Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Delco’s Still Got It: 6 Public High Schools Make Top 50 List
Six Delaware County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. All schools on the top 50 list received an A+ or an A grade for their overall score.
PhillyBite
Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
12 Montgomery County Public High Schools Rank Among Top 50 in Pa. for 2023
12 Montgomery County high schools have been recognized by Niche for academic excellence. Twelve Montgomery County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania...
phillyvoice.com
State park opens in Chester County as part of $45 million conservation investment
A large tract of land along Pennsylvania's southern border in Chester County has become one of three new state parks unveiled Tuesday by officials with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The $45 million investment marks the first expansion of the state's 121-park system since 2004. The tentatively-named Big...
Mid Penn Bank Opens New Financial Center in Montgomery County
Mid Penn Bank has received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to open a financial center at 480 Norristown Road in Blue Bell, Pa. Mid Penn currently operates three financial centers and an administrative center that serve Southeastern Pennsylvania. The bank...
Crozer Health, Prospect sued over plan to close Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Foundation for Delaware County is taking Crozer Health and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, to court over their plan to shut down Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Norwood Woman Is A Head of the Popcorn Game at Citizens Bank Park
If you visit Citizens Bank Park you’re bound to see a woman balancing a tub of popcorn boxes on her head. That’s just Samantha DiMarco of Norwood, a park vendor who wanted to take some of the boredom out of her job, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars
In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
22 Businesses That Should Come to Bucks County, Pa. in 2022
Nestled between Philadelphia and Central Jersey, Bucks County, Pa. is home to a ton of great local businesses that we love. But what chain restaurants and retailers is the area missing? I certainly had some opinions so I made a list. In an area (such as ours) that is constantly...
MCCC Galleries Director Continues to Leverage Art to ‘Tell Stories and Connect with People’
MCCC Galleries Director Patrick Rodgers, a professional with artistic skill in numerous media. A love of telling a story through art and artifacts in an exhibition has been the driving force behind Patrick Rodgers’ passion for being an exhibition developer for the past 20 years. Six of those have centered on his work as Montgomery County Community College’s Galleries Director.
According to Data from Pennsylvania Lottery, Delco One of Unluckiest Counties in the State
Data from the Pennsylvania Lottery suggests that Delaware and Chester counties are two of the unluckiest counties in the state, writes Sara Satullo for the Easton Express-Times. With multimillion-dollar payouts, everyone dreams of winning the lottery, and each year the Pennsylvania Lottery publishes a list of the lucky winners by...
Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA
Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
Discover Lancaster Brews Up Innovative Experience to Jolt Visitors into a Trip: A Coffee Trail
Discover Lancaster's Coffee Trail is a serving of caffeine with a stir of small-business support and participant rewards. Pennsylvania’s food-and-drink profile has yielded numerous ways to experience it: ale trails, apple trails, even a pickle-centric trail. With this popularity in mind, Discover Lancaster has brewed up its own version: a new coffee trail.
‘One Book One Norristown’ Initiative Begins Effort to Turn the Page on Area Literacy
One Book One Norristown is a Sept.-to-Dec. program designed to boost local literacy levels.Image via iStock. One Book One Norristown, a community effort designed to lift local literacy rates, kicked off on Sept. 24. The initiative — announced in Feb. — sits at the crossroads of reading and social justice, according to its organizers. Rachel Ravina produced a quite readable account of the program in The Times Herald.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Vince Fumo’s Mansion in Spring Garden
This Gilded Age grand dame looks like a million bucks and sells for about four times that. But think of all the money you could raise hosting events here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you one of...
philasun.com
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
With an Eye on Ian, Lansdale Ambulance Squad Heads to Orlando
A paramedic crew from the Volunteer Medical Service Corps left Lansdale on Sept. 27 for the not-so-sunny Sunshine State, arriving before Hurricane Ian came ashore at Cayo Costa, Fla. CBS News Philadelphia covered the long-distance mission. The local deployment is part of a national network of medical service providers that...
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
Lever-Pullers with Longevity: 55 Montco Voters Tick Enough Boxes to Make Pa. Voter Hall of Fame
As the 2022 election cycle trundles on, all the rhetoric, differences of opinion, and “I-approve-of-this-message” messaging may try the patience of some Montgomery County voters. But a select few have dedicated themselves so solidly to the electoral process that they enthusiastically participate anyway, keeping alive a decades-long streak of ballot casting. Those citizens have earned their way to the Pa. Voter Hall of Fame, a distinction covered by KYW Newsradio.
