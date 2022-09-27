Effective: 2022-09-29 10:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Bulloch; Candler; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh; Effingham; Evans; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Inland McIntosh; Jenkins; Long; Screven; Tattnall This product covers southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia **IAN WILL BRING SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS TO SOUTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch have been upgraded to a Hurricane Warning for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper, Inland Berkeley, Inland Jasper, and Tidal Berkeley * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, and Coastal Jasper - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Inland Berkeley, Inland Jasper, and Tidal Berkeley - A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty, and Coastal McIntosh - A Tropical Storm Warning and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Inland Bryan, Inland Chatham, Inland Liberty, and Inland McIntosh - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Dorchester, Effingham, Hampton, Inland Colleton, and Long - A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Allendale, Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, Screven, and Tattnall * STORM INFORMATION: - About 280 miles south of Charleston SC or about 230 miles south of Savannah GA - 28.7N 80.4W - Storm Intensity 70 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 9 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Ian is expected to move slowly offshore of the Florida east coast this afternoon. Ian is expected to approach north coastal Georgia and south coastal South Carolina as a hurricane, making landfall on Friday. The risk for impacts will increase beginning this afternoon and continue into Friday night with life- threatening storm surge inundation, flooding rains, isolated tornadoes and tropical storm force winds as the storm approaches the area. Wind gusts to hurricane force are also possible, mainly along the immediate coast and around Charleston Harbor. The combination of life-threatening storm surge inundation and heavy rainfall could produce areas of considerable urban and flash flooding, especially Friday. In addition, dangerous marine and surf conditions will continue with significant beach and lakeshore erosion becoming more likely at the beaches and around Lake Moultrie. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible extensive impacts near and around tidal areas of Charleston County South Carolina. Potential impacts in this area include: - Large areas of deep inundation of saltwater along immediate shorelines and in low-lying spots farther inland near rivers and creeks, with storm surge flooding accentuated by battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with several washing away. Damage compounded by floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Large sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or flooded and impassable. Flood control systems and barriers could become stressed. - Severe beach erosion with significant dune loss. - Major damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Many small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages, with some lifted onshore and stranded. - Drinking water and sewer services negatively impacted. - Hazardous containers and materials possibly present in surge waters. Elsewhere near and around tidal areas of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia, possible significant impacts anticipated. * WIND: Protect against life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts across Charleston and coastal Colleton County. Potential impacts in this area include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Some locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Danger of death or injury from falling objects and airborne projectiles outside. - Large trees snapped or uprooted. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded locations. Several bridges and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages, which could persist for days. - Several secured small craft could break free from moorings. Also, protect against dangerous wind having possible limited to significant impacts across the rest of southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible extensive impacts across southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding could prompt many rescues. - Rivers and tributaries could rapidly overflow their banks in multiple locations. Small streams, creeks, canals, ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers could become stressed. - Flood waters could enter many structures within multiple communities; some structures become uninhabitable or are washed away. Flood waters could cover multiple escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. - Drinking water and sewer services could be negatively impacted. - Hazardous containers and materials could possibly be present in flood waters. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Life-threatening surf conditions, including dangerous rip currents, high waves, as well as beach and lakeshore erosion are expected across coastal portions of Southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia, including Lake Moultrie. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the Charleston Tri-County area. Potential impacts include: - Isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans. - Isolated locations could experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - In isolated locations, tornadoes could damage trees, vehicles, boats and buildings, especially mobile homes and other poorly constructed structures. Elsewhere across southeast South Carolina and southeast Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. When making safety and preparedness decisions, do not focus on the exact forecast track since hazards such as flooding rain, damaging wind gusts, storm surge, and tornadoes extend well away from the center of the storm. If you live in a place particularly vulnerable to flooding, such as near the ocean or a large inland lake, in a low-lying or poor drainage area, in a valley, or near an already swollen river, plan to move to safe shelter on higher ground. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Charleston SC around 6 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.

BRYAN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO