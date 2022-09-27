ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region

Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
MONTCO.Today

Mid Penn Bank Opens New Financial Center in Montgomery County

Mid Penn Bank has received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to open a financial center at 480 Norristown Road in Blue Bell, Pa. Mid Penn currently operates three financial centers and an administrative center that serve Southeastern Pennsylvania. The bank...
MONTCO.Today

Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars

In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
MONTCO.Today

MCCC Galleries Director Continues to Leverage Art to ‘Tell Stories and Connect with People’

MCCC Galleries Director Patrick Rodgers, a professional with artistic skill in numerous media. A love of telling a story through art and artifacts in an exhibition has been the driving force behind Patrick Rodgers’ passion for being an exhibition developer for the past 20 years. Six of those have centered on his work as Montgomery County Community College’s Galleries Director.
Total Food Service

Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA

Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
MONTCO.Today

Discover Lancaster Brews Up Innovative Experience to Jolt Visitors into a Trip: A Coffee Trail

Discover Lancaster's Coffee Trail is a serving of caffeine with a stir of small-business support and participant rewards. Pennsylvania’s food-and-drink profile has yielded numerous ways to experience it: ale trails, apple trails, even a pickle-centric trail. With this popularity in mind, Discover Lancaster has brewed up its own version: a new coffee trail.
MONTCO.Today

‘One Book One Norristown’ Initiative Begins Effort to Turn the Page on Area Literacy

One Book One Norristown is a Sept.-to-Dec. program designed to boost local literacy levels.Image via iStock. One Book One Norristown, a community effort designed to lift local literacy rates, kicked off on Sept. 24. The initiative — announced in Feb. — sits at the crossroads of reading and social justice, according to its organizers. Rachel Ravina produced a quite readable account of the program in The Times Herald.
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Vince Fumo’s Mansion in Spring Garden

This Gilded Age grand dame looks like a million bucks and sells for about four times that. But think of all the money you could raise hosting events here. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Are you one of...
News Break
Politics
MONTCO.Today

With an Eye on Ian, Lansdale Ambulance Squad Heads to Orlando

A paramedic crew from the Volunteer Medical Service Corps left Lansdale on Sept. 27 for the not-so-sunny Sunshine State, arriving before Hurricane Ian came ashore at Cayo Costa, Fla. CBS News Philadelphia covered the long-distance mission. The local deployment is part of a national network of medical service providers that...
MONTCO.Today

Lever-Pullers with Longevity: 55 Montco Voters Tick Enough Boxes to Make Pa. Voter Hall of Fame

As the 2022 election cycle trundles on, all the rhetoric, differences of opinion, and “I-approve-of-this-message” messaging may try the patience of some Montgomery County voters. But a select few have dedicated themselves so solidly to the electoral process that they enthusiastically participate anyway, keeping alive a decades-long streak of ballot casting. Those citizens have earned their way to the Pa. Voter Hall of Fame, a distinction covered by KYW Newsradio.
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

