creating and maintaining official registers of coats of arms and pedigrees.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said of replacing the late Queen’s cypher with the Charles’ monogram: “Where changes can be made easily, such as digital branding, they can be made immediately.

“Physical items such as signage or stationery will be replaced gradually over time as the need arises.”

