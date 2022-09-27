Read full article on original website
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Coastal Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Volusia TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 45-55 mph with gusts to 80 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until early Friday morning - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: through Sunday evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. - PREPARE: All flood preparations should be complete. Expect flooding of low-lying roads and property. - ACT: Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for extreme flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for extreme flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Urgently consider protective actions from extreme and widespread rainfall flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Devastating to Catastrophic - Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Inland Indian River by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Indian River TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Near tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 55 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little or no potential for flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little or no potential for flooding rain. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations are needed to protect against flooding rain at this time. - ACT: Monitor for changes to the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from flooding rain. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Orange TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 35-45 mph with gusts to 70 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: through the next few hours - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
Flood Watch issued for Inland Northern Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Inland Northern Brevard FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Volusia, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard and Northern Brevard Barrier Islands. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Northern Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 11:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Ian Remains a Strong Tropical Storm with Strong Tropical Storm Wind Gusts Possible While Ian continues to pull away from east central Florida over the local coastal waters, strengthening of this storm is anticipated. Portions of Volusia and Brevard counties, especially closer towards the coast, can expect strong tropical wind gusts through the remainder of the afternoon. Many locations will see wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph, but there may be occasional gusts of 65 to 70 mph and possibly just a little higher. Winds will slowly begin to diminish this evening as the storm pulls away further from the area.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Lake, Orange, Seminole, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 12:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Orange; Seminole; Volusia FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN LAKE, NORTHERN ORANGE, NORTHWESTERN SEMINOLE AND WESTERN VOLUSIA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended, though there will still be occasional light to moderate rainfall. Flooding is no longer expected to pose an immediate threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 200 AM EDT Friday for a portion of east central Florida.
Flood Warning issued for Orange by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 10:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-02 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Orange FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia. * WHEN...Until 230 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1220 PM EDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to Hurricane Ian. Flooding is already occurring. Between 10 and 15 inches of rain have fallen, with localized totals up to 20 inches in Volusia County. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible across coastal Volusia and up to one inch elsewhere in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Deltona, Melbourne, Daytona Beach, Kissimmee, Port Orange, Sanford, Titusville, Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Ormond Beach, Ocoee, Winter Garden, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Saint Cloud, Winter Park, DeLand, Casselberry and Rockledge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osceola FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia. * WHEN...Until 230 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1220 PM EDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to Hurricane Ian. Flooding is already occurring. Between 10 and 15 inches of rain have fallen, with localized totals up to 20 inches in Volusia County. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible across coastal Volusia and up to one inch elsewhere in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Deltona, Melbourne, Daytona Beach, Kissimmee, Port Orange, Sanford, Titusville, Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Ormond Beach, Ocoee, Winter Garden, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Saint Cloud, Winter Park, DeLand, Casselberry and Rockledge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Seminole FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following counties, Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia. * WHEN...Until 230 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1220 PM EDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in the warned area due to Hurricane Ian. Flooding is already occurring. Between 10 and 15 inches of rain have fallen, with localized totals up to 20 inches in Volusia County. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible across coastal Volusia and up to one inch elsewhere in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Orlando, Deltona, Melbourne, Daytona Beach, Kissimmee, Port Orange, Sanford, Titusville, Apopka, Altamonte Springs, Ormond Beach, Ocoee, Winter Garden, Oviedo, Winter Springs, Saint Cloud, Winter Park, DeLand, Casselberry and Rockledge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
