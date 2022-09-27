Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton did not quell concerns about his unhappiness at media day Monday. And on Tuesday, while he reiterated he will show up to work for the organization and his teammates, his relationship with Monty Williams is not in a good place dating back to the head coach pulling him from Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks.

