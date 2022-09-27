Effective: 2022-09-29 11:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern St. Johns County in northeastern Florida * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 1121 AM EDT, Emergency management reported water inundating mobile homes near Holmes Blvd and State Road 207. The combination of rainfall and surge is causing flash flooding in the warned area. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain and surge producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Saint Augustine, Saint Augustine Beach, Saint Augustine Shores, Saint Augustine South, Butler Beach, Crescent Beach, Vilano Beach, Dupont Center and Anastasia. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO