Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Live updates: Tracking Hurricane Ian through the southeast
Hurricane Ian is gaining strength in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall in Florida sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
How Hurricane Ian compares to the strongest hurricanes that hit Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, per the NHC, bringing with it "catastrophic" winds and storm surge. The big picture: Ian is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida panhandle in 2018.
Hurricane Ian: TikTokers livestream devastation as category 4 storm makes landfall in Florida
TikTok livestreams are giving millions of viewers a real-time glimpse of the power and fury of Hurricane Ian as it made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Dozens of accounts aired footage on the social media platform’s livestream feature of pounding waves, levelled buildings, and storm surge as 150mph winds from the Category 4 hurricane swept through the Sunshine State.Some of the TikTokers are defying orders to remain indoors or evacuate from parts of southwest Florida that were expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane’s devastation.Jason Diver, who runs a fishing charter business out of Naples, posted a...
Hurricane Ian live tracker: Destruction across Florida, hurricane landfall expected in South Carolina on Friday
Track the path of Tropical Storm Ian, with live updates on watches, warnings, and any possible evacuation notices or damage reports.
Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall
On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
WATCH: Florida Man Wakeboards on Hurricane Ian Floodwaters
Making the best of a pretty terrifying situation, a Florida man was seen wakeboarding through floodwaters in the Florida Keys as the area braced for the arrival of Hurricane Ian. In the viral video, the man was seen behind a pickup truck while on the wakeboard. In a separate tweet,...
Hurricane Ian: Photos Emerge After ‘Catastrophic’ Storm Makes Landfall in Florida
The eyewall of Hurricane Ian began moving onto Florida shores on Wednesday afternoon. And, though the eye only recently made landfall, photos have emerged showing the devastating effects of the Category 4 system. Already, Hurricane Ian has begun to topple massive trees as the storm slams Florida’s west coast. More...
Hurricane Ian: two million left without power as Florida hit with 155mph winds
More than two million people have been left without power after Hurricane Ian crashed into Florida’s southwest coast, with officials warning of unsurvivable storm surges in places.Powered by warm Gulf waters, Ian intensified into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm early after passing over Cuba where it left two people dead and the entire country in blackout when the power grid collapsed.Ian slammed into Florida with winds of 155mph shortly after 1500 local time [2000 GMT] near Cayo Costa, about 48km (30 miles) west of Fort Myers, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported. It is one of the...
Hurricane Ian upgraded to category 4 storm as it bears down on Florida
Electricity grid collapses in Cuba after hurricane passes through, as 2.5 million people in Florida ordered to evacuate
Hurricane Ian could push an 18-foot wall of water into southwest Florida. Here's what a storm surge is and why it's so dangerous.
Florida is bracing for a devastating flood of ocean water. Storm surges like this can be more deadly than hurricane winds.
Track Hurricane Ian's path as the major storm takes aim at Florida's west coast
Hurricane Ian is set to take aim at Florida's west coast as early as Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian strengthened into a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday as it made landfall in western Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the hurricane center said. The storm is expected to remain a major hurricane when it reaches Florida's west coast, it said.
Hurricane Ian Update: Tracker Shows New Landfall Predictions for Florida
The most recent National Hurricane Center update shows Hurricane Ian restrengthening before slamming into Florida.
Florida Hit With Tornadoes Hours Before Hurricane Ian Set to Make Landfall
The Miami National Weather Service confirmed to Newsweek that as many as eight tornadoes touched down in Florida on Tuesday.
