Florida State

The Independent

Hurricane Ian: TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida

TikTok livestreams are giving millions of viewers a real-time glimpse of the power and fury of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of accounts aired footage on the social media platform’s livestream feature of pounding waves, levelled buildings, and storm surge as 150mph winds from the Category 4 hurricane swept through the Sunshine State.Some of the TikTokers are defying orders to remain indoors or evacuate from parts of southwest Florida that were expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane’s devastation.Jason Diver, who runs a fishing charter business out of Naples, posted a...
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: two million left without power as Florida hit with 155mph winds

More than two million people have been left without power after Hurricane Ian crashed into Florida’s southwest coast, with officials warning of unsurvivable storm surges in places.Powered by warm Gulf waters, Ian intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm early after passing over Cuba where it left two people dead and the entire country in blackout when the power grid collapsed.Ian slammed into Florida with winds of 155mph shortly after 1500 local time [2000 GMT] near Cayo Costa, about 48km (30 miles) west of Fort Myers, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. It is one of the...
NBC News

Track Hurricane Ian's path as the major storm takes aim at Florida's west coast

Hurricane Ian is set to take aim at Florida's west coast as early as Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it made landfall in western Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the hurricane center said. The storm is expected to remain a major hurricane when it reaches Florida's west coast, it said.
