Multiple Sixers discuss how James Harden looked on first day of camp
CHARLESTON, S.C.–As the Philadelphia 76ers come together for training camp at The Citadel in Charleston, SC, the focus is on James Harden. The Beard begins his first full season with the Sixers after the big deadline deal and there is tons of anticipation surrounding the coming season. In 21...
Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former Hornets And Magic Guard
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Dwayne Bacon to a training camp deal. Bacon has played for the Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic.
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
No NBA team has worse vibes entering the season than the Phoenix Suns
Deandre Ayton hasn't talked to his coach; Jae Crowder wants a trade, all while the Suns are handling the fallout from the investigation into owner Robert Sarver
Gregg Popovich Gets Brutally Honest About The Spurs
Followers of the San Antonio Spurs should not expect a lot of great things from their team this year. This isn’t a surprise to anyone paying attention because the crew doesn’t have a whole lot of great assets right now. That is especially true since the team recently...
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Mavs Linked to Suns’ Jae Crowder in Trade Rumors
The Dallas Mavericks could use some extra depth at the wing position. According to a report from Shams Charania, Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could be their answer.
Home of NBA announcer Mike Breen destroyed by fire
ESPN released a statement Thursday supporting NBA announcer Mike Breen, whose Long Island, N.Y., home was destroyed by fire last
Heyward plans to keep on playing, even if not with Cubs
Jason Heyward plans to play next season, even if won't be with the Chicago Cubs
Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade
With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
Deandre Ayton: Monty Williams hasn’t spoken to him since Game 7 vs. Mavs
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton did not quell concerns about his unhappiness at media day Monday. And on Tuesday, while he reiterated he will show up to work for the organization and his teammates, his relationship with Monty Williams is not in a good place dating back to the head coach pulling him from Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks.
‘It’s cloudy right now’: Deandre Ayton vocal on state of the Suns amid Robert Sarver media storm
The Robert Sarver controversy in the offseason is understandably affecting the Phoenix Suns. Center Deandre Ayton shares his feelings of confusion and uncertainty following the suspension meted out by the NBA on Sarver when he spoke with Marc J. Spears of ESPN during the team’s recent media day. “It’s...
NBA Championship Odds Entering Training Camp
The Celtics are the NBA championship favorites at SI Sportsbook, slightly ahead of last year’s champion Warriors.
How to Attend Sixers’ Open Scrimmage Next Month
The Philadelphia 76ers announced their annual Blue and White Scrimmage details.
Steve Nash Takes Same Approach as Doc Rivers With Ben Simmons
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash follows the same trend as Doc Rivers when it comes to Ben Simmons' jump shot.
Dallas Mavericks Training Camp: Light Workload for Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic is expected to have a light workload in training camp ahead of the Dallas Mavericks' preseason schedule is underway.
Rockets Media Day Notebook: The Desire To Be The Best
With training camp set to begin on Tuesday, the Houston Rockets have their eyes set on being the NBA's best team in the future.
